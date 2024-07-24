Exclusive: Google Pixel 9 series' displays to be serious competition for the Galaxy S24

The Google Pixel 9 series is set to bring some great upgrades; there’s new camera hardware, an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, and a lot more. Another rumor we’ve seen recently is that Google’s upcoming phones will include displays based on Samsung’s M14 OLED technology, potentially making them some of the best phones on the market in terms of display quality.

Now, thanks to a source inside Google, we’re able to preview these upcoming display changes coming to the Pixel 9 series.

Boosting brightness across the board

Rumor has it that the new Pixel 9 series will include a display based on the Samsung M14 material. OLED technology is constantly evolving, with manufacturers introducing new materials, and M14 is Samsung’s newest iteration. As reported by ET News, M14 will provide better brightness and longevity. The new panel is coming to the Pixel 9 series as well as the iPhone 16 Pro, while the current-gen Samsung Galaxy S24 uses the last-generation M13.

But what does that mean in practice? Well, much brighter displays for a start. The Pixel 8 series was already a huge step forward in that respect, bumping the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s HDR full-screen brightness to 1,400 and 1,600 nits, respectively. The Pixel 9 series goes even further.

New Samsung M14 OLED panels would make the Pixel 9 one of the brightest devices on the market.

The base Pixel 9 is receiving a new 1,800-nit display, besting Google’s previous-generation flagship. Not only that, but both of the (non-folding) Pro Pixels are getting an eye-popping upgrade to 2,050-nit displays, which should make them some of the brightest phones on the market. Google provides HDR values for full-screen brightness, so localized peak brightness values will be even higher.

We can also confirm the regular Pro Pixel will come with a display that’s closer in size to the regular Pixel 9 than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, measuring 6.34 inches. That’s good news if you’ve been holding out for a more compact premium flagship model. Other than that, the new Pixels’ display specs are pretty similar to those of their predecessors. The pixel-per-inch values are similar, the panels still support up to 120Hz refresh rates, the resolutions are basically identical, and the corner radius is only slightly larger.

I’ve compiled all the display specs in the table below, along with those of their respective predecessors, for a side-by-side comparison.

Pixel 8 Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 8 Pro Size

Pixel 8 6.2-inch (64x143mm)

Pixel 9 6.24-inch (64x145mm)

Pixel 9 Pro 6.34-inch (66x147mm)

Pixel 9 Pro XL 6.73-inch (70x155mm)

Pixel 8 Pro 6.71-inch (70x155mm)

Resolution

Pixel 8 1,080 x 2,400

Pixel 9 1,080 x 2,424

Pixel 9 Pro 1,280 x 2,856

Pixel 9 Pro XL 1,344 x 2,992

Pixel 8 Pro 1,344 x 2,992

Refresh rate

Pixel 8 120 Hz

Pixel 9 120 Hz

Pixel 9 Pro 120 Hz

Pixel 9 Pro XL 120 Hz

Pixel 8 Pro 120 Hz

PPI

Pixel 8 428

Pixel 9 425

Pixel 9 Pro 494

Pixel 9 Pro XL 487

Pixel 8 Pro 489

HDR brightness (declared)

Pixel 8 1,400 nits

Pixel 9 1,800 nits

Pixel 9 Pro 2,050 nits

Pixel 9 Pro XL 2,050 nits

Pixel 8 Pro 1,600 nits

Software corner radius

Pixel 8 102 px

Pixel 9 132 px

Pixel 9 Pro 157 px

Pixel 9 Pro XL 153 px

Pixel 8 Pro 115 px



What do you think about the display upgrades coming to the Pixel 9 series? Let us know below.

Will the display upgrades on the Google Pixel 9 make you consider switching? 222 votes Yes, the brighter display will be an important factor in why I'll switch. 29 % I will upgrade, but not because of the displays. 48 % The new displays are the reason I will not switch. 5 % I'm not switching either way. 18 %

You might like

Comments