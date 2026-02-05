Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Get a look at the Pixel 10a in every color ahead of this month's official reveal
2 hours ago
- Android Headlines has published what it calls official renders of the Pixel 10a in four colorways.
- We believe these colors will be called Fog, Obsidian, Lavender, and Berry.
- The Pixel 10a will officially launch on February 18.
Yesterday, Google confirmed that it’ll launch the upcoming Pixel 10a this month, with a full reveal to come in just a couple weeks. That detail came in a video that features the 10a in a blue colorway — and now, we’ve seen renders of the phone’s other colors, too, purportedly sourced from Google’s official marketing assets.
Android Headlines today published images it’s referring to as official renders of the Pixel 10a in four colorways: a subtly green-tinged light gray, dark gray, purplish blue, and a bright, reddish pink. Previous leaks point to these colors being branded as Fog, Obsidian, Lavender, and Berry, respectively, though those names haven’t been officially confirmed yet.
Today’s new images are the latest in a series of leaked renders published by Android Authority. The outlet first shared what it called an official render of the 10a in what we’re calling Obsidian a few weeks ago. Last week, it published images of the Pixel Buds 2a in two previously unseen colors, which, in light of this latest leak, appear to match the 10a’s Fog and Berry color options.
We’re expecting the Pixel 10a to be very similar to the previous Pixel 9a, sporting a very similar look and specs to last year’s midranger — it’ll reportedly use a higher-clocked Tensor G4 chipset, along with the same camera hardware, plus an identical 5,100 mAh battery. It may be a bit less expensive than the 9a, though, at least in Europe.
We’ll know how accurate all these leaks have been very soon: Google’s full reveal is scheduled for Wednesday, February 18.
