Have you been buying your Bitcoin on Cash App? Maybe you want to send your Bitcoin to another wallet, transfer it to someone else, or move it to another exchange. Today we’ll show you how to send Bitcoin on Cash App.

To send Bitcoin on Cash App to another wallet, launch the app and go to Money > Bitcoin > Send or receive. Enter the amount you want to transfer and hit Send. In the To section, enter the name, $Cashtag, or Bitcoin address, then tap Next. Select your withdrawal speed, then select Next. Review the details and select Confirm & Send. Enter your Cash PIN and hit Done.

How to send Bitcoin to another Cash App user

How to send Bitcoin on Cash App to another wallet

You can easily send your Bitcoin from Cash App to any other Bitcoin wallet. Let’s show you how it’s done.

Warning: You will need to use a Bitcoin address for this transaction. You need to make sure to input this address perfectly. A single mistake will send your funds elsewhere, and you won’t be able to recover them, as Bitcoin blockchain transactions are irreversible. Be very careful inputting your BTC address! It’s better to copy and paste it, then double and triple check it. None of this is financial advice; you will be the only one responsible for any lost funds. Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building, or your balance, if you have any. Select the Bitcoin option. Tap the Send or receive button. It looks like an arrow. Pick Send bitcoin. Select how much BTC you want to send. You can switch between dollars or Bitcoin. There is a minimum limit of 0.00005 BTC. Tap on Send. Enter the Bitcoin address you want to send to and select it. It will look like a long set of numbers and letters. Again, make sure this address is correct! When you’re sure the address is correct, hit Next. Pick between Priority, Rush, or Standard withdrawal speeds. The fee will vary. Tap Next. Verify the transaction details, then tap on Confirm & Send. Enter your Cash PIN. Hit Done.

How to send Bitcoin to another Cash App user The process is much easier and safer if you’re trying to get your Bitcoin to another Cash App user. Cash App will actually be able to help you out with these internal transactions, and making a mistake is significantly harder. Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building, or your balance, if you have any. Select the Bitcoin option. Tap the Send or receive button. It looks like an arrow. Pick Send bitcoin. Select how much BTC you want to send. You can switch between dollars or Bitcoin. There is a minimum limit of 0.00005 BTC. Tap on Send. Enter the contact’s name or $Cashtag. Then select the user. Hit Next. Confirm your transaction details and select Pay BTC. Enter your Cash PIN. Hit Done.

FAQs

Are there fees when sending Bitcoin on Cash App? Nothing is free in the world of crypto, especially if you want to use a blockchain for transfers. Cash App has three transfer speed options. Standard: This is free, but it will take about 24 or less for a transaction to go through.

This is free, but it will take about 24 or less for a transaction to go through. Rush: This option will process your transaction in about two hours, but you will be charged your share of the blockchain fees, plus $0.50.

This option will process your transaction in about two hours, but you will be charged your share of the blockchain fees, plus $0.50. Priority: This option shortens transaction times to about 10 minutes, but will cost your share of the blockchain fees, plus $1. These network transaction fees vary depending on the price of Bitcoin and the current network congestion.

Can you send Bitcoin from Cash App to Coinbase Yes. You can send Bitcoin from Cash App to any Bitcoin wallet, including ones in an exchange like Coinbase. Just go to Coinbase and find your Bitcoin address.

Can I send Bitcoin from Cash App to Binance Yes, you can send Bitcoin from Cash App to Binance. There is a pretty important caveat to keep in mind, though. Cash App is only available in the USA and the UK, and Binance doesn’t offer its services to US customers. This means many Cash App users can’t really access Binance. If you send your funds to said exchange, you might have difficulty accessing your Bitcoin. This is no issue if you’re simply sending Bitcoin to someone with access to a Binance account, though.

Does Cash App support the Bitcoin Lightning network? Yes! The Lightning network is an excellent alternative to the Bitcoin Blockchain. It’s faster, much cheaper, and supported by Cash App.

