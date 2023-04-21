How to create a table of contents in Microsoft Word

If you have a long document and need to make it easier to navigate, here’s how to add a table of contents in Microsoft Word .

QUICK ANSWER

To make a table of contents, put the cursor where you want to insert the table of contents. Then, open the References tab, click Table of Contents, and choose an automatic table of contents. The table of contents will appear with page numbers and sections inserted automatically.

If you want to update a table of contents, put your cursor in the table of contents and click on the References tab. Then, click on Update Table in the toolbar or the pop-up tab that appears on the table. Choose Update page numbers only or Update entire table.

To remove a table of contents, put your cursor in the table of contents, click on the References tab, and click on Table of Contents. Choose Remove Table of Contents.

