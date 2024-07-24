Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Exclusive: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold ditches its unique form for a taller display
The Google Pixel 9 series launches on August 13, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to debut alongside the more traditional models. Along with the name change, Google’s new foldable is undergoing some fundamental form factor tweaks, resulting in quite different displays from the original Fold.
Thanks to a source inside Google, we can preview these key changes coming to the next-gen Pixel foldable.
A whole new approach to the Fold
The original Pixel Fold came in an unusual form factor — unlike most foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it was short and wide. The upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold ditches this idea for a radically different aspect ratio that’s almost square. The reported resolution of 2,152 x 2,076 suggests that the 9 Pro Fold’s internal display is still slightly wider than it is tall, which caused some apps to irritatingly open in landscape mode on the original Pixel Fold.
Either way, this confirms our exclusive look at the new Fold, which shows it will be much more similar to other book-style foldables, like the OnePlus Open. Not only that, but the new model is considerably larger than its predecessor. The inner display measures eight inches across, compared to the 7.6 inches of the original Pixel Fold.
While making these changes, Google also upgraded the display specs to be more befitting of a 2024 flagship. The inner display is now notably brighter, with 1,600 nits of full-screen HDR brightness, compared to 1,000 nits on the original Fold. While lower than the values of the non-foldable phones in the series, this still makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s display a good competitor to the foldables from other manufacturers. The inner panel also has a slightly higher resolution, but the larger size keeps the pixel density roughly just as sharp as last year.
The outer display also sees an upgrade: it’s now a 6.24-inch panel with an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. Interestingly, the panel’s specs seem to align perfectly with the display of the regular Pixel 9, except for the software corner radius. We weren’t able to confirm whether the displays are actually the same unit or not, but it’s safe to assume they are at least using the same technology.
If you’re curious about how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s display compares to its predecessor, I’ve compiled the display specs below.
|Pixel Fold — Outer display
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display
|Pixel Fold — Inner display
Size
|Pixel Fold — Outer display
5.8-inch (67x130mm)
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display
6.24-inch (64x145mm)
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display
8.0-inch (147x141mm)
|Pixel Fold — Inner display
7.6-inch (148x123mm)
Resolution
|Pixel Fold — Outer display
1,080 x 2,092
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display
1,080 x 2,424
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display
2,152 x 2,076
|Pixel Fold — Inner display
2,208 x 1,840
Refresh rate
|Pixel Fold — Outer display
120 Hz
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display
120 Hz
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display
120 Hz
|Pixel Fold — Inner display
120 Hz
PPI
|Pixel Fold — Outer display
408
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display
425
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display
374
|Pixel Fold — Inner display
380
HDR brightness (declared)
|Pixel Fold — Outer display
1,200 nits
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display
1,800 nits
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display
1,600 nits
|Pixel Fold — Inner display
1,000 nits
Software corner radius
|Pixel Fold — Outer display
91 px
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Outer display
132 px
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold — Inner display
85 px
|Pixel Fold — Inner display
48 px