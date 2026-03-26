Samsung Browser for Windows is now official, and it really wants to replace Chrome

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Browser is now officially available on Windows after its beta period.

It lets you seamlessly continue browsing between your Galaxy phone and Windows PC.

New agentic AI features powered by Perplexity can summarize tabs, search videos, and understand context, but are limited to select regions for now.

Samsung is officially taking its browser beyond Galaxy phones. After a stint in beta, Samsung has announced the full launch of the “Samsung Browser” for Windows, bringing its mobile-first browsing experience to PCs with a layer of AI on top.

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Samsung wants users to move between their phones and PCs without losing their place, something it says goes beyond basic bookmark syncing.

Samsung Browser for Windows lets you resume the exact webpage you were viewing on your phone, rather than just reopening a tab or link. The feature relies on Samsung’s ecosystem tools like Samsung Account and its continuity services, which need to be installed on the PC. These are currently available on the Galaxy Book 3, 4, 5, and 6 series, and Samsung says availability will be extended to additional devices in the future.

Just like Chrome’s Autofill and Password Manager features, you also get Samsung Pass integration on PC, allowing saved credentials and personal data to autofill across devices.

The bigger story here is agentic AI. Samsung is embedding a new assistant into the browser in partnership with Perplexity.

Samsung says the browser can understand what’s on your screen and tabs to help you act on information faster. The feature is very similar to Chrome’s recently-aquired Gemini integration. Some examples Samsung shared about how Perplexity’s AI will work inside its browser include: Generating an itinerary based on the webpage you’re viewing.

Jumping directly to the part you’re looking for in a long video.

Searching browsing history using natural language.

Comparing products across multiple tabs.

Availability and limitations

Samsung Browser for Windows is rolling out now for devices running Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) and Windows 11.

However, the AI features are currently limited to select regions, including South Korea and the US, with a wider rollout expected later. As with many Samsung ecosystem features, the best experience is still tied to Galaxy hardware.

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