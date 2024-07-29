The 8 biggest Google Pixel 9 leaks you should definitely know about

There have been plenty of Google Pixel 9 series leaks in recent weeks, giving us a great idea of what to expect from the new phones when they launch on August 13. But will they be some of the best-ever Android smartphones?

From camera upgrades and display specs to AI features and real-world images, we’ve rounded up the biggest Pixel 9 series leaks in one place, just in case you’ve missed anything.

1. New Google AI features revealed

Our first exclusive Pixel 9 series leak in July revealed upcoming Google AI features. These new additions are Add Me, Pixel Screenshots, and Studio.

Add Me’s description suggests that this could let you add someone to a photo that isn’t present in the frame. Based on our first look at Add Me, it’s not clear if adding subjects requires them to share the same general background or not, but it looks like an interesting feature regardless. Meanwhile, Studio functionality is believed to be the previously leaked Creative Assistant app that would use generative AI to help you create stickers, among other possible features.

Pixel Screenshots hints at a Microsoft Recall-style ability to search saved screenshots with AI. Our leaked images, seen above, suggest that Google’s on-device AI will summarize information in screenshots, let you ask questions about said info, and save details like web links, app names, and more. We’ve already seen a similar idea from Motorola. The good news is that you need to take screenshots manually, unlike Microsoft’s feature, which automatically takes screenshots every few seconds. So Pixel Screenshots functionality should be less of a security and privacy nightmare.

2. Plenty of camera hardware upgrades

Kamila Wojciechowska / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8 series was a mixed bag in terms of camera hardware upgrades, though the results are still sublime. Things are looking even brighter in 2024; we reported on a ton of Pixel 9 series camera changes in mid-July. All three mainline phones (Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL) will retain the Samsung ISOCELL GNK 50MP main camera. However, the secondary cameras see plenty of upgrades.

Starting with the vanilla Pixel 9, Google is swapping out the 12MP ultrawide camera (1/2.8-inch size, 1.25-micron pixels) for a larger 50MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide rear camera (1/2.51-inch, 0.7-micron pixels). Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 9 will stick with a 10.5MP selfie camera but will finally offer autofocus functionality. The takeaway is better-looking ultrawide snaps and potentially substantially improved selfies.

Moving to the Pro phones, Google is poised to switch to a 50MP IMX858 telephoto camera (from 48MP), a 50MP IMX858 ultrawide camera (from 48MP), and a 50MP IMX858 selfie camera with autofocus (from 10.5MP). However, based on other leaked specifications, Google may be cropping from these sensors, so the final resolutions might be a little different.

The Pixel 9 series is set to take much better selfies, except the Fold, which appears to have some downgrades.

We’ve also heard that 8K/30fps recording is coming to the series, although we aren’t sure which phones will support it. Nevertheless, 8K recording typically requires a ~33MP camera. So Google’s adoption of 50MP ultrawide cameras means we could see 8K via both the primary and ultrawide lenses on the Pixel 9 series.

We also obtained Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera details, but those hoping for a top-tier camera phone might be disappointed. The foldable will apparently pack the same 64MP IMX787 main camera as the Pixel 8a, along with a smaller 12MP ultrawide camera than the first Pixel Fold. Google is also downgrading the selfie cameras on each screen to smaller, 10MP shooters. So don’t be surprised if the ultrawide snaps and selfie shots are actually worse than the original Pixel Fold, although Google could lean on software or the chipset to level the playing field.

3. A better fingerprint scanner is finally coming

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

One of the earliest complaints about Google’s Tensor-powered Pixels was that the in-display fingerprint sensor was slow and unreliable. The scanning experience has certainly improved with each generation, but Google is still relying on older capacitive fingerprint scanner technology.

Back in early July, we discovered that the Google Pixel 9 series will utilize ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors. This is a more advanced scanning technology that relies on sound waves to scan your fingerprint rather than the image-based optical solution. This approach offers improved security, faster speeds, and the ability to scan wet fingers. We’ve even seen faster fingerprint registration on a few phones with this tech.

Google is expected to use the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 fingerprint scanner, which is the same scanner used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We had no problems with this scanner on Samsung’s phone, so we’re happy to see this solution coming to the Pixel 9 series.

4. Connectivity upgrades and satellite support

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Earlier this year, we revealed that the Pixel 9 series will use a new modem and that Google was working on satellite connectivity for the new phones. An Android Authority teardown earlier this month subsequently revealed more details about the so-called Pixel Satellite SOS feature.

Our deep dive revealed the aforementioned name while also indicating that it will likely be a free service for the first two years. This would be in line with Apple’s satellite SOS feature. We also spotted evidence that your Pixel might need to be updated to support this functionality, potentially hinting at this capability arriving as part of a Feature Drop.

An image of a Pixel 9 Pro prototype corroborated our claims about a new modem. The image hints at an Exynos Modem 5400, which would be an upgrade over the Exynos Modem 5300 seen in the Pixel 7 and 8 line.

Another major connectivity feature was spotted via the FCC’s Pixel 9 filings, which lists Thread support. That’s the mesh networking protocol used by the Matter smart home standard. Matter is supposed to deliver a more seamless smart home experience, so the Pixel 9 series will seemingly get in on this action too.

5. Brighter displays and a square Fold

The Google Pixel 8 range delivered a notable brightness boost compared to previous Pixels, and we discovered that the Pixel 9 series will provide even brighter screens.

The standard Pixel 9 will top out at 1,800 nits of peak HDR brightness, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will bring 2,050 nits of peak HDR brightness. This figure differs somewhat from outright peak brightness. Google defines “peak HDR brightness” as display brightness with all pixels illuminated, while it defines “peak brightness” figures with only 5% of all pixels lit up. So the peak HDR brightness figures are a good ballpark for situations like high-brightness mode for outdoor viewing.

The Pixel 9 series will offer a healthy boost to peak HDR brightness over last year’s phones and will likely bring higher peak brightness in general.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will effectively ditch the squat design of the Pixel Fold and feature taller screens instead. We were also able to confirm that the new foldable will offer a 6.24-inch external smartphone screen with 1,800 nits of peak HDR brightness, as well as an 8-inch internal display with 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. That’s significantly brighter than the Pixel Fold’s HDR figures.

6. A ton of real-world images and videos

We’ve seen plenty of real-world videos and images showing Pixel 9 series phones, but July saw a flood of photos and videos. For one, Taiwan’s telecommunications regulator gave us comprehensive looks at the Pixel 9 series, including the foldable phone. These images show the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from every angle, and we even saw a look at the internals of these devices.

The regulatory filing also revealed approximate charging power levels for each phone. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to offer 32.67W charging speeds, which would be a decent leap over previous Pixels. By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro is listed at 26.91W but has a marketed charging speed of 30W.

We also saw images and videos of a standard Pixel 9 in a Pink color scheme — check out the video above. It certainly makes for an eye-catching color compared to the usual blacks and grays.

How does the Pixel 9 Pro XL compare to the Pixel 8 Pro? A video posted by Pixophone (seen above) shows that the two models have a similar size. The source also posted several more videos, including a look at the Pixel 9 series camera app in action.

7. A huge trove of promo materials leaked

Perhaps the biggest leak to date occurred on July 25, as 91mobiles posted promotional materials for all the phones. These images not only show off the phones but also mention a variety of features.

Features spotted here include the screen sizes, the Tensor G4 chipset, a year of Gemini Advanced, more RAM than last year, and all the camera details. One image also corroborates our earlier leak about a Pixel Screenshots feature.

Pixel 9 in Green Pixel 9 in Rose Pixel 9 in Porcelain Pixel 9 in Obsidian

In the last few days, we’ve also seen pretty much everything there is to see in terms of renders and colorways. The Pixel 9 will ship in Green, Rose, Porcelain, and Obsidian, the 9 Pro comes in Rose, Hazel, Porcelain, and Obsidian, and the new Fold is limited to just Obsidian and Porcelain. There appear to be matching cases for all these colors as well.

Really, there’s not much left to learn about the Pixel 9 at this point.

8. Pricing uncovered?

Android Authority composite/91mobiles/MySmartPrice

Finally, Pixel 9 series pricing also emerged this month, courtesy of Dealabs. The 128GB Pixel 9 is the cheapest model in the family, and it’s tipped to start at €899 (~$976). Fancy a Pro phone? Then the 128GB Pixel 9 Pro will reportedly start at €1,099 (~$1,194), while the 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL could start at €1,199 (~$1,302). Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is said to start at €1,899 (~$2,062) for the 256GB variant.

A direct currency conversion won’t give us exact US pricing, as European smartphone prices tend to be notably higher than US prices anyway. But the vanilla Pixel’s price is €100 more than last year’s model. Ouch. These are our picks for the biggest Pixel 9 series leaks to occur in recent weeks. Are there any other major leaks you rank highly? Let us know in the comments. You can also check out our Pixel 9 series rumor hub and Pixel 9 Pro Fold rumor hub for an even more comprehensive rundown of all leaks.

