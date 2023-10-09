Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8 series is out, and we know many of you are thinking of signing up for it. There are multiple factors you should consider first, and you can read more about them in our Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro hands-on. For many of us, wireless charging is one of those deciding factors. Does the Google Pixel 8 have wireless charging?

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Google Pixel 8 supports wireless charging. This is the case for both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. There are some wireless charging differences between both devices, though. Keep reading to learn more.

Does the Google Pixel 8 have reverse wireless charging?

Does the Google Pixel 8 have wireless charging?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As mentioned in the quick answer above, both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro support wireless charging, but there are some differences to keep in mind. The Pixel 8 Pro gets the better end of the stick, as it can charge at up to 23W wirelessly. The standard Pixel 8 can only reach 18W speeds when charging wirelessly.

That’s pretty fast, right? The thing is, to reach those speeds, you will need to use a second-generation Google Pixel Stand ($79 at Amazon). The integrated fan on this charger can help handle faster wireless charging speeds.

When using other standard Qi wireless chargers, you will be limited to as much as 12W. This obviously makes the Google Pixel Stand the best wireless charger you can get for the Pixel 8 series, but we also have a list of the best wireless chargers overall if you want to check out other options.

Does the Google Pixel 8 have reverse wireless charging?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Yes, both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro support reverse wireless charging. This means you will be able to use the phone as a wireless charger for other devices and accessories. For example, you can use it to charge your true wireless earbuds, or a smartwatch. Just remember that the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t support wireless charging, so you can’t use Power Share with it.

Google calls this feature Battery Share, and you will need to enable it before you start using your Pixel 8 series handset to charge other gadgets.

How to enable Battery Share on a Pixel phone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Battery. Tap on the Battery Share option. Toggle on Use Battery Share.

FAQs

How fast is reverse wireless charging on the Pixel 8? Google is usually pretty quiet regarding Battery Share speeds. That said, we know the Pixel 7 can charge other devices wirelessly at 5W.

Can I use any wireless charger with my Pixel 8? You can use any Qi wireless charger with the Pixel 8 series. That said, you can only reach top wireless charging speeds with the Pixel Stand. Other Qi-certified EPP chargers can only reach as much as 12W.

Is it bad to use wireless charging? Wireless charging creates more heat than wired charging. This means that, in the long run, it may deteriorate your battery performance more than wired charging.

Can I use a MagSafe charger with the Pixel 8? MagSafe chargers are made for Apple devices, but these are technically just Qi chargers, as well. This means you can use these chargers to charge any Qi-compatible handset, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The trick here is that a Pixel 8 won’t magnetically attach to a MagSafe charger. You will need to get a case with added magnets or a MagSafe adapter to get that feature.

Can I turn off wireless charging on a Pixel 8? While it would make sense to include this feature, you can’t turn off wireless charging on a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. Additionally, this is not really an option on any phone we know of. Some devices allow you to turn off fast wireless charging, though.

