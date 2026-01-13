Leaked Pixel 10a render looks like the genuine article

We first saw unofficial renders of the Pixel 10a published by Android Headlines back in October. Today, the outlet is back at it with a leak of what it says is the first official render published of Google’s upcoming midranger. There’s nothing surprising in the render itself, but the timing of the leak does line up nicely with a rumor from earlier this morning pointing to a 10a release in the coming weeks.

The render Android Headlines published today shows a purported Pixel 10a that looks nearly indistinguishable from last year’s Pixel 9a at a glance, though size and layout of the camera cutout, flash, and Google G lettermark are all subtly different. The phone in the render is sporting some considerably thick bezels, a notable difference from previous (unofficial) CAD renders, which featured a thinner border around the phone’s display.