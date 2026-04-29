Quick Share's Windows app now looks a little more like an Android app

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Quick Share app for Windows has been updated.

The update reorganizes some features and applies more Android-like aesthetics to some UI elements.

Version 1.0.2555.1 of Quick Share for Windows is available now.

Google’s rolling out an update for its Windows Quick Share client that reorganizes some functionality and makes the PC version look just a little more like the Android app. The update also makes it possible to add more files to an in-progress transfer without having to start over.

Version 1.0.2555.1 of Quick Share for Windows, available now, makes a few notable tweaks. First up: the home screen has been redesigned, ditching the Who can share with you drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the home screen and shifting those options to the top right corner of the UI in a new menu that looks more like modern Android.

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Additionally, after selecting files to share from your PC to another device, there are now options to clear your selection or to add more files. Prior to this update, if you wanted to change which files you were sending, you’d have to start the process over from the beginning.

Pop-ups that show transfer progress and confirm that your files were received have also been updated to more closely match Android’s modern design language, with contrasting complimentary colors and Google iconography. It all looks very much in line with the current version of the Quick Share app on Android.

These changes are rolling out now in the latest version of Quick Share for Windows.

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