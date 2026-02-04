Google finally reveals Pixel 10a's launch date

TL;DR Google has posted a teaser for the Pixel 10a on YouTube.

The teaser confirms that the device will launch on February 18.

Earlier today, tipster Evan Blass surprised us with a Pixel 10a leak. That leak contained a selection of official-looking marketing images of Google’s budget phone. Off the heels of that leak, Google has now released a teaser for the Pixel 10a.

Over on YouTube, Google has posted a new video on its Made by Google channel. This video specifically features the Pixel 10a in a shade of blue. As expected, the Pixel 10a appears to sport the same design as last year. It’s also worth pointing out that the video matches one of the images Evan Blass leaked this morning.

More importantly, this clip confirms something we’ve suspected based on leaks. Around the halfway mark, the video reveals that the Pixel 10a will make its debut on February 18, 2026. We’ll have to wait for Google to also confirm when open sales will begin. It’s believed that general availability will start on March 5.

If leaks about the Galaxy S26 launch are correct, the Pixel 10a will launch just a week before Samsung’s flagship phones. Just enough time for Google to steal a little bit of Samsung’s thunder.

