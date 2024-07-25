Massive Pixel 9 series leak reveals everything you need to know about Google's next flagships

TL;DR Official promotional material for Google’s Pixel 9 series has leaked, revealing almost everything about the upcoming devices.

The leak highlights detailed specifications, new AI features, and color options for the new Pixels.

Google is set to launch the lineup during its Made by Google event on August 13.

Google seems to be having a tough time keeping the Pixel 9 series under wraps, as promotional material for the upcoming devices has now surfaced online. The new leak reveals pretty much everything about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including detailed specifications, new AI features, box contents, and color options.

The leak in question comes from trusted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer A.K.A. OnLeaks (via 91mobiles), and it confirms the design we’ve seen in previous leaks. It also highlights the complete specifications for all Pixel 9 series models, revealing that the base Pixel 9 will sport a 6.3-inch Actua Display, Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5MP selfie shooter.

The Pixel 9 Pro will be available in two sizes, with the smaller model featuring a 6.3-inch Super Actua Display and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL packing a 6.8-inch panel. Like the non-Pro variant, the Pixel 9 Pro models will be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. However, Google will offer 16GB RAM, an additional 48MP telephoto camera, and an upgraded 42MP selfie camera on the Pro models.

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a 6.3-inch Actua Front Display and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex Inner Display. It will also include the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, but its camera system will feature a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto sensor, and a 10MP front-facing sensor.

Along with the specifications, the marketing material confirms that Google will offer seven years of updates for the Pixel 9 lineup, all models will get Crisis alerts and Emergency SOS support, and come with a free Gemini Advanced subscription for a year. The devices will also feature a new Pixel Screenshots feature to help “you save info that you want to remember later – like events, places and more. So you can find what you need, right when you need it.”

Gemini and Circle to Search also make an appearance in the promotional images, confirming that these features will be available on the new models. A “What’s in the box” image for the Pixel 9 Pro XL further adds that Google will ship a 1m USB-C to USB-C (USB 2.0) cable and a circular SIM tool with the device. Other models in the lineup should also receive the same accessories.

As for the colors, the images highlight that the base Pixel 9 will be available in four variants, including black, gray, off-white, and pink. The Pro models will also come in off-white and black finishes, but the images don’t showcase other color options.

Now that you’ve seen a nearly complete picture of Google’s upcoming flagships, which one of the Pixel 9 series models do you want for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.

