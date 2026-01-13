Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Leaked Pixel 10a render looks like the genuine article
1 hour ago
- Android Headlines has published what it calls an “official” leaked render of the Pixel 10a.
- The render shows the purported Pixel 10a in what we assume is the Obsidian colorway.
- The Pixel 10a is rumored to be launching in the next few weeks.
We first saw unofficial renders of the Pixel 10a published by Android Headlines back in October. Today, the outlet is back at it with a leak of what it says is the first official render published of Google’s upcoming midranger. There’s nothing surprising in the render itself, but the timing of the leak does line up nicely with a rumor from earlier this morning pointing to a 10a release in the coming weeks.
The render Android Headlines published today shows a purported Pixel 10a that looks nearly indistinguishable from last year’s Pixel 9a at a glance, though size and layout of the camera cutout, flash, and Google G lettermark are all subtly different. The phone in the render is sporting some considerably thick bezels, a notable difference from previous (unofficial) CAD renders, which featured a thinner border around the phone’s display.
The image here shows the alleged Pixel 10a in a dark gray color. Earlier today, Roland Quandt posted that the phone will be available in four colorways: Obsidian (this one), Berry, Fog, and Lavender. We’re expecting Berry to be a vibrant red and Fog to be a subdued shade of cyan, while the Lavender finish will presumably be a light purple somewhere between the Pixel 9 Pro’s Rose Quartz and the 9a’s Iris. Android Authority isn’t able to verify whether the render originated from within Google, but it does look the part.
The Pixel 10a will be broadly similar to the 9a, according to prior leaks. It’s rumored to use a higher-clocked version of the same Tensor G4 chipset, plus the same camera hardware, a very similar (and possibly identical) 120Hz display, and the same 5,100 mAh battery.
Quandt’s post this morning said he expects the Pixel 10a to be on store shelves by the middle of February, which is only a few weeks away. If that’s true, we’d expect that official confirmation of all these rumors must be coming sooner than later.
