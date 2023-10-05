The best Google Pixel 8 cases to keep your phone safe and stylish

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8 is finally here! …or at least it will be very soon. If you’ve preordered Google’s smaller 2023 flagship you’ll want a case to keep it safe. To help find the right one for you, we’ve rounded up the best Google Pixel 8 cases you can buy at launch.

The best Google Pixel 8 cases

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Slim and light

Grippy texture Very affordable

Limited color options

Spigen is one of the biggest case makers on the planet, and the company has a lot of Google Pixel 8 cases on offer. The first on our list is the Liquid Air Armor, which is a relatively thin case with a rubberized texture on the back. This adds a bit of visual interest to the case, as well as providing great grip to prevent drops. It’s just a great basic case, and it’s also one of the cheapest we’ve tested. The only downside is that it only comes in two colors, with a third coming at a later date.

Caseology Parallax

Great design

Good drop protection Decent color options

Affordable

The Caseology Parallax has been a staple case for years, and the Google Pixel 8 version is yet another hit. The unique hexacube pattern on the back looks great and adds a bit of grip. If you do accidentally drop your Pixel 8, this case has military-grade drop protection so it will (probably) be fine. The Parallax comes in three attractive colorways: Burgundy, Ash Gray, and Matte Black.

Google Pixel 8 case

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Great colors

Slim and light A bit pricey

Google’s official Pixel 8 case is very basic, but it’s still a good pick for Pixel fans. It’s a simple, thin PC case that won’t add much bulk to your device. The biggest selling point here is the variety of colorways available: five in total. They are a bit more expensive than third-party cases, but not overly so. If you like color, odds are you’ll like this case.

CYRILL Ultra Color

Sleek design

Soft silicone finish Limited color options

Not the cheapest

For fans of the minimalist Pixel 8 look, the CYRILL Ultra Color is a great pick. It’s a thin case with a simple two-tone design around the camera bump. The soft-touch silicone finish feels great in the hand, and it’s a lot less prone to fingerprints that most Pixel 8 cases. Overall it’s a great case, although we do wish there were more color options available. The Kale color pictured above is gorgeous, and it’s a shame the only other color is a fairly dull grey.

Caseology Nano Pop

Striking two-tone design

Soft silicone finish Great color options

Affordable

The Caseology Nano Pop features a similar design to the CYRILL case above, but with a bit less subtlety. It keeps the two-tone design and the soft silicone finish, but the highlights cover the entire camera module. The color options are also much more striking, with the Magenta Lychee pictured above being our favorite. It comes in four color combinations in total, and all of them are very affordable

Tudia MergeGrip

Built-in magnets

Good drop protection Great colorways

Affordable

Tudia has been making cases for years, but the MergeGrip Pixel 8 case is surprisingly modern. It has a grippy edge and a slightly thicker build, but for good reason: There are magnets in the back. This means you can use this case with a host of MagSafe accessories, from chargers to wallets and more. This can be a game-changer for some, but even if you don’t plan on using magnetic accessories it comes in four really nice colorways and won’t break the bank.

Moment case

Relatively thin

Built-in magnets

Access to mobile lens ecosystem Only comes in black

Expensive

As always, the Pixel 8 has some serious photographic chops, and if you want to lean into that even harder you should check out the Moment case. Moment is best known for making incredible mobile phone lenses, and the only way to access that ecosystem is by buying the company’s case. Thankfully, the case is quite nice, and it has the added benefit of built-in MagSafe magnets, like the case above. However, it does run a bit pricey, and it only comes in black.

Everyday Case

Soft fabric finish

Gorgeous colors Built-in SlimLink magnets

Expensive

The Everyday Case by Peak Design is one of the most beautiful cases you can get for the Pixel 8. It features a soft fabric finish on the back that comes in five gorgeous colors. But that’s not even the main reason to buy this case. The Everyday Case comes with a built-in magnet array with SlimLink technology, which essentially adds a mechanical component to the magnetic connection. You’ll have to invest in one of Peak Design’s original accessories to take advantage of it, but everything from the mounts to the seven-card wallet are well worth the price of entry.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Gorgeous designs

Build-in magnets Good drop protection

Pricey

The Mous Limitless 5.0 is yet another case with built-in magnets, but it doesn’t require any proprietary accessories to take advantage of it. But really the magnets are only a part of the story, since this case features some gorgeous premium materials on the back. There are six designs to choose from, including bamboo, walnut, white acetate, and black leather. It’s a very premium-feeling case, but it also demands a premium price.

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin and light

Form-fitting Very affordable

More colors coming soon

For a super thin case that adds no bulk, check out the Spigen Thin Fit. It’s a simple, form-fitting case that adds a bit of extra grip. It won’t protect from gnarly drops, but it can help prevent minor scuffs, which is typically enough. This year the Thin Fit will be available in a variety of colors, but unfortunately, most of them won’t be purchasable at launch. For now you can only get it in black.

Totallee Thin case

Ultra thin and light

Two color options Limited drop protection

Pricey

If you want the thinnest possible Pixel 8 case on the market, it doesn’t get much thinner than this. It’s wafer-thin, which means nearly no bulk added to your device, but also very limited protection. There isn’t really too much to this case (literally), which is both its strength and its weakness. That said, it is a bit expensive for what it is.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Great basic case

Good drop protection Zero One edition available

Very affordable

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a simple clear case with no bells and whistles, but it’s easily one of the best clear Pixel 8 cases you can buy. It just nails the basics, with great drop protection and a robust build. Sure it isn’t the thinnest, but it is probably the cheapest, making it an easy recommendation. For phone nerds, there’s also a Zero One edition with the Pixel 8 internals printed on the back.

CYRILL Ultra Sheer

Clear and frosted option

Good drop protection Not too bulky

Not the cheapest

CYRILL only makes two Pixel 8 cases, but both of them are worth considering. This second case is a clear case that also comes in two frosted finishes. Compared to the Spigen case above, it has significantly thicker corner bumpers, but that doesn’t add too much to the overall bulk of the case. The frosted colorways are the best options here, with the Kale color above once again winning us over. They look great and hide dirt better than standard clear cases.

Otterbox Symmetry

Rugged design

Clear and opaque designs Great drop protection

Pricey

The Otterbox Symmetry is the company’s “thinner” case for the Pixel 8, although it should be noted that it’s still very bulky. However, it does provide the trademark ruggedness that Otterbox is known for, and it’s available in two clear options and one opaque design. It is pricey, but if you plan on taking your Pixel 8 on adventures it might be worth the splurge.

Spigen Tough Armor

Resistant design

Built-in kickstand Several color options

Affordable

Spigen doesn’t make the most rugged cases on the market, but the Tough Armor is still a very robust case. It features a hard PC exterior with a smooth finish, which is great for slipping into a pocket or purse. There’s also a built-in kickstand for extended media viewing. It’s significantly more affordable than protective cases from other brands, and unlike most Spigen cases it’s available in several colorways. There are three options at launch, with a fourth coming soon.

Otterbox Defender

Extreme protection

Dust ports

Two color options Very bulky

Expensive

For more serious protection, you’ll want to turn to the Otterbox Defender series. It’s the company’s most rugged case, and one of the most protective cases on the market. It has thick bumpers, port covers, raised lips, and an optional belt holster. This obviously adds significant weight and bulk to the Pixel 8, but it does still work with wireless chargers. It’s one of the most expensive Pixel 8 cases on our list, and it only comes in two colors: black and blue.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Cardholder case

Slim and light Two colorways

Very affordable

The final Spigen case on our list is a tried-and-true cardholder case called the Slim Armor CS. It has a closeable door nestled beneath the camera housing, with space for a few cards or cash. It won’t hold much, and we’ve had trouble with embossed cards in the past, but this also allows it to maintain a slim profile. This is also one of the cheapest wallet cases you can get for the Pixel 8, and it comes in Black and Rose Gold. Just bear in mind that you will have to remove the case to take advantage of wireless charging.

Casetify Impact case

Customizable cases

Good protection Relatively light

Expensive

If you’re looking for a custom Pixel 8 case, Casetify is as close as it gets. The brand features tons of patterned designs for its Impact Pixel 8 case. No matter who you are, odds are they have one to suit your style. The case itself is fairly standard, and it’s quite expensive for what it is. Still, if you’re willing to splash the cash for style points, you’ll find no judgment here.

Top Pixel 8 questions and answers

How large is the Pixel 8? The Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, weighing 187g.

Will Pixel 7 cases fit the Pixel 8? No. The dimensions of the Pixel 7 are not the same as the Pixel 8, and cases will not fit.

Do I need a case for the Google Pixel 8? Even if you’re careful with your devices we recommend buying at least a thin Pixel 8 case. The peace of mind is worth it, even if you never drop your device.

