As you’re learning your way around Cash App, you’ll find some options and buttons you may not fully understand the purpose of. The Cash Out option is actually right on the Money page, so it may be one of the first things you see. Are you trying to figure out what it’s for? Let’s show you what Cash Out means on Cash App.

QUICK ANSWER The Cash Out option on Cash App allows you to withdraw your money from the balance to your bank. You will have to link your bank account or debit card first, so keep reading to learn all the details. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What does Cash Out mean on Cash App?

How to cash out on Cash App

Editor’s note: We used Cash App version 3.97.1, and a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to formulate these instructions. We also verified that the process is the same on iOS using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.4.1. Some steps may change or look different depending on your device, software version, and app version.

What does Cash Out mean on Cash App?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Cash Out is exactly what it sounds like. It’s an option for withdrawing your money from the Cash App balance to your bank account. This is a helpful feature for those who don’t commonly use the Cash App for spending money, or simply need to have the money on their main account.

When you use the Cash Out feature, you will be asked if you want to do a standard or instant transfer. Standard transfers are free but take one to three days to reach your bank account. Meanwhile, instant transfers cost between 0.5% to 1.75%, and there is a $0.25 minimum fee.

How to Cash Out on Cash App If you’re trying to withdraw the money you received from other users, or added to Cash App, and send it to your bank account, you must first link your bank account or debit card. Let’s show you how it’s done.

Link a debit card: Launch Cash App. Tap on the profile icon. Go into Linked Banks. Tap on Link Debit Card. Enter your debit card details and hit the Link Card button.

Link a bank account: Launch Cash App. Tap on the profile icon. Go into Linked Banks. Tap on Link Bank. The app will launch Plaid, a third-party service used to link banks to apps. Hit Continue. Search for your banking institution and follow the instructions to add your bank. Hit Done when the bank account is linked.

How to Cash Out on Cash App: Android doesn’t allow taking screenshots on the Money page, so we used iPhone screenshots for this one. The process is the same, though. Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money page. Hit Cash Out. Select the amount you want to transfer. If you’re using an iOS device, you will have to select Cash Out again. Select whether you want to use a Standard or Instant transfer. The app will take care of the work and transfer the money as soon as you tap one of these two options.

FAQs

How much does Cash App charge to cash out? Standard transfers to your bank account are free, but they take one to three days to process. If you want an instant transfer, it will cost 0.5% to 1.75%, with a minimum fee of $0.25.

Why can't I use Cash Out on Cash App? There are many reasons why you may not be able to withdraw your money from Cash App. The most common one is that you may have reached your Cash Out limit, which varies by account and verification status. Other common causes include having insufficient funds, unsupported debit cards, wrong card details, internet issues, expired or canceled debit cards, and more.

What is the Cash Out limit on Cash App? Your Cash Out limit will depend on several factors, including your account verification level, spending history, and other unknown factors. It’s hard to tell any set Cash Out limits, and Cash App doesn’t have a dedicated guide, but you can check your own Cash Out limit in the app. Tap on your profile icon, then go into Limits.

Can you automatically Cash Out on Cash App? No. The Cash App Cash Out feature has no automatic mode. You have to go and withdraw your money manually.

Comments