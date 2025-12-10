Pixel 10a leak reveals key specs via Verizon listing

TL;DR Leaker Evan Blass shared a Verizon certification for the Pixel 10a, revealing a 6.3-inch display and 5,100mAh battery.

Most listed specs match the Pixel 9a.

The listing confirms the codename “STA5” (Stallion) and describes the device as bringing Google AI at a great value.

The Pixel 10 series dominated conversations after its launch, but it’s time to look forward to Google’s next phone release. The Pixel 10a is expected to be released next year, and while we’ve seen renders, there has been a surprising lack of leaks around its specifications and other details. That changes now, as a new leak is shedding light on key Pixel 10a specifications.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared on X that the Pixel 10a has just been certified for use on Verizon’s network. As part of the process, several key specifications have been revealed.

As per the leak, the Pixel 10a could come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ plastic AMOLED display with support of 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. The camera setup could comprise a 48MP, f/1.7 primary camera, a 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 13MP, f/2.2 front camera. The Pixel 10a could come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (but no memory card support, as usual), along with a 5,100mAh battery.

So far, all of these specifications are the same as those of the Pixel 9a, so it’s unclear whether these are the actual specifications of the Pixel 10a or just placeholders from the Pixel 9a. Considering Google’s history of indifference towards upgrading specifications, there’s a good chance that these are the Pixel 10a specifications, which are likely the same as those of the Pixel 9a. The leak also mentions that the Pixel 10a supports LTE Cat 19

The product description also mentions that “STA5 is the only phone engineered by Google, bringing Google AI to you at great value.” Here, STA5 is the codename we revealed for the Pixel 10a, short for “stallion.”

Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 10a will continue to use the Tensor G4 SoC from the Pixel 9 series, and there has been speculation about a modem upgrade to the Exynos 5400 as well. The Pixel 10a is also said to come with the same UFS 3.1 storage and a similar dual camera setup as that on the Pixel 9a. One key upgrade expected with the Pixel 10a is a brighter, 2,000 nits display. We await more leaks to learn all the new stuff coming with the Pixel 10a.

Follow