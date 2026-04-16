Chrome is leveling up AI Mode with split-screen view and local tab search

Google

TL;DR Chrome’s AI Mode will now start opening links in a split-screen view to help keep you engaged.

You can also start attaching recent browser tabs just like you’d share a file with AI Mode.

Creative tools like Canvas and Nano Banana are finding a more prominent home.

Google’s already come a long way with its approach to AI across Search, and that’s only been getting more useful with easy access to AI Mode in the Chrome browser. This week, Google’s sharing two simple yet powerful upgrades arriving for AI Mode in Chrome, with a new split-screen view and the ability to search across your tabs.

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Getting started with AI Mode has been as easy as hitting its button in your Search bar on a new tab — and that’s not changing. But so far, that’s given you your AI Mode responses in one Chrome tab, and if you wanted to explore one of the source links contributing to those results, Chrome would open that in a new tab. If you weren’t yet done with AI Mode’s report, you could end up tabbing back and forth a lot — not ideal.

Instead of that, Google’s now hooking Chrome up with a split-screen interface for AI Mode, letting you explore every reference that comes up while not abandoning those original results. You can even keep interacting with AI Mode using the additional context you uncover, digging deeper and deeper into a topic.

The other big upgrade concerns AI Mode’s awareness of what you’ve been up to in your other Chrome tabs. Just like you can already attach files or images by hitting the “plus” button in the bar, you’ll now also be able to select recent Chrome tabs. That can give you a head start on bringing AI Mode up to speed with a topic you were already investigating, or allow you to dive deeper than you were able to on your own.

Functionally, those are our big ones today, but Google’s also continuing to refine the UI you’ll encounter when working with AI Mode. Here, that means bringing our “plus” button to the main Search bar, speeding up access to not just AI Mode in general, but also letting you jump straight into creative tools like Canvas or Nano Banana image generation.

These new Chrome AI Mode abilities are rolling out today across all platforms for users in the US.

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