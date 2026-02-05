Get a look at the Pixel 10a in every color ahead of this month's official reveal

Yesterday, Google confirmed that it’ll launch the upcoming Pixel 10a this month, with a full reveal to come in just a couple weeks. That detail came in a video that features the 10a in a blue colorway — and now, we’ve seen renders of the phone’s other colors, too, purportedly sourced from Google’s official marketing assets.

Android Headlines today published images it’s referring to as official renders of the Pixel 10a in four colorways: a subtly green-tinged light gray, dark gray, purplish blue, and a bright, reddish pink. Previous leaks point to these colors being branded as Fog, Obsidian, Lavender, and Berry, respectively, though those names haven’t been officially confirmed yet.