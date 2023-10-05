Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2: Which should you buy?

Falling under the same Google umbrella, the latest Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Sense 2 directly compete for a place on shoppers’ wrists. They’re also both in their second generation, though one smartwatch seems to be improving its line while the other feels like a step backward. Find out more in our Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2 comparison.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2: At a glance Though both house Fitbit's health and fitness tracking suite, the Pixel Watch 2 and Sense 2 have a lot of differences to consider. Below are the major differences between the two smartwatches. The Pixel Watch 2 runs Google's Wear OS 4 while the Fitbit Sense 2 runs Fitbit's OS.

Both devices showcase the top features of Fitbit's health and fitness tracking platform but the Pixel Watch 2 adds the Google Play Store and more.

The Pixel Watch 2 also boasts the company's most advanced multi-path heart rate sensor.

Both devices feature a temperature sensor and a cEDA sensor for advanced health monitoring.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi or LTE models. The Sense 2 does not offer Wi-Fi or LTE, nor does it support third-party apps or music storage.

Only the Fitbit Sense 2 is compatible with iPhones.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2 specs

Google Pixel Watch 2 Fitbit Sense 2 Display

Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm

Always-on display

320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5



Fitbit Sense 2 1.58-inch AMOLED

Always-on display

336 x 336 resolution



Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm x 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Fitbit Sense 2 40.5 x 40.5 x 11.2mm

46g

Storage

Google Pixel Watch 2 32GB

Fitbit Sense 2 4GB (OS only, inaccessible)

Power

Google Pixel Watch 2 306mAh



Proprietary fast charging cable

Fitbit Sense 2 162mAh



Proprietary charging cable

Software

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4.0

Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit OS

Sensors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure cEDA

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer

Fitbit Sense 2 Microphone

Heart rate

EDA / cEDA

ECG (in select areas)

SpO2

Gyroscope

Altimeter

3-axis accelerometer

Skin temperature

Ambient light

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 2 5ATM + IP68

Fitbit Sense 2 5ATM + IP68



Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 2 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo/Quasi-Zenith Satellite

Fitbit Sense 2 Bluetooth 5.0

No Wi-Fi

NFC

Built-in GPS/GLONASS

Compatibility

Google Pixel Watch 2 Android 9 or newer

Fitbit Sense 2 Android 8 or higher

iOS 14 or higher

Colors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Bay Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active band

Fitbit Sense 2 Shadow Grey band / Graphite Aluminum case

Lunar White band / Platinum Aluminum case

Blue Mist band / Soft Gold Aluminum case



Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2: Features

Google Pixel Watch 2 Fitbit Sense 2

Starting with what the two devices have in common, both the Sense 2 and Pixel Watch 2 are technically Fitbit devices. That means a large percentage of overlap in terms of health and fitness features. Both devices pack the top tools of the brand’s platform including activity tracking, detailed sleep monitoring, ECG, SpO2, heart rate tracking, and Body Response (cEDA) sensors that continuously monitor users’ stress levels. Both devices also feature temperature sensors for additional health insights. Notably, each also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium trial at purchase for even more tools and insights.

Beyond these basics, the Pixel Watch 2 pulls ahead of the Sense 2 in features. For fitness tracking, the Google smartwatch adds pace and heart rate training tools to help users maximize performance during workouts. It also features the company’s most advanced heart rate sensor for optimal accuracy, as well as onboard music storage and music streaming. Coming soon, the watch will even utilize AI to provide personalized guidance based on users’ tracked wellness stats. Yet, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Compared to the Fitbit Sense 2, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a more well-rounded smartwatch experience centered around its powerful Wear OS 4.

As far as what the watch has to offer in terms of smart features, the Pixel Watch 2 is a much more powerful device than the Fitbit Sense 2. While the Sense lineup gained some Wear OS-inspired tiles and design features, it’s still limited to a Fitbit OS. The Pixel Watch 2 is a full-blown Wear OS device with all the accompanying perks and services. Users will find everything from Google Home to Google Maps, Calendar, Gmail, and Google Assistant. They’ll also find the Google Play Store for access to a broad library of third-party apps like Peloton, WhatsApp, Strava, and much more. The Sense 2, meanwhile, features a select few Google apps and zero third-party apps.

Likewise, while both watches support on-wrist phone calls, texting, and notifications, only the Pixel Watch 2 features Wi-Fi support and comes in an LTE variant. The Pixel Watch 2 also offers a handful of safety features not found on the Sense 2, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Safety Check. It also adds plenty of smartphone integration tools, especially for users with a Pixel phone. In short, it’s a much more powerful device beyond tracking wellness stats.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2: Design

Google Pixel Watch 2 Fitbit Sense 2

At its launch, the Sense 2 was the most attractive Fitbit smartwatch to date. It features the company’s staple rounded square design with a 1.58 AMOLED display on a slimmed-down, lighter watch case. The device also reinstates the line’s physical button, eliminating the unreliable capacitive groove of the original Sense. For strapping onto users’ wrists, the Sense 2 ships with comfortable sport bands in a variety of colors. It’s also compatible with those of the previous generation as well as Versa 3 bands. In short, it’s a good-looking watch with a smart design. Square watches in general typically offer more room for data and scrolling menus.

The Sense 2 offers a more functional design than its predecessor with a physical button and a lighter watch case, but it's not as attractive or unique as the Pixel Watch 2.

On the other hand, the Sense 2 isn’t especially unique looking. In fact, it looks fairly Apple-esque with its square form factor. The Pixel Watch 2 meanwhile boasts a unique, pebble-like design that’s 41mm in diameter. The round case is also highly reflective. Though the domed glass over the device’s colorful AMOLED display makes us nervous in terms of durability, it carries the same aesthetic as the original Pixel Watch and remains one of the most unique design features on the wearables market.

Like the Sense 2, the Pixel Watch also takes its own cues from Cupertino. The watch features a single physical button and a rotating digital crown with the same general functionality as that of the Apple Watch. The crown makes navigating the device’s Wear OS 4 very efficient and adds interest to the minimalist watch case at a glance. To further the clean lines of its design, the Pixel Watch 2 features a proprietary band mechanism that incorporates the device’s bands into its case. During our review of the original Pixel Watch, we found the bands tricky to swap out. However, the impact is undeniably seamless.

Where the Fitbit Sense 2 maintains a lead over Google’s offerings is battery life. Despite its Fitbit integration, the Pixel Watch 2 falls quite short of our expectations when it comes to Fitbit devices and battery. The watch lasts just 24 hours between charges. This is devastating compared to the Sense 2’s nearly week-long battery life claim. During our review, the device lasted roughly 3.5 days with all its features enabled.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2: Price and colors Google Pixel Watch 2 (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $349 / €349 / £349

$349 / €349 / £349 Google Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): $399 / €399 / £399

$399 / €399 / £399 Fitbit Sense 2: $299 / £269 / €299 The Sense 2 launched at $299, a surprising jump from its predecessor’s launch price. Though the device is cheaper than the Pixel Watch 2, it offers far fewer features. The single Sense 2 variant is available in Graphite, Platinum, or Soft Gold. Fitbit pairs these with bands in Shadow Grey, Lunar White, and Blue Mist.

The Pixel Watch, meanwhile, is available in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants starting at $349. For just $50 more than the Fitbit Sense 2, users add tons of smart features and safety tools. For another $50 shoppers can add LTE connectivity. Pixel Watch 2 case colors include Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold, with bands in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Hazel.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Fitbit Sense 2: Which should you buy?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Google Pixel Watch 2

We can’t in good conscience recommend the Fitbit Sense 2 to anyone shopping for a smartwatch. Fitbit has consistently rolled back key features of the lineup including third-party app support, music storage, and Google Assistant. During our review period, we also found existing features like GPS tracking unreliable. The one real advantage of the Fitbit Sense 2 is its fantastic battery life. Simply put, the device doesn’t offer enough functionality to warrant its price tag.

With that said, the Fitbit Sense 2 is the only option of the two compatible with iPhones. iOS users looking for a Fitbit device are left with the brand’s original lineups. If you fall into that camp, we recommend the band-style Fitbit Charge 6 ($159.95 at Amazon). If your heart is set on a watch, we suggest the original Fitbit Sense ($168 at Amazon) over the newer generation.

Aside from its significantly shorter battery life, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is a much better smartwatch than the Fitbit Sense 2.

Meanwhile, the added sensors of the Pixel Watch 2 have closed the gap between the two lines in terms of health features. The Pixel Watch 2 now supports Fitbit’s most advanced health monitoring, including sleep tracking, temperature tracking, and stress management. It’s also a much more powerful smartwatch with Wear OS 4, packing upgraded Google apps as well as the Google Play Store. Do you prefer the Google Pixel Watch 2 or the Fitbit Sense 2? Let us know in the poll below.

FAQs

Are the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Sense 2 waterproof? Both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Sense 2 feature 5ATM water resistance ratings.

Can the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Sense 2 charge wirelessly? Neither the Google Pixel Watch 2 nor Fitbit Sense 2 can charge wirelessly. Both devices require their own proprietary charging cables

Do the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Sense 2 have GPS? Both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Sense 2 offer built-in GPS.

Can the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Sense 2 measure blood pressure? Neither the Google Pixel Watch 2 nor the Fitbit Sense 2 can measure blood pressure.