Pixel 9 series leaks again, gives us first look at camera in action

PixoPhone

TL;DR The Pixel 9 series has leaked yet again.

There are new videos that show off how the Pixel 9 compares to the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Another video gives us a look at the Pixel 9 Pro’s camera in use.

The leaks keep coming for the Pixel 9 series. At this rate, Google may not have anything left to surprise us with by the time its Pixel hardware event comes around. This time, new comparison videos have leaked, as well as a hands-on clip that shows the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s cameras in action.

Only a few days ago, TikTok account PixoPhone published videos showing the Pixel 9 Pro XL next to the Pixel 9 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has now released three new videos staring Google’s upcoming Pixel handset.

The first two videos are also comparison videos like the last two. One features the Pixel 9 Pro XL side-by-side with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 is held next to the Pixel 8 for comparison.

The third video the account released, however, shows off the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s camera in action. Using the default Google Camera app, we see the preset zoom options of 0.5x (ultrawide), 1x (main camera), 2x (sensor crop), and 5x (telephoto lens). The video also shows the manual zoom feature which goes all the way to 30x zoom.

PixoPhone

This is exactly how the camera app works on current Pixel handsets, which makes sense given that we weren’t expecting any kind of software update here. However, it’s interesting that the UI in this video seems to mirror the old UI that was updated last year. We suspect this phone was probably running an older version of the app.

The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 13 and will be held in Mountain View, California at 9:00 AM PT. We should have all of our questions about the Pixel 9 series answered there.

