Did you forget your phone, lose it, or simply have no access to it at the moment? Sadly, that is where Cash App lives, and you might need to know some details or interact with it at any given moment. Today we’ll show you how to check your Cash App balance by phone, as well as a few other methods.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 and a custom Windows PC running Windows 11 to put this guide together. We also verified that the process is the same on iOS and Android, using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.5.

How to check your Cash App Balance without the app While checking your Cash App balance by phone is possible, it is not the only method available when you cannot access the app. There are a few ways to get in touch with the service. Let’s talk about them.

Call customer support

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As mentioned in the quick answer above, you can dial the Cash App phone number to check your balance. The number is 1-800-969-1940. Customer support is available from 9 AM to 7 PM, Monday through Friday. Sorry, no weekends!

You can use the Cash App website from any browser Another great way to access your Cash App account without a smartphone is through the official website. The good thing about this method is that you’ll be able to do more than just check your balance. You can also use the Cash Out feature, send or request money, get statements, and more. Sadly, you can’t use the website to add funds to your Cash App account.

However, there is one caveat. You need to have a registered email with your Cash App account to use this method. Otherwise, you’ll need to use your phone number, which we can assume you have no access to, given the nature of this tutorial. If you registered your email, follow the steps below.

How to access Cash App on the web: Go to Cash.App. Click on Log In. Select Use email. Enter your email address and hit Continue. Cash App will send you a one-time code to your email. Enter it and click on Continue. The website might ask you for your Cash PIN. Please enter it. You’re in!

By the way, you can also use your email to sign in to your Cash App account using any other mobile device. For example, you can borrow a family member’s phone.

How to access Cash App on another phone using your email: On a borrowed phone, download the Cash App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Launch Cash App. When the app asks you for your phone number, select Use Email. Enter your email address and hit Next. Cash App will send a one-time code to your email. Enter it and hit Next. You’re in!

Contact Cash App’s social media accounts We’re unsure how far you can go using social media to contact Cash App. This is, after all, a very insecure way to discuss important financial topics. At the very least, they can point you in the right direction. It doesn’t just to try.

Send Cash App a physical letter? Again, we’re not sure how far snail mail can get you with Cash App. Not to mention the process is slow and has a cost. Why not just call them instead? Whatever your reason for using physical mail may be, it can be done.

Cash App’s address: Block, Inc.

1955 Broadway, Suite 600

Oakland, CA 94612

FAQs

Can I use Cash App without a phone? Cash App is a mobile-first service, so you won’t be able to do much if you lose access to your mobile device. You can, however, do some things if you log into your account on Cash.App using any browser. If that’s not an option, you can also call customer support, contact the service through social media, or send the company a physical letter.

What is Cash App's customer support phone number? Cash App’s customer support team can be reached at 1-800-969-1940. Hours of operation are 9 AM to 7 PM, Monday through Friday.

Can I use my email to sign in to Cash App using another phone? Yes! If you don’t have access to your phone number, and registered an email with your Cash App account, you can also log into your Cash App on a smartphone using your email.

Can I check my Cash App balance on an ATM, using my Cash Card? While you can use the Cash Card to withdraw money from an ATM, checking your balance is not a feature. You’ll have to check your balance using the methods mentioned on this guide first, then go and withdraw cash, if you wish.

