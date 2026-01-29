Check out the new Pixel Buds 2a colors that may debut with the Pixel 10a

TL;DR After first introducing the Pixel Buds A-Series back in 2021, last year Google brought us their follow-up, the Pixel Buds 2a.

So far, the Pixel Buds 2a have only been available in two colors: Iris and Hazel.

New renders now suggest those could be joined by light gray and red shades.

Every year we look forward to the latest refreshes to our favorite mobile lineups. Soon, that’s going to be Samsung’s Galaxy flagships, with the S26 launch just over the horizon. And while those could debut in under a month from now, they might be beaten to the punch by Google’s next big affordable handset, the Pixel 10a. As we wait to see those launch plans confirmed, we just got a taste of some other new hardware Google could be bringing to the party.

Phones don’t always launch in a vacuum, and we’ll often see manufacturers use these events as opportunities to also introduce their latest mobile accessories. Last year, alongside the Pixel 10’s debut, Google also delivered its latest budget earbuds, the Pixel Buds 2a. Now with the Pixel 10a looming in the wings, we might be getting a Buds 2a refresh.

Instead of a new model, though, or any functional changes to the existing one, Google may be looking to expand Pixel Buds 2a options with a couple new colors, according to Android Headlines. The site has obtained imagery that appears to show off the Buds 2a in what it’s calling “light gray” and “pink,” although the former definitely has a greenish tinge to our eyes, and the latter seems even more saturated than the Peony color from the Pixel 9a and Buds Pro 2.

So far, Google has only sold the Pixel Buds 2a in two colors: Hazel and Iris. Considering we have our choice of four colors with the Buds Pro 2, it sort of only feels fair for Google to give us the same choice here — just because we’re looking to save a little on our earbuds doesn’t mean we don’t like having some options.

There’s nothing about this leak that suggests Google’s doing anything else to change how it sells the Pixel Buds 2a, which are still at the same $129 price point they first arrived at. The most recent Pixel 10a rumors have pointed to a possible February 18 launch date, so we may be just a few weeks away from getting the full story on all this hardware.

