Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: What's the difference and should you upgrade?

Google has quickly become a top contender in the affordable flagship smartphone arena. In this Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a showdown, we will look at what sets these two phones apart and see if the fancier Pixel 7 is worth the extra cash or if the budget-friendly Pixel 6a is the real star of the show. Let’s dive into the ins and outs of their design, how they perform, and the camera magic they’ve got going on to find out which Google smartphone is worth your money.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a compare: The Pixel 6a is cheaper than the Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 supports wireless charging. The Pixel 6a does not.

The Pixel 7 has higher RAM and storage options.

The Tensor G2 chipset in the Pixel 7 offers better performance.

The Pixel 7 has a better primary shooter.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: Specs

Pixel 7 Pixel 6a Display

Pixel 7 6.32 inch OLED

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

90Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass Victus

Pixel 6a 6.1-inch OLED

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

60Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 3

Processor

Pixel 7 Google Tensor G2

Pixel 6a Google Tensor

Memory / Storage

Pixel 7 8GB RAM / 128GB

8GB RAM / 256GB

Pixel 6a 6GB RAM / 128GB

Battery

Pixel 7 4355 mAh

20W wired

20W wireless

Pixel 6a 4410 mAh

18W wired

Cameras

Pixel 7 Rear:

-50MP wide, f/1.9, 25mm

-12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 114˚



Front:

-10.8MP, f/2.2, 21mm

Pixel 6a Rear:

-12.2MP wide, f/1.7, 27mm

-12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚



Front:

-8MP, f/2.0, 24mm

Connectivity

Pixel 7 5G, LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Wi-Fi 6E

Pixel 6a 5G, LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Wi-Fi 6E

Size and weight

Pixel 7 155.64 x 73.16 x 8.7mm

197 g

Pixel 6a 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm

178g



The Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a have similar-sized displays with equal FHD+ resolution. However, the Pixel 7 has a faster refresh rate of 90Hz than the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz for smoother scrolling. The Pixel 7 also has two more gigabytes of RAM to manage apps quicker and an option for twice the storage space.

The Pixel 7 also houses the newer Google Tensor G2 chipset, which has better CPU and GPU performance than the first Tensor processor, but roughly the same battery efficiency. Google promises a not-quite industry-leading three OS upgrades and five years of security patches for the Pixel phones. The Pixel 7 shipped with Android 13 out of the box, while the Pixel 6a arrived with Android 12, giving the Pixel 7 more longevity.

In terms of durability, the Pixel 7 sports a Gorilla Glass Victus front and back for robust durability. The Pixel 6a has a slightly weaker Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and a plastic backside. Both phones have an aluminum frame. The Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and the Pixel 6a follows closely behind with an IP67 rating.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: Size comparison

Pixel 7 Pixel 6a

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a are similar in a compact size (6.32 vs. 6.2 in displays). They are easy to hold and navigate on screen with one hand and comfortably pocketable. The Pixel 7 weighs a little more at 197 g than the Pixel 6a at 178 g, primarily due to the materials.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: Camera

Pixel 7 camera bump Pixel 6a camera bump

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a benefit from Google’s image processing powered by the Tensor chips, resulting in consistent point-and-shoot photography. The Pixel 7’s primary 50MP camera allows it to capture more detailed images, while the Pixel 6a relies on its 12.2MP primary camera, which doesn’t disappoint either. The only real complaints on the latter came when up when cropping in. No matter how smart Google’s processing is, a camera with a lower megapixel sensor just doesn’t let in as much light as the 50MP shooter. We’ve taken many full-res samples with the Pixel 7, which you can browse in this Google Drive folder.

Both phones utilize a 12MP ultrawide shooter, ensuring consistent performance, even if the 114-degree field of view has the occasional focus issues. Neither phone has a telephoto lens, meaning all zoom is digital, and the finer details start to suffer at longer focal lengths. Zoom quality will only hold up to around 3x on either phone, which isn’t anything to be ashamed of, given the lack of dedicated hardware.

Google has several shooting modes available on either device. Night Sight mode delivers impressive low-light images and even supports the ultrawide camera, which you wouldn’t see from most mid-range rivals. Magic Eraser is onboard to eliminate any accidental (or deliberate) photobombers. And the Pixel 7 also packs a Cinematic mode to add an artificial bokeh blur to video recording. Both phones support 4K recording at up to 60fps, with 1080p at up to 240fps as an alternative option. However, the front-facing camera on the Pixel 6a is limited to 1080p at 30fps, which may be a factor to consider for users who prioritize selfie video quality.

The Pixel 6a’s 8MP selfie camera delivers impressive results for a mid-range device, capturing detailed images and accurate colors. Its portrait mode is also effective, though it may occasionally miss a few hairs or finer details. The Pixel 7 has a slightly larger 10.8MP selfie shooter which performs similarly and is a bit softer, which helps even out the Pixel’s oversharpening, resulting in marginally better-looking portraits.

The Pixel 7’s camera setup offers better performance and image quality due to its higher-resolution primary sensor. However, the Pixel 6a still holds its own in the mid-range segment, delivering consistent results and leveraging the Tensor chip’s image processing capabilities.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: Battery and charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 saw a slight downsizing in the battery from the Pixel 6 (4,355mAh down from 4,614mAh). Despite that, there was no downgrade in terms of battery life. We found the Pixel 7 can survive a day of heavy gaming, web browsing, and video watching late into the night with 15% to spare. You can comfortably make it through a day and a half on a single charge with lighter, everyday use. That’s good news because wired charging can be slow. The 20W wired charging takes a painstaking hour and 40 minutes to complete. You can hit 50% in 30 minutes, but that won’t be enough juice to take you through a full day. There is support for wireless charging, but the times will be a little slower.

The Pixel 6a has worse-than-average battery life. That’s primarily due to its smaller 4,410mAh cell and hardware that chugs through power rather than sipping it. In our testing, we rarely achieved more than a day’s worth of energy, which is behind most mid-rangers. If you are going with the Pixel 6a, Power Saver is a must-use to overcome the Tensor’s appetite to chew through the battery. The wired charging is also a little slower, limited to 18W, and takes an hour and 45 minutes to fill. There’s no wireless option to take advantage of, either.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: Price

Google Pixel 7 (8GB/128GB): $599

Google Pixel 7 (8GB/256GB): $699 Google Pixel 6a (6GB/128GB): $449

The Pixel 6a launched in the spring of 2022 and was followed soon after by the Pixel 7, which launched in the Fall of the same year. The Pixel 6a is priced neck and neck with its competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Still, the Pixel 7 does undercut its competition in the flagship market. Both phones are available unlocked directly from Google or with a plan from most cellular providers. In the US, Google currently offers the Pixel 7 for the same price as the Pixel 6a ($150 off), making it an impossible-to-beat value proposition.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a: Which phone should you buy?

Pixel 7 Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a offer impressive features in their respective price segments. The Pixel 7 has a better primary camera, more RAM and storage options, a faster refresh rate, and longer software support. It also supports wireless charging and has better build quality with its Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP68 rating. On the other hand, the Pixel 6a is a more budget-friendly option that still delivers excellent camera performance thanks to Google’s image processing capabilities.

If you're in the market for a new phone, the Pixel 7 won't disappoint.

For those looking for a well-rounded flagship device at a competitive price, the Pixel 7 is the clear winner. However, for bargain hunters who don’t need the extra bells and whistles, the Pixel 6a still pulls some of the best Pixel 7 features into a smaller and more affordable package. If you already have the Pixel 6a and are satisfied, you can make due holding onto it.

Overall, both phones deliver a smooth Pixel UI experience, enjoyable Material You customizations, and clever imaging algorithms. If you have an older phone, you won’t regret upgrading to the Pixel 7. Whether you’re looking for a phone to take you through a busy work day, handle gaming sessions, or snap great-looking pictures, Google’s affordable flagship can do it all.

FAQs

Does the Pixel 6a have wireless charging? No, the Pixel 6a does not support wireless charging.

Does the Pixel 7 or 6a have a headphone jack? No, neither the Pixel 7 nor the Pixel 6a have a headphone jack.

Is the Pixel 7 or 6a waterproof? The Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 min), and the Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min).

Does the Google Pixel 6a have a magic eraser? Yes, the Pixel 6a has Google’s Magic Eraser features to identify and remove any imperfections in your photos automatically.

Does the Pixel 7 have a SIM card slot? Yes, the Pixel 7 in all regions supports a single-nano SIM and an eSIM.