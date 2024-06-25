Recall on Android? Motorola is giving it a go

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Motorola Razr Plus (2024)

TL;DR Motorola has announced that it’s working on a Recall-like AI feature for its devices.

The feature lets you say “Remember this” to capture on-screen information with AI-generated details.

This is less complex than Microsoft Recall, but the manual nature means it should be more private and secure.

Motorola has just announced the Razr (2024) series, and both devices look like top-tier foldable phones. The company is also jumping on the AI bandwagon with a trio of so-called “Moto AI” features set for release in the coming months.

One of these Moto AI features sounds like a more simplistic take on Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature for Windows.

“A command to ‘Remember this’ will capture live moments or on-screen information, saving them automatically with AI-generated details,” reads an excerpt of Motorola’s explanation.

“Information will be stored on the user’s device for easy recall later.”

How does this actually work? And when is it coming? This is undoubtedly less advanced and less convenient than Recall, as it requires users to manually save each snippet. Motorola’s take also seems to lack Recall’s timeline feature, allowing you to scroll through a reverse chronological view of your activities and snapshots.

Nevertheless, the manual nature means Moto’s feature should be more secure and less problematic than Microsoft’s option, which automatically takes screenshots of almost everything you do. Recall also came under fire after revelations that related info was stored in a plaintext database.

It’s unclear how these “live moments” and snippets of “on-screen information” will be saved, though. Will the company use screenshots like Recall or could it also use screen recordings?

We’ve asked Motorola to clarify how this Moto AI feature works. We’ve also asked the company for more details on compatible devices. Motorola confirmed to Android Authority that more information would be shared closer to the feature’s launch.

