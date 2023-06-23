How to get started with Cash App

Need an easy way to send money to a friend or family member? Cash App is an Android and iOS app that lets users send or receive money from other users of the app. If you don’t know how to use Cash App, we have you covered. We’ll go over the entire process, including signing up, sending and receiving money, and investing in stocks and Bitcoin.

QUICK ANSWER

To sign up for Cash App, download the app and then enter your personal and banking details to create an account.

To add money to your account, tap the Bank icon > Tap Add Cash > Enter the amount of cash you wish to add to your Cash App account > Tap Add.

If you want to send or receive funds, tap the $ icon in Cash App > Enter the amount of cash you wish to send or receive. > Tap Request to receive funds or Pay to send funds > Enter a $Cashtag, phone number, or email address of someone you wish to send or receive money from > Tap Request or Pay, depending on whether you're receiving and sending funds.

To invest in stocks, tap the Bank icon > Tap Invest in stocks > Search for and select the stock you want to buy.

If you wish to buy Bitcoin, tap the Bank icon > Tap Buy Bitcoin.

