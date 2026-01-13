Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Pixel 10a could be launching surprisingly soon
2 hours ago
- The Pixel 10a may be available at retail by mid-February.
- The phone will purportedly come in four colors (Obsidian, Berry, Fog, Lavender) and two storage configurations (128, 256 GB).
The Pixel 10a could be on store shelves very soon. According to a post by leaker Roland Quandt, Google’s next midrange smartphone should be “in retail” in just a few weeks, starting in February.
In a post on Bluesky, Quandt says that the Pixel 10a will be released in four colorways and two storage configurations “around mid Feb.” It’s been rumored before that the 10a would launch earlier than Google typically releases its A series phones, but this is the first time we’ve heard February, specifically.
Quandt’s post says the Pixel 10a’s four colorways will be Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender. Quandt doesn’t include images, but Berry could be a bright red like the Nest Cam Indoor colorway of the same name. The Nest Thermostat comes in a colorway called Fog, which, in that case, is a desaturated cyan. The phone will purportedly be available with either 128 or 256 gigs of storage.
The 10a is expected to be a pretty minor refresh over last year’s 9a. Prior leaks suggest the new phone will look nearly identical to the 9a (though the 10a will potentially come with thinner bezels), and use a higher-clocked version of the same Tensor G4 chipset. Camera and battery specs may be unchanged, as well.
If Quandt’s info is correct, we should know more about the Pixel 10a very soon — mid-February is right around the corner.
