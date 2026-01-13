The Pixel 10a could be launching surprisingly soon

The 10a is expected to be a pretty minor refresh over last year’s 9a. Prior leaks suggest the new phone will look nearly identical to the 9a (though the 10a will potentially come with thinner bezels), and use a higher-clocked version of the same Tensor G4 chipset. Camera and battery specs may be unchanged, as well.

If Quandt’s info is correct, we should know more about the Pixel 10a very soon — mid-February is right around the corner.