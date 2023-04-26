How to transfer money from Cash App to your bank account

If you have funds in your Cash App account and want to get them out, here’s how to transfer money from the app to your bank account.

To transfer money from Cash App to your bank account, make sure you've linked the two together. Then, open the app and go to Money > Cash Out . Choose the amount and timeframe you want, and confirm using either biometric authentication or your PIN.

How to transfer money to your bank account from Cash App

To transfer money from Cash App to your bank account, first, make sure you’ve linked your bank information. After that, do the following:

Open Cash App on your device. Tap the Money tab on the homescreen. Select Cash Out. Choose the amount you want and tap Cash Out. Select the timeframe in which you want the transfer to complete. Instant transfers have associated fees, while standard free transfers take around 1 to 3 business days. Confirm your selection with either biometric authentication or your PIN.

Note that instant transfer fees are usually around 0.5% to 1.75% of the amount you want to transfer, with a minimum fee of $0.25.