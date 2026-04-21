Galaxy owners can now connect their phones to any Windows 11 PC

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated the Galaxy Connect app.

The latest version expands support to all Intel Windows 11 PCs.

Support was previously exclusive to Galaxy Book laptops.

If you want to use your Galaxy phone seamlessly with your PC, Samsung has an app for that. Fittingly, this app is called Galaxy Connect, and it acts as a bridge between your phone, tablet, and computer. It has long been hampered by a limitation that prevents some from using the cross-device tool. However, that limitation is now gone after the latest update.

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When the Galaxy Connect app was introduced, it was designed to be a cross-device application for Samsung’s own ecosystem. As a result, you would need a Galaxy Book laptop, in addition to your Galaxy phone, to take advantage of this integration. However, the tech giant has rolled out an update that opens the gates to this walled garden.

In the changelog for version 2.1.6.0, Samsung announces that it’s bringing its continuity layer to non-Galaxy Book PCs. Although you’ll be able to use the experience on more Windows computers, there are still a few limitations. The app will only work with PCs that are running Windows 11. Additionally, the app is only supported on Intel- or AMD-based x64 PCs, so ARM-based PCs are still out of luck.

Galaxy Connect offers the following features: Continue on other devices: You can continue viewing the webpage you browsed on mobile devices on your PC (requires Samsung Internet browser).

You can continue viewing the webpage you browsed on mobile devices on your PC (requires Samsung Internet browser). Copy/paste between devices: You can copy text, images, files, and videos from your phone, tablet, or PC, and then paste them onto other devices.

You can copy text, images, files, and videos from your phone, tablet, or PC, and then paste them onto other devices. Storage share: You can access files on your phones and tablets from the file explorer on your PC.

You can access files on your phones and tablets from the file explorer on your PC. Multi-control: You can control nearby Galaxy phones and tablets using your PC’s mouse and keyboard. You can also drag and drop content between devices to copy or move it by using your mouse.

You can control nearby Galaxy phones and tablets using your PC’s mouse and keyboard. You can also drag and drop content between devices to copy or move it by using your mouse. Second screen: You can use your Galaxy tablet as an additional screen for your PC. The Galaxy Connect app is available to download from the Microsoft Store.

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