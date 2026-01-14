New Pixel 10a leak reveals price, exact launch date

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Pixel 10a could launch on February 17, citing retailer listings.

They also assert that the 128GB model will cost ~$582 in Europe, while the 256GB model will cost ~$699.

This would be cheaper than the Pixel 9a’s European launch pricing.

We’ve seen a couple of major Google Pixel 10a leaks in the last day or so, and it looks like the news isn’t slowing down just yet. A tipster has now revealed apparent pricing and a claimed launch date for the mid-range phone.

Leaker @MysteryLupin on Twitter has claimed that the Pixel 10a will launch on February 17, citing unnamed retailer listings. This broadly lines up with WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt’s “mid-February” claim.

The tipster adds that the 128GB Pixel 10a will apparently retail for roughly €500 (~$582) in Europe, while the 256GB model could retail for approximately €600 (~$699). This would be cheaper than the Pixel 9a, which launched at €549 (~$639) and €649 (~$756) respectively. These lower prices would be great news if confirmed, but there’s no guarantee that the Pixel 10a will be cheaper in other markets (e.g., the US and UK).

The 128GB model could arrive in Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, and Fog. However, Lupin asserts that the 256GB variant will only be available in Obsidian. It’s unclear if other markets will see more colors for the 256GB model. Otherwise, it’s believed that Pixel 10a cases will cost roughly €20 (~$23).

Previous Pixel 10a leaks point to a Tensor G4 chipset (in line with the Pixel 9a), 8GB of RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery. The phone could also pack a 48MP+13MP dual rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter. Either way, it looks like the new phone could have a lot in common with the Pixel 9a.

