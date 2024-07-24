Exclusive: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold ditches its unique form for a taller display

The Google Pixel 9 series launches on August 13, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to debut alongside the more traditional models. Along with the name change, Google’s new foldable is undergoing some fundamental form factor tweaks, resulting in quite different displays from the original Fold.

Thanks to a source inside Google, we can preview these key changes coming to the next-gen Pixel foldable.

A whole new approach to the Fold

The original Pixel Fold came in an unusual form factor — unlike most foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it was short and wide. The upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold ditches this idea for a radically different aspect ratio that’s almost square. The reported resolution of 2,152 x 2,076 suggests that the 9 Pro Fold’s internal display is still slightly wider than it is tall, which caused some apps to irritatingly open in landscape mode on the original Pixel Fold.

Either way, this confirms our exclusive look at the new Fold, which shows it will be much more similar to other book-style foldables, like the OnePlus Open. Not only that, but the new model is considerably larger than its predecessor. The inner display measures eight inches across, compared to the 7.6 inches of the original Pixel Fold.

What do you think about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's new form factor? 292 votes It's better. 60 % It's worse. 28 % It's about the same. 12 %

While making these changes, Google also upgraded the display specs to be more befitting of a 2024 flagship. The inner display is now notably brighter, with 1,600 nits of full-screen HDR brightness, compared to 1,000 nits on the original Fold. While lower than the values of the non-foldable phones in the series, this still makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s display a good competitor to the foldables from other manufacturers. The inner panel also has a slightly higher resolution, but the larger size keeps the pixel density roughly just as sharp as last year.

The outer display also sees an upgrade: it’s now a 6.24-inch panel with an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. Interestingly, the panel’s specs seem to align perfectly with the display of the regular Pixel 9, except for the software corner radius. We weren’t able to confirm whether the displays are actually the same unit or not, but it’s safe to assume they are at least using the same technology.

If you’re curious about how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s display compares to its predecessor, I’ve compiled the display specs below.

Pixel Fold — Outer display Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display Pixel Fold — Inner display Size

Pixel Fold — Outer display 5.8-inch (67x130mm)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display 6.24-inch (64x145mm)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display 8.0-inch (147x141mm)

Pixel Fold — Inner display 7.6-inch (148x123mm)

Resolution

Pixel Fold — Outer display 1,080 x 2,092

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display 1,080 x 2,424

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display 2,152 x 2,076

Pixel Fold — Inner display 2,208 x 1,840

Refresh rate

Pixel Fold — Outer display 120 Hz

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display 120 Hz

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display 120 Hz

Pixel Fold — Inner display 120 Hz

PPI

Pixel Fold — Outer display 408

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display 425

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display 374

Pixel Fold — Inner display 380

HDR brightness (declared)

Pixel Fold — Outer display 1,200 nits

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display 1,800 nits

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display 1,600 nits

Pixel Fold — Inner display 1,000 nits

Software corner radius

Pixel Fold — Outer display 91 px

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display 132 px

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display 85 px

Pixel Fold — Inner display 48 px



You might like

Comments