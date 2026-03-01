I tried Lenovo's wild modular ThinkBook at MWC, and now my laptop feels outdated

Lenovo has a long-standing habit of showing up to MWC with at least one laptop concept that makes you stop in your tracks and double back for a closer look. Usually, those concepts are eye-catching but clearly something that makes you go – “cool, but never happening.” The ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop we saw back in 2024 was one such futuristic laptop, but at MWC 2026, things felt different.

It's not the kind of thing you just admire behind glass; it's actually something you can see yourself using.

Lenovo showcased its new ThinkBook Modular AI PC concept, and surprisingly, it felt very normal. Don’t get me wrong; this is a good thing. This means the laptop is not the kind of thing you just admire behind glass; it’s actually something you can see yourself using in real life, albeit with some minor tweaks and refinements.

From the front, the ThinkBook Modular AI PC concept looks like any other 14-inch touchscreen business laptop. It’s thin, clean, and professional. There’s nothing about it that instantly screams “concept.” But then you walk around to the back, and that’s where the real story slowly starts to reveal itself.

Firmly attached to the rear lid via pogo pins is a second 14-inch display. It sits flush, almost invisible until you actually see it, and one use case that comes to mind almost immediately is sharing your screen with someone sitting across from you. Instead of awkwardly swiveling your laptop or having people huddle around your screen, you can just have one screen facing you, while the other faces the person across the table. Neat, right? But that’s not all…not by a long shot.

That secondary display at the back isn’t fixed. In fact, it’s magnetic and detachable, and Lenovo clearly designed it to be more than a gimmick. Pop it off, and you have a whole other portable display that can be mounted using a kickstand. You can use the secondary screen both vertically and horizontally, though it does need power from a separate pogo pin adapter.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Things get even more interesting once you start rearranging the core pieces. The keyboard itself is removable, and you can swap it out for that second display, using the keyboard wirelessly with what’s now a dual-screen workstation.

The way all of this just works didn’t feel like I was using a concept laptop; it felt like I was using a laptop that just happened to be way more flexible than usual.

Then there are the brilliantly removable and swappable ports. The IO modules can physically shift from left to right (and vice versa) depending on how your desk or setup looks that day. USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI are all modular and move for your convenience. There’s even a small case that stores the removable ports, so you don’t lose them once they are out of the laptop.

The ThinkBook Modular AI PC feels more like Lenovo is testing what it should do next.

Under the hood, the ThinkBook Modular AI PC gets an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 32GB memory, and 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. There’s a 33Wh battery powering the whole thing, which is quite unfortunate, but then again, the story here isn’t the specs. This is a concept laptop, and one that Lenovo can always refine and upgrade if it ever becomes a reality. We may never see the whole laptop release as is, but parts of its modular design could very well show up in Lenovo’s retail units in the future.

Lenovo has shown ambitious modular ideas before, and several of them have quietly turned into shipping products over the years. Similarly, the ThinkBook Modular AI PC doesn’t feel like Lenovo is showing off what it can do; it feels more like Lenovo is testing what it should do next.

