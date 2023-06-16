Are you ready to invest in Bitcoin? There are plenty of great crypto exchanges to do it from, but why sign up for something new if you can get it from an app you already use, know, and love? Let’s show you how to buy and sell Bitcoin on Cash App.

Warning: We are not financial advisors, and cannot tell you if investing in Bitcoin is a good or bad idea. Bitcoin is considered a high-risk asset and is susceptible to high fluctuations in value. Do your own research and make your own decisions before buying or selling Bitcoin.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to develop these instructions. We also verified all steps using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini Running iOS 16.5 to ensure the steps are the same on iOS and Android. Remember that some menus may look slightly different depending on your device and software version. By the way, we had to use iPhone screenshots, as the Android app doesn’t allow taking screenshots of key pages. The steps are identical, though.

Who can buy Bitcoin on Cash App?

Anyone with a verified Cash App account should be able to invest in Bitcoin. You will need to live somewhere in the USA and be at least 18 years of age, or whatever is considered the age of majority in your State.

Additionally, different states require more information. You will definitely need to provide your personal information, though. This will include your name, address, birthday, and in many cases, your social security number. You might also need to verify your identity by taking pictures of your ID and face.

How to buy Bitcoin on Cash App

Once you have your account ready and verified, buying Bitcoin is super simple. You must know about the different types of Bitcoin purchases you can make on Cash App, though. There are three types of Bitcoin purchases. Let’s talk about them before moving forward.

Bitcoin order types: Standard Order: Buy Bitcoin on spot, using the current price.

Buy Bitcoin on spot, using the current price. Custom Purchase Order: Set a specific price for your order to be fulfilled.

Set a specific price for your order to be fulfilled. Auto Invest: You can trigger automatic Bitcoin purchases daily, weekly, or bi-weekly.

How to buy Bitcoin on Cash App: Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building, or your balance, if you have any. Select the Buy bitcoin option. This will show up as Bitcoin if you already have Bitcoin. Tap on the Buy button. By default, the purchase will be a Standard Order. Tap on the Change Order Type option to switch to Custom Purchase Order or Auto Invest and follow the instructions. Ignore this step if you want to simply buy Bitcoin right away. Select how much, in dollars, you want to invest in Bitcoin. Then hit Next. Check the Bitcoin purchase details and hit Confirm. Select Done.

Cash App will finish the purchase, and you’ll have your Bitcoin in your wallet. If you don’t have enough money in your Cash App balance to cover the purchase, the app will pull the remaining funds from your linked debit card. This will be reflected in the purchase details, before confirming the transaction.

How to sell Bitcoin on Cash App Seling Bitcoin is just as easy as buying it! Let’s show you how to cash out Bitcoin on Cash App

How to sell Bitcoin on Cash App: Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building, or your balance, if you have any. Go into the Bitcoin option. Tap on the Sell button. By default, the purchase will be a Standard Order. Tap on the Change Order Type option to switch to a Custom Sell Order and follow the instructions. Ignore this step if you want to simply sell Bitcoin right away. Select how much, in dollars, you want to sell. Then hit Next. Check the Bitcoin sell details and hit Confirm. Select Done.

Your money will go straight to your Cash App balance. You can use it for transfers, spend it on your Cash Card, or use the Cash Out feature to send it to your bank account.

What are the fees for buying and selling Bitcoin on Cash App

Nothing is free, especially in the world of crypto. Buying and selling Bitcoin on Cash App has a cost. That said, Cash App’s fees are considered pretty fair compared to its main competitors. The bad news is Cash App isn’t very clear about its Bitcoin fees.

As of the time of this writing, the fees start at about 3% for purchasing $1 of Bitcoin, and get reduced the more you purchase. For example, We checked how much the fees would be for purchasing $100, $1,000, and $10,000. These would be $2.25, $17.50, and $75.20, accordingly. This would mean you’re paying 2.25% for buying $100, 1.75% for $1,000, or 0.75% for $10,000.

Of course, these fees can change in the future. And you should also take into account that there is a margin, also known as spread, applied to the purchase. Exchanges compare prices across multiple exchanges and adjust the price accordingly. This is mostly to ensure the company doesn’t lose money if the Bitcoin price changes during the time your transaction takes.

FAQs

Can you send Bitcoin from Cash App to another wallet? Yes! You can send the Bitcoin you have in your Cash App to any other Bitcoin wallet. We actually have a full guide on how to send Bitcoin on Cash App, if you need some help.

Is Cash App a Bitcoin wallet? Cash App offers a Bitcoin wallet. More specifically, it is a custodian of your Bitcoin wallet. You just don’t get access to your Bitcoin address private keys.

What happens if I sell my Bitcoin on Cash App? When you sell your Bitcoin on Cash App, all the money will go straight to your balance in the app. You can then transfer it to other users, spend it using the Cash Card, or send it to your bank.

Is buying Bitcoin on Cash App safe? Buying Bitcoin on Cash App is very safe. The company is well-established and regulated. You have to be careful of possible scammers trying to get you to send them BTC, but that applies to any crypto exchange. What may not be so safe is keeping your Bitcoin on Cash App. Most experts and enthusiasts suggest moving your Bitcoin to a cold wallet for long-term storage. This is because Cash App is a company that could go bankrupt, suffer from hacks, and more. And since Bitcoin is not regulated, it is not FDIC-insured or protected in any way.

Where is my Bitcoin address on Cash App? To find your Bitcoin address on Cash App, launch the app and go to Money > Bitcoin > Send or receive > Receive bitcoin. Tap on the QR code to see your addresses for the Bitcoin Network and Lightning Network.

