Deal: Samsung’s 40-inch Odyssey G7 monitor hits a 2026 low with a hefty $500 price drop

Amazon hasn’t even properly kicked off its Big Spring Sale yet, but the early deals are already doing their thing, and the sale has spilled over to Samsung’s own store, too. The 40-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor has dropped to $699.99, down from $1,199.99, putting PC gamers on high alert. Samsung 40-inch Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor for $699.99 ($500 off)

This isn’t one of those run-of-the-mill price drops. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year, and is just $50 off the only other time the massive monitor was subject to a huge deal. Not bad for a high-end display that only launched last year.

To emphasize, what you’re getting here is a whole lot of screen real estate. The 40-inch panel runs at a 5,120 x 2,160 WUHD resolution in a 21:9 aspect ratio, which basically gives you the width of an ultrawide with 4K-level sharpness. It’s also got that very aggressive 1000R curve, which you’ll either love immediately or need a few days to adjust to.

On the gaming side, it ticks most of the expected boxes. You’ve got a 180Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time (GtG), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to keep things from turning into a stuttery mess mid-match. There’s also VESA DisplayHDR 600, which should at least give you a noticeable step up from entry-level HDR.

Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes let you split that massive screen between multiple inputs, which feels like something you might actually use on this screen. There’s also Auto Source Switch Plus to jump between devices without digging through menus, plus the usual RGB lighting and an adjustable stand to help you tame the thing on your desk.

At its original price, this fancy display may have been beyond the budget of many gamers. At $699.99, it’s still not exactly an impulse buy, but it’s now in that territory where you can at least start justifying it without too much mental gymnastics. Hit the widget above to take a look for yourself.

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