Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: Should you upgrade?

When it debuted in 2021, the Pixel 6 represented a major shift for Google as it adopted a new design language and introduced its own in-house Tensor SoC. Two years later, Google continues to embrace a similar philosophy. Is the latest Pixel worth an upgrade or are you better off sticking with the Pixel 6 for a bit longer? Let’s take a closer look in this Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8 comparison.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: At a glance The Pixel 6 is a slightly larger phone than the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 has a much faster and improved SoC.

The Pixel 8 has a much better software update policy than older Pixels.

The Pixel 8 has a higher refresh rate at 120Hz.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: Specs

Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 8 Display

Google Pixel 6 6.4-inch OLED

20:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution

2,400 x 1,080

411ppi

90Hz refresh rate

HDR support

24-bit depth



Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 6 back

Google Pixel 8 6.2-inch OLED

2,400 x 1,080 resolution

428ppi

20:9 aspect ratio

60-120Hz refresh rate

1,400 nits brightness (HDR)

2,000 nits brightness (peak)

HDR support

Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor

Google Pixel 6 Google Tensor

Titan M2 security

Google Pixel 8 Google Tensor G3

Titan M2 security

RAM

Google Pixel 6 8GB LPDDR5

Google Pixel 8 8GB LPDDR5X

Internal storage

Google Pixel 6 128GB or 256GB

UFS 3.1

Google Pixel 8 128 or 256GB

UFS 3.1

Battery and power

Google Pixel 6 4,600mAh (typical)

Fast wired charging

USB-PD 3.0 (PPS)

21W wireless charging (w/ Pixel Stand)

12W Qi wireless charging

Battery share



No charger in box

Google Pixel 8 4,575mAh (typical)

27W wired charging (USB-PD 3.0 PPS)

Qi wireless charging

Cameras

Google Pixel 6 Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

LDAF, OIS, and EIS

- 12MP ultra-wide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV

- Laser AF



Front:

- 8MP single

1.12 μm, ƒ/2.0, 84-degree FoV

Google Pixel 8 Rear:

- 50MP wide (1.2μm pixel width, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31-inch sensor, AF, OIS, EIS)

- 12MP ultrawide (1.25μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 125.8-degree FoV, AF)

- Single-zone laser-detect auto-focus (LDAF) sensor



Front:

- 10.5MP (1.22μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 95-degree FoV, FF)



Camera app does not have pro controls

Video

Google Pixel 6 Rear:

4K at 30/60FPS

1080p at 30/60FPS



Front:

1080p at 30FPS

Google Pixel 8 Rear:

4K (24, 30, or 60fps)

1080p (24, 30, or 60fps)



Front:

4K (24, 30, or 60fps)



Supports: Macro Focus Video, 10-bit HDR, Cinematic Blur/Pan, Slo-Mo up to 240fps, 4K timelapse, Astrophotography timelapse, OIS, digital zoom up to 7x, HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)

Audio

Google Pixel 6 Stereo speakers

Triple mics

Bluetooth 5.2

No 3.5mm port

Google Pixel 8 Stereo speakers

Triple-microphone

Spatial audio support

Security

Google Pixel 6 In-display fingerprint

Titan M2 chip







Google Pixel 8 Titan M2 security chip

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock (Class 3, highest tier)

Buttons and ports

Google Pixel 6 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1

Power button

Volume rocker

Dual SIM (single nano and eSIM)

Google Pixel 8 USB-C 3.2

Power button

Volume rocker

Dual-SIM (1x nano SIM and 1x eSIM)

Connectivity

Google Pixel 6 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC support

Google Pixel 8 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)

2x2+2x2 MIMO

NFC

Bluetooth 5.3

Bands

Google Pixel 6 [5G Sub 6GHz] Model GB7N6

GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19 LTE: Bands

B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13

14/17/18/19/20/25/26

28/29/30/32/38/39/40/

41/42/46/48/66/71

5G Sub-62: Bands

n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14

20/25/28/30/38/40

41/48/66/71/77/78

eSIM



[5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz] Model G9S9B3

GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

LTE: Bands

B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14

17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29

30/32/38/39/40/41/42

46/48/66/71

5G Sub-6: Bands

n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14

20/25/28/30/38/40

41/48/66/71/77/78

5G mmWave: Bands n257/n258/n260/n261

eSIM

Google Pixel 8 Model G9BQD (US and CA)

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5/ 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 48 / 66 / 70 / 71 / 77 / 78



Model GKWS622 (US and CA):

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 48 / 66 / 70 / 71 / 77 / 78

- 5G mmWave: Bands n258 / 260 / 261



Model GZPFO (JP):

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 21 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 30 / 32 / 38 / 39 / 40 / 41 / 42 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 28 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 66 / 71 / 75 / 76 / 77 / 78 / 79

- FeliCa



Model GPJ41 (All other countries):

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 30 / 32 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 42 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 66 / 71 / 75 / 76 / 77 / 78

Software

Google Pixel 6 Android 12

3 years of OS upgrades

5 years of security patches

Google Pixel 8 Android 14

7 years of OS upgrades

7 years of security patches

7 years of feature drops

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel 6 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm

207g

Google Pixel 8 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm

187g

Durability

Google Pixel 6 IP68-rated

Google Pixel 8 IP68-rated

Colors

Google Pixel 6 Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam

Google Pixel 8 Obsidian (black), Hazel (blue-gray), Rose (pink)

In-box contents

Google Pixel 6 1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0)

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tool

Paperwork



No charger in box



(*France has charger and headphones included per local laws)

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0 speed)

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tool

Paperwork



Two years is a long time when it comes to mobile hardware, though the Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 still share quite a bit of DNA. There’s the same storage configuration and RAM size, though the latter model upgrades to LPDDR5X memory. Even the battery and charging speeds aren’t all that different, though we’ll get into that a bit later. Of course one of the biggest differences is the processor powering them.

The Pixel 6 is powered by the very first Tensor SoC, which introduced a lot of great machine learning and AI features that were unrivaled at the time. While it was a solid processor, the latest Tensor G3 is a major step forward. It not only packs the latest generation of ARM CPUs and an upgraded GPU, but there’s also a new ISP and imaging DSP. There’s even a next-gen TPU, which will take machine learning to the next level.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The display has also shrunk a bit since the Pixel 6 was introduced. The Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch OLED, which is .2-inches smaller than the two-year-old Pixel. The newer display also has improved peak brightness and a higher refresh rate.

Software support is another key difference between the two. The Pixel 8 comes with Android 14 out of the box, whereas the Pixel 6 launched with Android 12 but is currently upgradeable all the way to Android 14. They might run the same software but the Pixel 8 has the advantage of much longer support.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Pixel 6 will likely receive its last Android update next year, with security patches lasting until mid-2027. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 is just starting out and will see support for OS updates, security patches, and feature drops for seven years. This new update commitment is a much stronger policy than the 3 years of OS updates and five years of security patches the Pixel 6 promised.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: Size comparison

Pixel 6 Pixel 8

The Pixel 6 is larger than the latest Pixel, measuring 158.6 x 74.8 with a thickness of 8.9mm. In contrast, the Pixel 8 shrinks down to 150.5 x 70.8 while retaining the same thickness. The smaller design also shaves off 20g from the Pixel 6, coming in at 187g total.

In our Pixel 8 hands-on coverage, we immediately noticed the phone feels great. It’s not too big or too small.

Moving past the size, the design language differs as well. While both phones have a glass rear with a camera bar at the top, the Pixel 6 had a two-tone paint job that divided opinions but certainly made it stand out. The Pixel 8 replaces the glass bar with metal and positions the camera in a pill-shaped window.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: Camera

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

While the Pixel 7 didn’t introduce significant changes to the camera experience compared to the Pixel 6, the Pixel 8 features a new main sensor. It retains the 50MP resolution but now boasts an improved aperture of ƒ/1.68, a notable upgrade from the ƒ/1.85 aperture on the Pixel 6. This enhancement is expected to deliver sharper details in well-lit conditions and improved image quality, even in low-light situations. Additionally, the 12MP ultrawide lens offers a broader field of view, now at 125.8 degrees.

We have yet to put the Pixel 8 through it’s paces, but it’s safe to say it offers a much-improved camera experience. This is a major compliment, considering the Pixel 6 is still a great camera phone even today.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: Battery life and charging

The Pixel 6 had a 4,575mAh battery with 21W wired charging and up to 21W wireless charging with the Pixel Stand. This hasn’t changed too much for the Pixel 8. It now has a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery and faster 27W wired charging, at least.

It’s too early to have any actual data on how long the Pixel 8 lasts, though we’d expect it to make it through a day reasonably easily.

Interestingly, it’s actually a bit slower on the wireless front. The Pixel 8 supports up to 18W charging with the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand ($79 at Amazon), while the Pixel 6 can wirelessly charge up to 21W with the Pixel Stand.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: Price and availability

Google

Pixel 8 (128GB): $699

$699 Pixel 8 (256GB): $759 Google Pixel 6 (128GB): $599

$599 Google Pixel 6 (256GB): $699

The Pixel 8 sees the first major price increase for the Pixel series in years, moving up $100. Of course, you also get an improved camera, a better processor, an impressive update policy, and many other upgrades. You can currently pre-order the Pixel 8 right now, though it won’t start shipping until October 12.

The Pixel 6 ($579 at Amazon) can still be purchased through retailers like Amazon for as little as $350.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: Should you upgrade?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We wouldn’t imagine recommending buying a Pixel 6 in 2023 even if you can get it for cheap, as the Pixel 7a ($477 at Amazon) would be a better budget pick due to longer software support.

For existing Pixel 6 owners, the Pixel 8 is a pretty solid jump forward and the Pixel 9 is rumored to be a relatively minor upgrade. If you really feel like you need a newer phone, it would be a decent upgrade and there are plenty of trade-in deals and promotions that can let you upgrade for free or cheap.

Do you actually need to upgrade so soon? Honestly, no. The Pixel 6 is still an excellent phone and should at least see Android 15 before it stops receiving new OS updates, with security patches to follow until late 2026. Even if the Pixel 9 isn’t rumored to be a major upgrade, there are plenty of upcoming phones on the horizon. One of the most anticipated is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24. In other words, you shouldn’t be in a rush to replace the Pixel 6 just yet unless you have your heart set on the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 8: FAQ

Are the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 waterproof? Yes, both phones have an IP68 rating. You can learn more about IP ratings in our guide.

Do the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 have an SD card slot? No, the Pixel series has never had SD expandable storage.

Are the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 8 both have a physical nanoSIM slot and an eSIM slot.