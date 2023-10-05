The best Google Pixel 8 chargers you can get

Are you getting a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro? You better prepare yourself with a charger, as there won’t be one included in the box. You’ll have to either use an old charger or pick up a new one. Just keep in mind not all chargers are made equal, and you will need to get the right brick if you want to charge your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro at full speed. Let’s help you pick the best Google Pixel 8 chargers.

What you need to know about charging the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google

The Google Pixel 8 can charge at a max of 27W, while the Pixel 8 Pro charges a little faster at 30W. Considering this, Google promises a capable charger will be able to juice up either device from zero to 50% in about 30 minutes. The Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery.

There is another factor you need to keep in mind before just getting a 30W charger, though. The Google Pixel 8 series also uses the USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS charging protocol. A standard power delivery charger without PPS won’t be able to achieve these phones’ max charging speeds.

If you want to charge wirelessly, the Pixel 8 can charge at up to 18W, and the Pixel 8 Pro can reach 23W wireless charging speeds. The only bad news is that you will need the official Google Pixel Stand to reach these speeds. If you have a standard Qi wireless charger, you’re limited to just 12W.

The best Google Pixel 8 charger With all those specifications and details in mind, let’s go over some of the best Pixel 8 chargers you can get right now. Let’s start with our top pick.

Google 30W USB-C Power Charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Want to avoid all the browsing, research, comparing, and deciding? You can’t go wrong with the official Google 30W USB-C Power Charger. It is a nicely made brick with a clean, white design. It looks and feels great, and it is actually not too expensive at $25 MSRP, and you can often find it discounted.

Additionally, it is the charger Google recommends. As such, it meets all the standards needed to charge both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as efficiently as possible. It has a single USB-C port with support for USB PD PPS.

Google 30W USB-C Power Charger Google 30W USB-C Power Charger Solid USB PD PPS charging speeds • Well-built • Affordable price MSRP: $25.00 Need a power adapter for your new Pixel 6? Google's 30W USB-C Power Charger is a solid choice. Google's 30W USB-C adapter supports the latest USB Power Delivery PPS specification to fast charge cutting-edge smartphones. By dropping legacy fast charging support, Google's charger is only suitable for the most modern gadgets, but it's priced very fairly and well-built to boot. See price at Google Store

Other great Pixel 8 chargers you should consider The Google 30W USB-C Power Charger will do a great job charging your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, but that is about where the benefits end. For starters, it can only charge one device at a time. Additionally, 30W is not good enough to charge other more power-hungry devices, like tablets, laptops, or even some other phones with faster charging capabilities.

If you’re looking for a bit more out of your charger investment, here are some great options you should at least consider. We also have a separate, general guide for the best chargers.

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger Fast charges the Samsung Galaxy S21 series • USB PD PPS support • Up to 85% energy efficiency MSRP: $49.99 With 45W of power and support for the latest USB PD standards, Samsung's plug can fast charge more. Samsung's fastest charging accessory supports more than just smartphones. 45W with USB Power Delivery PPS support is futureproofed and suitable for tablets and even reasonable laptop charging speeds too. See price at Amazon Save $13.99

If you want a bit more kick to charge your Pixel 8 series handset, as well as other slightly faster-charging devices, there is no going wrong with the Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger. It is more expensive at $49.99, but it is very nicely built, and is pretty portable. Not to mention, it supports faster 45W speeds and comes from a very renowned brand.

Anker 713 Wall Charger

Chargers can get a bit more interesting once you start moving away from the big brands. Take the Anker 713 Wall Charger as an example. This little charger is super small and portable, thanks to GaN technology. It measures only 1.49 x 1.38 x 1.62 inches. It is also built and designed very well.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Anker 713 can charge at 45W and has USB PD PPS support. The $39.99 MSRP is also super accessible for a charger like this one, and it’s often discounted for under $30.

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger

It’s time to start moving to the more exciting chargers. The Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger may very well be the only charger you need. It can charge your Pixel 8 series device at full speed, and has room to charge another two devices at fast speeds.

The Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger has three ports, of which two are USB-C, and one is a USB-A connector. As its name suggests, it can charge at up to 100W, and has PPS support. If you use it to charge your Pixel 8, you will still have 70-73 watts left, depending on your Pixel 8 model.

Just keep in mind this is an expensive charger at $84.99 MSRP. If that’s a bit much, and you don’t feel you need that much power, the Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger ($59.99 at Amazon) is a great alternative.

Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen

Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger (2nd Gen) Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger (2nd Gen) 23W Pixel 7 charging • 15W Qi EPP support • Assistant and smart home features MSRP: $79.00 Much more than just fast wireless charging for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6. The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is built to unlock your Pixel 7's Assistant capabilities while fast charging. It also wirelessly charges a wide range of other smartphones quickly too. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

If you’re looking for the best Pixel 8 wireless charger, this is it. The Google Pixel Stand is gorgeous. It also comes with an integrated fan that will keep your device cooler for improved charging performance and battery health.

Additionally, it is the only wireless charger that can provide top speeds for your Pixel 8 handset. With the Pixel Stand, the Pixel 8 can charge at 18W, while the Pixel 8 Pro will reach 23W.

If you would like to check out other options, you can also look at our list of the best wireless chargers.

Zendure 10,000mAh PD 45W Mini Power Bank

This is our recommendation if you’re looking for a good portable battery pack that can charge your Pixel 8 at full speeds.

The Zendure 10,000mAh PD 45W Mini Power Bank has a 10,000mAh battery for powering your devices on the go. Not only that, but the USB-C port has PPS support and can charge at up to 33W. If you use the secondary USB-A ports, the whole power bank can provide as much as 45W in total.

The unit is built very nicely, and it’s portable enough to easily carry around. If you don’t like it, though, and would like to get a power bank, we have a list of the best portable battery packs available.

FAQs

How fast can you charge a Pixel 8? The standard Google Pixel 8 can reach 27W speeds with the right charger. The Pixel 8 Pro gets upgraded to a max 30W charging speed.

Does the Pixel 8 have wireless charging? Yes. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro support wireless charging.

How fast can you charge the Pixel 8 series wirelessly? If you’re using the Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen, the Pixel 8 can charge at 18W, while the Pixel 8 Pro can reach 23W. Other Qi wireless chargers will be able to charge your Pixel 8 devices at 12W.