All of the power in the smartphone world won’t get you very far without a good battery to back it up. After all, you must keep the lights on to use your fancy cameras and premium processors. We have you covered if you’re ready to upgrade to a new device with a little more kick. Here are the phones with the best battery life.

Before we get to the list, you should know that these aren’t just the phones with the largest batteries. Bigger isn’t always better, especially if it has sluggish charging to match. Instead, we’ve gone for the devices that offer long-lasting battery life, reliable charging, and good longevity in the same package.

We’ve done our best to include everything from flagships to budget-friendly options, so let’s get to it.

The best phones with the best battery life

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Estimated battery life: Almost 24 hours of 4K video playback on a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra had a great battery life. Since the Galaxy S24 Ultra still holds an identical 5,000mAh battery, we didn’t think the software improvements and SoC optimizations would make that big a difference. We were wrong.

We’ve put the Galaxy S24 Ultra battery through our testing, and the difference is quite astounding. The Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted nearly as long in most departments, and it completely obliterated the S23 Ultra in 4K video recording. We were able to play 4K video for 1,437 minutes, which equates to nearly 24 hours! When constantly web browsing, we were able to make it last about 13 hours. You can check out more of the details in our Galaxy S24 Ultra battery test, but we can tell you its battery life is impressive. It can charge relatively fast, at up to 45W. Just make sure you get the right charger to reach these speeds.

It helps that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also one of the best phones the industry has to offer. It comes with top-of-the-line performance, a gorgeous design, S Pen support, a gorgeous screen, and much more. Just be ready to pay a pretty penny for it. It starts at $1,300.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Powerful, flexible cameras • Excellent update commitment • Brilliant flat display MSRP: $1,299.99 The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Samsung 1TB

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ Chipset: SD 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

SD 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 200, 50, 12, and 10MP

200, 50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Estimated battery life: More than a day and a half on a 5,060mAh battery

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL may offer a new name, but it’s the spiritual successor of the Pixel 8 Pro and Google’s latest candy bar flagship. It offers a marginally larger battery, at 5,060mAh, but thanks to a more efficient Tensor G4 chipset, you will see some endurance gains.

During our review, the Pixel 9 Pro XL performed better across our benchmark runs, offering half an hour more battery life than its predecessor in several tests. Topping it up once again is a much faster affair than before, thanks to its 37W wired charging — the fastest charging speed we’ve seen on a Pixel yet.

Otherwise, the rest of the phone is a solid performer. It won’t set the performance world alight, but it boasts an excellent camera setup, a long update policy, and the addition of Gemini AI smarts.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The best specs in the Pixel 9 series • Gorgeous display • Seven years of software updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon See price at Google Store - See price at Best Buy

Pixel 9 Pro XL specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992

6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992 Chipset: Google Tensor G4

Google Tensor G4 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 50, 48, and 48MP

50, 48, and 48MP Front camera: 42MP

42MP Battery: 5,060mAh

5,060mAh Software: Android 15

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Estimated battery life: 33 hours of video playback on a 4,685mAh battery

iPhones aren’t typically known for their superb battery life, at least compared to the best phones with the best battery life. That said, they don’t do too bad either, and adding an Apple option is important as we know many of you prefer iOS.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the Apple battery king, at least on paper. It has a 4,685mAh battery, a monster in Apple terms. While we didn’t have the iPhone 16 Pro Max on hand during our review period, the standard Pro model performed well in our 4K playback and camera capture tests. The device falls behind its nearest Android rivals everywhere else, particularly web browsing and Zoom usage. Apple notes that the Pro Max offers 7 more hours of video streaming playback than its smaller Pro sibling.

Charging isn’t as fast as other phones on this list, either. In terms of charging, Apple promises the phone can reach 50% in 30 minutes, given you’re using Apple’s own 20W charger ($16.17 at Amazon).

Otherwise, the device is as great as high-end Apple phones get. The screen is gorgeous, the design is outstanding, it has fantastic cameras, and performance should be no issue.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Best iPhone 16 • Big display • Big performance MSRP: $1,199.00 The powerhouse of the iPhone 16 family. The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a larger 6.9-inch display with ultra-slim bezels, offering a sleek and immersive design. It features a powerful 48MP ultrawide camera, enhanced 5x optical zoom, and a touch-sensitive shutter button for a pro-level photography experience. With a faster AI-optimized processor and available in premium colors like gold titanium, the iPhone 16 Pro Max sets the bar for performance and style. See price at Amazon See price at Apple

iPhone 16 Pro Max specs:

Display: 6.9-inch, 1,320 x 2,868

6.9-inch, 1,320 x 2,868 Chipset: Apple A18 Pro

Apple A18 Pro RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 48, 48, and 12MP

48, 48, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,685mAh

4,685mAh Software: iOS 18

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) Estimated battery life: Two days on a 5,100mAh battery

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) sits proudly on our list of the best phones with the best battery life for good reason. It comes with a 5,100mAh battery, which is barely better than usual.

What really makes this phone last is its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 optimizations. During our tests, we managed to get about two days of juice out of a full charge. And when it was time to charge, the 68W charging allowed us to recharge to 100% in about 50 minutes. You can also charge wirelessly at 15W.

The phone is no slouch elsewhere. It has great performance, premium construction, a fluid 165Hz refresh rate, and a pretty solid camera experience. It’s also significantly cheaper than its direct competition at $800.

The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) ($299.99 at Amazon) is a viable option if you’re running a tighter budget. You’ll have to settle for less impressive performance, but it also offers two days of battery endurance.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) Motorola Edge Plus (2023) Excellent wired charging • Powerful performance • Premium construction MSRP: $799.00 Finally cutting edge The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) combines premium performance, excellent wired charging, and a refined construction, and does so while lowering the asking price to its most competitive point in a long time. See price at Amazon

Edge Plus (2023) specs:

Display: 6.67-inch, 2,400 x 1,080

6.67-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB Cameras: 50, 50, and 12MP

50, 50, and 12MP Front camera: 60MP

60MP Battery: 5,100mAh

5,100mAh Software: Android 13

Sony Xperia 1 V Estimated battery life: A full day of heavy use, or two to three days, on a 5,100mAh battery

The Sony Xperia 1 V really impressed us. We were able to take it through a full day of heavy use with ease. And with lighter use, it was possible to make it last two to three days on a single charge! We found the 30W charging speeds to be underwhelming for a $1,400 phone. That’s not horrible either, though. It lines up with other high-end phones.

In our testing, we found a few things to complain about. Mainly, we didn’t like the price, charging speeds, older display tech, and the lack of an update commitment. Otherwise, it is an amazing phone.

The cameras are stunning, especially if you are into video recording. Additionally, it has a great build quality, stunning performance, and a 4K panel.

While the Sony Xperia 1 VI ($1199 at Amazon) is now official, it’s not available to purchase in the US. As a result, the V still makes sense if you’re considering a Sony handset.

Sony Xperia 1 V Sony Xperia 1 V Excellent battery life • Great build • Improved cameras MSRP: $1,399.99 A classic, refined. Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience. See price at Amazon Save $1.99

Xperia 1 V specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, 4K

6.5-inch, 4K SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

REDMAGIC 9 Pro Estimated battery life: 56 hours of standby on a 6,500mAh battery

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro offers a very enticing proposition for gamers and power users alike, primarily because of its price. Its starting price point sits comfortably at $649, which gets really close to mid-range devices, yet it comes with some of the most powerful specs available.

This device sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, as much as 512GB of storage, a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a substantial 6,500mAh battery. This phone is quite the treat, and it looks great, too, if you like gaming looks.

Additionally, it comes with an active cooling system that will help avoid thermal throttling. This will be helpful not only while gaming, but also when charging. This device can charge at up to 80W, which can really get things toasty. Sadly, nubia skipped wireless charging here, but that’s not too much to sacrifice, considering the price point. It’s also one of the best gaming phones around.

RedMagic 9 Pro RedMagic 9 Pro Powerful gaming phone • Big specs for the price • Advanced cooling system MSRP: $749.00 ICE cooling and other advanced features for hardcore mobile gamers The REDMAGIC 9 Pro is designed to take mobile gaming to the next level. High-end specs at a reasonable price are matched with a high-resolution 6.8-inch display, a 6,500mAh battery, the ICE 13 active cooling system, and an ultra audio experience. Available in three colors: Sleet, with 12GB of RAM plus 256GB of storage, Snowfall and Cyclone, with 16GB + 512GB. See price at Amazon Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro

REDMAGIC 9 Pro specs

Display: 6.8-inch, 1,116 x 2,480

6.8-inch, 1,116 x 2,480 SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 8/12/16GB

8/12/16GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 50, and 2MP

50, 50, and 2MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 6,500mAh

6,500mAh Software: Android 14

OnePlus 12 Estimated battery life: 1.5 to two days on a 5,400mAh battery

The OnePlus 12 is a great phone, and it seems this time around, the company is making no compromises in terms of battery life and charging. The device comes with a 5,400mAh battery. We were able to make it last a day and a half to two days on a single charge. That’s hardly the most impressive part of the equation, though.

This handset is also one of the fastest-charging devices around. It can charge at 80W in the USA, and 100W elsewhere. Additionally, it supports 50W charging if you get the company’s AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger ($49.99 at Amazon). This means you can fully charge it wired in 30 minutes, or wirelessly in 55 minutes. Just consider this: the OnePlus 12 can charge faster wirelessly, than the Galaxy S24 Ultra can charge wired.

It’s a great phone in other departments, too. You get great performance, thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to a whopping 24GB of RAM. You also get a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. The cameras produce solid results, too. All things considered, the $900 starting price isn’t too bad.

Notably, the OnePlus 13 is now official and offers a much larger 6,000mAh battery. This should make it the company’s battery champion, but we’ll have to confirm its credentials in a review before staking that claim.

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 Bright, sharp display • Blistering-fast charging • Approachable price MSRP: $799.00 The flagship killer returns. The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand that never settles. The phone offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus See price at OnePlus Glacial White - India

OnePlus 12 specs:

Display: 6.82-inch, QHD+

6.82-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12/16/24GB

12/16/24GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 50, 48, and 64MP

50, 48, and 64MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,400mAh

5,400mAh Software: Android 14

OnePlus Open Estimated battery life: About a day and a half on a 4,805mAh battery

Before the OnePlus Open, we didn’t think a foldable phone could have such good battery life. We had no problems unplugging the device at 8 AM and keeping it alive until sometime the day after, during our OnePlus Open review. That is quite impressive, especially considering we had difficulty making the Google Pixel Fold last a full day. We had the same experience with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The one major downside of the Open is that it has no wireless charging. That said, it does have really fast 67W fast wired charging, which beats nearly all main high-end flagships right now.

Otherwise, the phone is great in most other departments. We loved the design, the camera experience is surprisingly good, and the performance is as good as it gets. It’s a little cheaper than its direct competitors, but it’s still pricey at $1,700.

OnePlus Open OnePlus Open Solid cameras • Refined hardware • Alert slider MSRP: $1,699.99 A debut foldable phone with great hardware The OnePlus Open brings what might be the best hardware on a foldable phone and enough clever software tricks to turn heads. It pairs top-end internals with some of OPPO's careful trial-and-error to create a debut foldable phone that hardly feels like a first attempt. Add in a competitive asking price, and the OnePlus Open just might give other foldables a run for their money. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus Save $200.00

Open specs:

Display: 7.82-inch internal with 2,268 x 2,440, 6.31-inch external with 1,116 x 2,484

7.82-inch internal with 2,268 x 2,440, 6.31-inch external with 1,116 x 2,484 SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB Cameras: 64, 48, and 48MP

64, 48, and 48MP Front camera: 20MP internal, 32.2MP external

20MP internal, 32.2MP external Battery: 4,805mAh

4,805mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Estimated battery life: Two to three days on a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G isn’t going to come busting doors and competing with the big guys, but it’s only $200, and it beats most in the battery department. We were impressed during our Galaxy A15 5G review. This little guy comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which can keep the lights on for two days, easily. Without much use, it can go for up to three days.

Everywhere else, the phone is actually pretty nice, considering the price. The OLED display is gorgeous, and the build quality is actually pretty solid. The update promise is quite healthy, too, offering four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

There are some downsides. We didn’t like the speaker, the secondary cameras are disappointing, and performance could be improved. That said, this is definitely among the phones with the best battery life.

The Galaxy A16 is official, but we’ve yet to test it. Nevertheless, it offers a 5,000mAh battery, so expect endurance to be similar to the A15.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Excellent OLED screen • Long battery life • Market-leading update support MSRP: $200.00 Samsung's budget favorite gets even better. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a new budget phone for 2024. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED screen. There are three camera sensors on the back, including a 50MP primary, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. See price at Amazon Save $43.46 Samsung Galaxy A15

Galaxy A15 5G specs

Display: 6.5-inch, Full HD+

6.5-inch, Full HD+ SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ RAM: 4/6/8GB

4/6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 5, and 2MP

50, 5, and 2MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Unihertz Tank Estimated battery life: 150 hours of talk time or over 99 days on standby, on a 22,000mAh battery

Do you want the absolute most battery life you can get? You’ll be hard-pressed to beat this one, and it helps that it’s also the most affordable phone on this list. The Unihertz Tank really lives up to its name; it’s big, thick, bulky, and rugged. It actually meets both IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications, so it can take a beating.

There’s a good reason why this phone is so thick. It is absolutely one of the best phones with the best battery life, as it has an impressively sizeable 22,000mAh battery packed inside. Unihertz claims this phone can stay alive for 2,380 hours on standby, which equals to just over 99 days. It can also survive 150 hours of talk time on a full charge. Whenever the time to charge comes, you can do so at 66W, which is pretty fast for a phone at this price. Apparently, you can get from zero to 90% in under two hours. That may seem slow to most, but remember, this is a 22,000mAh battery!

As mentioned above, the price is very nice, too. The Tank has a $400 price tag. Specs include a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a large 6.81 display, and a 108MP primary camera. It even has fancy features like a 20MP night vision camera, a flashlight, and the ability to reverse charge. This means you can use it as a portable battery, too.

By the way, the Unihertz Tank 2 ($529.99 at Amazon) is already out. Still, we didn’t list it as an option because the manufacturer reduced the battery size in exchange for an integrated projector. Yes, you read that right. It still has a 15,500mAh battery, though, which is still very impressive!

Unihertz Tank Unihertz Tank Insane battery life • Great price • Specs are pretty good • Rugged MSRP: $399.99 Huge battery life in a rugged shell, it's a tank! The Unihertz Tank lives up to its name, it's a Mil-spec phone with IP69K certification, and a huge 22,000mAh battery. See price at Manufacturer site Save $90.00 See price at Amazon Save $80.99

Unihertz Tank specs:

Display : 6.81-inch, FHD+

: 6.81-inch, FHD+ SoC : MediaTek Helio G99

: MediaTek Helio G99 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 256GB Cameras : 108MP + 20MP night vision camera

: 108MP + 20MP night vision camera Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 22,000mAh

: 22,000mAh Software: Android 12

That’s our look at our picks for the best phones with the best battery life at the moment. Stay tuned; we’ll update this list regularly as new devices launch! If what you’re looking for is one of the best overall phones, we have a list for that, too. We have also compiled a list of the best budget phones if you’re looking to save cash.

