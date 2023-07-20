Google Pixel Watch buyer's guide: Everything you need to know

The very first of its kind, the Google Pixel Watch represents a new player in the smartwatch arena. With Wear OS and onboard Fitbit integration, the device brings a ton of features to users’ wrists, but it also falls short in some significant ways. Find out everything you need to know about Google’s new flagship wearable below.

Google Pixel Watch at a glance

The Google Pixel Watch officially hit shelves on October 13, 2022. The device features a sleek, circular build with a domed, always-on display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Unlike many competitors, the smartwatch is only available in one 41mm size option, and frankly, it’s quite small. However, Google offers two variants — a Wi-Fi-only version and a 4G LTE model — and each is available in three colors: Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver.

Under the hood, users will find Google’s powerful Wear OS devoid of any overlays. The crisp, responsive UI is easy to navigate as well as personalize, and users can tap into all the best of Google’s tool kit, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Wallet. The device also offers direct access to the Google Play Store for rounding out the experience with third-party apps.

The biggest selling point, however, is the Pixel Watch’s native integration with Fitbit’s ecosystem. Directly tied to the Fitbit app, the watch records key health and fitness metrics including daily activity, heart rate, sleep, Active Zone Minutes, and workouts. Each Pixel Watch purchase even comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium access (as well as three free months of YouTube Music Premium access).

Is the Google Pixel Watch worth buying?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Anyone looking for a slim Wear OS watch with a clean user experience will find a lot to like on the Pixel Watch. The device offers Google’s full suite, many of Fitbit’s leading wellness tools, and third-party app support that’s beaten out by the Apple Watch alone.

However, the Pixel Watch also has some major pitfalls. For starters, battery life is quite awful. Given Fitbit’s association with the device, we had hoped to see much better than 24 hours of use. It’s also launched without some of the basic health and fitness tracking tools found on other wearables at this price point, including auto-detection for workouts and SpO2 tracking. Fortunately, SpO2 tracking as since been enabled on the device.

Overall, we consider the Pixel Watch under-baked and overpriced. When comparing the Pixel Watch vs Samsung’s Galaxy Watch, for example, Samsung is our clear winner. On the other hand, we’d consider the race tighter when comparing the Pixel Watch vs Fitbit’s Sense 2. There is also, of course, always a chance the Pixel Watch continues to improve with software updates over time, and it has done already so in some areas. However, as is, the Pixel Watch is hard to recommend. We suggest waiting for a second generation that addresses some of the first’s early misses.

What reviewers are saying about the Google Pixel Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If it feels like we have been talking about Google’s Pixel Watch for years, it’s because we have been. With teasers dragging us along since 2019, expectations were sky-high. Now that it’s here, it’s clear the device does get some things right, but there are many aspects that could have been done much better. That’s the basic conclusion we reached in our Pixel Watch review. “Looking at it for what it is, the Pixel Watch is a flawed, but promising start,” we wrote. We applauded the device’s clean aesthetic and satisfyingly smooth performance. We also appreciated the uninhibited Wear OS experience and (mostly successful) Fitbit integration.

However, we also emphasized that this is very clearly a first-generation device. Our reviewer’s biggest pain points included inconsistent Fitbit integration and missing health and fitness tracking features. We also noted that changing bands is cumbersome, and that “in light of the much better battery specs on other Fitbit devices, the Pixel Watch’s battery life is dismal.”

What other reviewers around the web think CNET’s Lisa Eadicicco praises the Pixel Watch’s high-end design as well as its health and fitness tracking offerings, commenting that the watch feels “like a hybrid of Fitbit and the Apple Watch.” However, they also note that the watch doesn’t necessarily bring anything new to the market.



Likewise, Victoria Song from The Verge calls the watch a “good-but-not-yet-great” option for Android users. They cite the Pixel Watch’s alarmingly quick battery drain and even call into question the device’s durability with images of a cracked screen.

Google Pixel Watch specs Check out our Google Pixel Watch specs overview below.

Google Pixel Watch Specs Display

Diameter: 41mm

Always-on display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color

Brightness boost up to 1,000 nits

Materials and finishes

Case: 80% recycled stainless steel



Active band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating

Dimensions and weight

Diameter: 41mm

Height: 12.3mm

36g (without band)

Chip

Exynos 9110

Cortex M33 co-processor

Storage and memory

32GB eMMC flash

2GB SDRAM

Power

294mAh (typical)

Up to 24 hours

USB-C magnetic charging cable



Promised charging speed:

-About 30 minutes to 50%

-About 55 minutes to 80%

-About 80 minutes to 100%

Software

Wear OS 3.5

Sensors

Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Interaction

Side button

Haptic crown

Haptics

Audio

Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker

Features

-Fitbit health and fitness

-Google Maps

-Google Wallet

-Google Assistant

-Messages and notifications

-YouTube Music

-NFC

-Emergency SOS

-International emergency calling

-Fall detection (up to 32 g-forces)

Durability

5ATM water resistance

Connectivity

4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Compatibility

Android 8.0 or newer

Band Size

Active band:

-Small: 130-175mm around

-Large: 165-210mm around

What’s in the Box

Google Pixel Watch

Active band (small and large wristbands)

USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty

US, CA, JP, TW, UK:

1 year



EU, AU:

2 years

Colors

-Matte Black Stainless Steel case / Obsidian Active band

-Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Charcoal Active band

-Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Chalk Active band

-Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case / Hazel Active band



Pixel Watch design and hardware

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As mentioned, the Pixel Watch features a dome-shaped, AMOLED display with up 1,000 nits of brightness. Its 41mm circular watch case is made of 80% recycled stainless steel and features a touchscreen as well as a rotating crown and a curved button. The case boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating which makes it safe for the shower or dips in the pool, but not suitable for diving or high-impact water sports.

Underneath the glass, the Pixel Watch houses a dual-processor architecture, including an Exynos 9110 processor and a Cortex M33 co-processor. It also features 2GB of RAM. Sensors on the device include GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, an altimeter, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a blood oxygen sensor. Support for NFC payments, as well as a built-in microphone and speaker, also help to round out the device’s smartwatch features. To power day-to-day usage, the Pixel Watch features a 294mAh battery which is much smaller than those found on other Wear OS devices. The Galaxy Watch 5, for example, offers a 410mAh battery. Even so, Google claims the device will provide 24 hours of use between charges. Additionally, according to Google, charging the device from 0 to 100 % should take 80 minutes. Charging from 0 to about 50% battery should take about 30 minutes.

Out of the box, the watch comes with a proprietary magnetic charger. It does not work with other wireless chargers and is not compatible with the flagship Pixel phone’s reverse wireless charging. It also ships with a fluoroelastomer (rubber) Active band. If you want to mix up your look, Google offers four additional proprietary band types: Woven band: Made of recycled yarn

Made of recycled yarn Stretch band: Made of recycled polyester and spandex yarns

Made of recycled polyester and spandex yarns Crafted Leather band: Made of Italian leather

Made of Italian leather Metal link band: Made of stainless steel Each band comes in a variety of colors. These bands are not cheap, however, and swapping Pixel watch bands isn’t easy.

How are the Google Pixel Watch’s performance and software?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch is the cleanest showcasing of Google’s Wear OS yet. Navigating the Pixel Watch UI revolves around familiar Tiles and a useful app drawer. Users can swipe up for notifications, swipe down for quick settings and controls, and swipe left or right to glance at information or open apps via Wear OS Tiles. The setup is very intuitive and performance on the device is notably smooth without any glitching or stalling. Unfortunately, neither the device’s button nor the rotating crown is customizable. First and foremost a Google product, the Pixel Watch features everything from turn-by-turn Google Maps navigation, to the Google Home app, to Google Wallet for contactless NFC payments. Users can also access their Google Calendar and Gmail notifications and use images from Google Photos as watch faces. This is in addition to the many customizable watch faces available in the Google Pixel Watch app. If none of the native watch faces suit you, the Pixel Watch also offers direct access to the Google Play Store for more options. This means tons of third-party apps, including popular picks like Spotify, Strava, MyFitnessPal, and Calm. Each Pixel Watch purchase also comes with three free months of YouTube Music Premium.

Fitbit integration on the Google Pixel Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Google Pixel Watch

Fitbit’s ecosystem is the heart of the Pixel Watch’s native health and fitness tracking. The device features three unique Fitbit apps plus direct syncing with the Fitbit app on your paired device. Below is a brief overview of the Fitbit integration on the Pixel Watch. Fitbit Exercise: Using the Fitbit Exercise app, users can start workouts and view real-time workout data on the Pixel Watch. The app features 40 workout modes, including GPS-routed workouts like running and cycling as well as indoor and nontraditional options. The watch does not offer automatic workout detection on the wrist.

Using the Fitbit Exercise app, users can start workouts and view real-time workout data on the Pixel Watch. The app features 40 workout modes, including GPS-routed workouts like running and cycling as well as indoor and nontraditional options. The watch does not offer automatic workout detection on the wrist. Fitbit Today: The Pixel Watch tracks users’ basic activity stats, including steps, floors, distance, Active Zone Minutes, calories, and heart rate. This data is displayed in Fitbit Today and automatically synced to the Fitbit app on your paired iPhone. The Pixel Watch also taps into Fitbit’s sleep tracking platform and will display a Sleep Score for users each morning. The watch will also track your SpO2 levels overnight.

The Pixel Watch tracks users’ basic activity stats, including steps, floors, distance, Active Zone Minutes, calories, and heart rate. This data is displayed in Fitbit Today and automatically synced to the Fitbit app on your paired iPhone. The Pixel Watch also taps into Fitbit’s sleep tracking platform and will display a Sleep Score for users each morning. The watch will also track your SpO2 levels overnight. Fitbit ECG: The Pixel Watch also features the Fitbit ECG app. This app provides on-demand ECG readings and​ ​assesses for ​signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). According to both Fitbit and Google, the watch offers the most accurate always-on, optical heart rate sensor available from either company. As of June 2023, the Pixel Watch also now offers high/low heart rate notifications like other devices in the Fitbit stable.

Fitbit Premium At purchase, Google offers six months of Fitbit Premium membership with each Pixel Watch. After six months, a Fitbit Premium membership is $10 per month. Users can tap into the following features with Premium access: Daily Readiness

Breathing rate

Heart Rate Variability (HRV)

Sleep Restoration

Stress Management Score

Health Metric

Detailed Sleep Score breakdown

Additional workouts from Fitbit trainers and partner brands in the Fitbit app

Games and challenges in the Fitbit app

Mindfulness Sessions in the Fitbit app

What are some good Google Pixel Watch alternatives?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Watch isn’t without its flaws. Luckily, there are plenty of other options available. Below are a few Pixel Watch alternatives worth considering. Apple Watch Series 8 ($399): Across the board, the Apple Watch outperforms the Pixel Watch in every way. More importantly, the Google device isn’t compatible with iOS anyway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ($279): Also running the latest version of Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 5 series offers adequate health and fitness tracking, plus additional features for Samsung Galaxy phone users.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus ($449): For detailed fitness tracking and recovery tools, Garmin’s Venu 2 offers reliable sensors and a data-rich companion app.

Where to buy the Google Pixel Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google Pixel Watch (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $349.99/€379/£349

Google Pixel Watch (4G LTE): $399.99/€429/£379 The Google Pixel Watch is available from Google or Fitbit as well as from major third-party retailers. The device is available in both a Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi model for $349.99 and a 4G LTE version for $399.99. As mentioned, the watch only comes in one case size and one case material. It ships with a proprietary USB-C charging cable and an Active band in two sizes.

If you want to personalize your watch with alternative bands from Google, pricing for replacement bands are as follows: Active band: $49.99

Stretch band: $59.99

Woven Band: $59.99

Crafted Leather: $79.99

Two-toned Leather band: $79.99

Metal link bands: $199 Unfortunately, the Google Pixel Watch will only be available in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. If you choose to purchase a 4G LTE version, verify that your cellular carrier is compatible. And just a quick note that the Pixel Watch works with Google Fi, but only if you are already a member.

FAQs

Does the Pixel Watch have its own companion app? Yes. Along with the Pixel Watch, Google launched the Google Pixel Watch app for pairing and managing your smartwatch. You can use this app to customize watch faces, set up Google Assistant and Google Wallet, manage notifications, and more.

Does the Google Pixel Watch require a Fitbit Premium subscription? Some features on the Pixel Watch require a Fitbit Premium subscription but not all. You can use the device without Fitbit Premium if you prefer.

Does the Google Pixel Watch have an always-on display? Yes, the Pixel Watch comes with an optional always-on AMOLED display covered in custom Corning Gorilla Glass. Always-on mode can also be disabled to extend battery life.

Does the Google Pixel Watch require the Fitbit app? Yes. A basic Fitbit account is necessary to use your Pixel Watch. The device uses Fitbit’s apps to track workouts, daily activity, heart rate, and more.

How many years of software updates will the Pixel Watch get? Google promises three major Android updates and five years of security updates for the Pixel Watch.

Does the Pixel Watch work with an iPhone? No, the Pixel Watch is not compatible with iOS.

Does Google offer a warranty on the Pixel Watch? Yes, Google offers a one-year warranty in the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, and Taiwan. Users in the rest of Europe and Australia receive a two-year warranty.

Does the Pixel Watch come with a charger in the box? The Pixel Watch comes with a USB-C magnetic charging cable in the box. You will need to purchase an outlet adapter separately.

What safety features are on the Google Pixel Watch? The Google Pixel Watch offers integration with emergency services. Users can long-press the digital crown on the watch to connect to emergency responders. Google is also adding a Fall Detection feature this winter that will help connect users to emergency services if they’ve had a hard fall and even auto-dial if a user is unresponsive.

Will there be a Google Pixel Watch 2? Yes. Keep an eye on our Google Pixel Watch 2 rumor hub to stay tuned about everything we know so far.

