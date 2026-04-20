Grab the Lenovo Legion K310 gaming keyboard at record-low of just $37.99!

We just spotted that the Lenovo Legion K310 RGB gaming keyboard is now available for $37.99, which is a 24% drop from its retail price. Gamers will be no strangers to the Lenovo Legion brand, and while this keyboard has often been on sale, it hasn’t been this cheap in the best part of a year, so it’s a good time to buy if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming rig.

We were alerted to this offer via DealHunt, which is our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but it seems to have picked out a genuine bargain here. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

DealHunt / Android Authority

The K310 is built for gaming with features designed for both competitive and casual play. It has a full-size layout with programmable keys and a 24-key rollover membrane, ensuring an optimal responsive gaming experience. The dynamic 5-zone RGB lighting allows you to customize your setup, while its quiet key membrane switches keep your space distraction-free. With a durable, compact design and water resistance, this keyboard is a solid choice for any gamer.

According to DealHunt, this product scores 91 out of 100, considered an excellent deal. The score is driven by its price advantage, being $9.24 below the 90-day average. While it is $12 above its all-time low, the deal’s freshness adds even more value, as the price was dropped just 14 hours ago. Check out the deal on Amazon

Overall, the Lenovo Legion K310 RGB keyboard combines quality, comfort, and affordability, making it a fantastic addition to your gaming setup.

Follow