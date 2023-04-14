Verizon buyer's guide: The best Verizon phones for every budget

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

A vast network and an extensive menu of phones give Verizon status as one of the best US carriers. If you’re thinking about joining Big Red, you have to know what phones you can choose. These include popular devices available on all carriers and exclusive Verizon phones.

We’ll show you the best Verizon phones in different categories in this guide, including flagship, mid-level, and budget categories. Additionally, we’ll talk about Verizon’s prepaid phones and the best Verizon plans you should know about. Oh, and don’t forget that you can easily unlock a Verizon device if you want to take it to another carrier. Let’s dive in.

Best Verizon phones:

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 series — Flagship

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy S23 series picks up just about where the Galaxy S22 series left off. It still packs three models, capped off by the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its Note-like design. It’s the most powerful member of the lineup, carrying a familiar design with built-in S Pen storage and an upgraded quadruple-camera setup with a massive 200MP main shooter). The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch display and the same triple-camera setup we’re used to at the back, featuring 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP shooters. The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery and 8GB of RAM with the same Snapdragon processor.

The regular Galaxy S23 is very similar to the Plus model. The main differences are that it sports a smaller 6.1-inch display, but it’s back to a 3,900mAh battery.

All three phones sport in-display fingerprint scanners, IP68 ratings, and wireless charging. And no, none of them have a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+

6.1-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3,900mAh

3,900mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specs:

Display: 6.6-inch, Full HD+

6.6-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256/512GB/1TB Cameras: 200, 10, 10, and 12MP

200, 10, 10, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

2. Apple iPhone 14 series— Flagship

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

No matter how much we love Android, we can’t ignore just how good the iPhone 14 series has become. It packs premium components across the entire range and a newly revamped camera setup. Sure, you’ll pay the Apple tax, but at least Verizon is fully loaded with deals and discounts to take the sting out of it.

Apple is sticking with its four-device family for another year, but the Mini has gone the way of the Dodo. In its place, you’ll find the iPhone 14 Plus, which offers an iPhone 14 Pro Max footprint with pared-down internals. You’ll find a familiar A15 Bionic chipset on both the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus and a pair of 12MP shooters.

Apple seems to have mastered the battery life on its two basic models, but the Pros trade longevity for an extra punch. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max each carry the updated A16 Bionic chip, and they’ve ditched the notch for good. Instead, you’ll get a small Dynamic Island — a punch hole that expands and changes shape to fit your notifications and apps. You’ll even find Apple’s crisp 120Hz display at home on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as well as support for ProRes and Cinematic Mode.

iPhone 14 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR

6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR SoC: A15 Bionic

A15 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

12MP + 3D depth sensor Battery: 3,279mAh

3,279mAh Software: iOS 16

iPhone 14 Plus specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR

6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR SoC: A15 Bionic

A15 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

12MP + 3D depth sensor Battery: 4,323mAh

4,323mAh Software: iOS 15

iPhone 14 Pro specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, 120Hz Super Retina XDR

6.1-inch, 120Hz Super Retina XDR Chipset: A16 Bionic

A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front cameras: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

12MP + 3D depth sensor Battery: 3,200mAh

3,200mAh Software: iOS 16

iPhone 14 Pro Max specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR

6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR SoC: A16 Bionic

A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front cameras: 12MP + 3D depth sensor

12MP + 3D depth sensor Battery: 4,323mAh

4,323mAh Software: iOS 16

3. Google Pixel 7 series — Flagship

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google is sticking with the successes of the Pixel 6 line for another year. Its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro follow familiar design trends and pack Google’s updated internals at unbeatable prices.

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with the Tensor G2 chip onboard, as well as updated versions of last year’s cameras. You can’t miss the camera bar, which is now guarded by aluminum rather than glass. The rest of Google’s stylish design is still Gorilla Glass Victus, which can take a tumble or two.

You’ll find wireless charging, as well as 21W USB PD PPS wired charging on both models, and the IP68 rating is here to stay. The vanilla Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch Full HD+ panel, while the Pixel 7 Pro swells to 6.7-inches with a WQHD resolution.

We mentioned that the prices are unbeatable, and this is another carryover from last year. The Pixel 7 still kicks off at just $599 with the Pixel 7 Pro close behind at $899.

Google Pixel 7 specs:

Display: 6.3-inch, Full HD+

6.3-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Tensor G2

Tensor G2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Camera: 50 and 12MP

50 and 12MP Front camera: 10.8MP

10.8MP Battery: 4,355mAh

4,355mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, WQHD+

6.7-inch, WQHD+ SoC: Tensor G2

Tensor G2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Camera: 50, 48, and 12MP

50, 48, and 12MP Front camera: 10.8MP

10.8MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

4. Google Pixel 6a — Mid-range

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google’s latest budget offering just might be its best yet. The Pixel 6a pulls almost all of the best features of its flagship siblings into a smaller, more affordable design, and it just landed on the Verizon shelves.

The phone has an excellent build quality even though it’s made of plastic rather than glass. You’ll also find a 4,410mAh battery under the hood, complete with 18W wired charging. Google even brought its in-house Tensor processor on its mid-range device for the first time, backed by 6GB of RAM.

While the Pixel 6 series took a large leap forward in terms of camera hardware, the Pixel 6a is a blast from the reliable past. It drops back to the tried and tested 12.2MP primary camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide as a backup. You’re also looking at an 8MP selfie lens, which offers solid results even if it’s not the sharpest in the mid-range.

Google Pixel 6a specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, FHD+

6.1-inch, FHD+ SoC: Tensor

Tensor RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB Cameras: 12.2 and 12MP

12.2 and 12MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 4,410mAh

4,410mAh Software: Android 12

5. Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) — Mid-range

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The most affordable iPhone is back for another trip around the block. And although we’re an Android-focused website, we can’t deny that the iPhone SE has some solid internals. It offers tremendous value for money, not something you usually hear when talking about Apple products.

The iPhone SE includes the same glass and metal design we saw on the iPhone 8 and carries a single 12MP camera. Users will also love that Apple didn’t skimp out on the processor, as the iPhone SE uses the same Apple A15 Bionic processor we see in iPhone 13 handsets. Other benefits include wireless charging and an IP67 rating, two features that have become standard on budget phones.

However, there are a few drawbacks you have to keep in mind. The phone has a small 4.7-inch display with a low resolution. It also has large bezels that make it look dated and lacks Night Mode, so low-light photography isn’t anything to write home about.

Apple iPhone SE specs:

Display: 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750

4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 SoC: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Battery: ~2,018mAh

~2,018mAh Software: iOS 15.4

6. Samsung Galaxy A54 — Mid-range Verizon phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This is one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones on this list. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is an excellent mid-ranger, with flexible cameras, a large and fast display, and solid 25W charging. It’s also been redesigned to closely match Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 lineup, offering a slimmed-down camera bump and slightly rounded side rails. Samsung even dropped one of the Galaxy A54’s rear cameras to bring it closer in line with the flagship model.

The front is covered by a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a punch hole on top that gives it a premium look. You’ll find the Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood, which is a decent upgrade over the previous Galaxy A53. Samsung’s mid-ranger also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card. The 5,000mAh battery is a great touch — it’s larger than that of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus — but we do miss the headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specs:

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+

6.4-inch FHD+ Chipset: Exynos 1380

Exynos 1380 RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Camera: 50 12, and 5MP

50 12, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

7. Motorola Moto G Pure — Cheap Verizon phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Moto G Pure

If you’re on a budget and don’t demand a lot from your phone, the Motorola Moto G Pure might be up your alley. Its specs won’t blow your socks off, but the affordable phone packs enough power for everyday tasks on Verizon’s best network.

The device’s screen is quite large, coming in at 6.5 inches, and it packs a comfortable HD resolution. Two cameras at the back get the job done, just don’t expect the world from them — especially in low-light situations. Other specs and features include 32GB of expandable storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 11 right out of the box.

The phone is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack.

Motorola Moto G Pure specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, HD+

6.5-inch, HD+ SoC: MediaTek Helio G25

MediaTek Helio G25 RAM: 3GB

3GB Storage: 32GB Cameras: 13 and 2MP

13 and 2MP Front camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: 4,000mAh

4,000mAh Software: Android 11

8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G — Cheap Verizon phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s most affordable Verizon-compatible device is one of the last to pick up 5G support. Verizon offered the 4G-only version of Samsung’s previous Galaxy A13, so it’s a solid upgrade to bring the highest speeds to the bottom-tier device.

Of course, 5G is unlikely to make or break the experience on its own if you live outside a major city. Instead, you’re more likely to rely on the massive 5,000mAh battery, 50MP primary camera, and 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. Samsung’s budget-friendly phone also holds onto the headphone jack for just one more year, making it the last model to do so from the Korean giant. Like the Galaxy A54, the Galaxy A14 follows pretty closely to the Galaxy S23’s distinct style. It ditches the fourth camera lens but picks up flattened side rails and a slimmed-down bump.

The software experience on the Galaxy A14 gets a thumbs up, as it comes with Android 13 right out of the box with the One UI skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs:

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+

6.6-inch FHD+ Chipset: Dimensity 700

Dimensity 700 RAM: 4/6/8GB

4/6/8GB Storage: 64/128GB Cameras: 50, 2, and 2MP

50, 2, and 2MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

9. Sonim XP5s — Basic Verizon phone

Sonim

This phone is built to last. It has a MIL-STD-810-G rating, which means it has gone through a series of 29 tests and can withstand everything from shock and vibration to heat and humidity. It’s also IP68 rated, making it resistant to both water and dust.

The Sonim XP5s looks rugged and is small enough to slide into just about any pocket, making it easy to carry around you while on the job. It’s a great phone for those who work in construction or are just generally clumsy. It’s not a smartphone, so don’t expect it to do the same things as an Android phone. But if calls and texts are all you need from a phone, the Sonim XP5s may be for you.

This is the most expensive basic phone Verizon sells, although the price may be worth it for some due to the handset’s rugged design and the included three-year warranty.

Sonim XP5s specs:

Display: 2.64-inch

2.64-inch SoC: Snapdragon 427

Snapdragon 427 RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 16GB Camera: 5MP

5MP Front camera: /

/ Battery: 3,180mAh

3,180mAh Software: Proprietary OS

10. Alcatel Go Flip V — Basic Verizon phone

Alcatel

If you’re in the market for a cheap Verizon flip phone, the Alcatel Go Flip V should be the first one on your shortlist. It has two displays and large keys, making this an ideal device for older people.

It’s as simple to use as they get, but it still packs a camera at the back that takes acceptable images. The battery capacity doesn’t sound like much at just 1,350mAh, but the battery life should be excellent since this is a basic phone that isn’t power-hungry.

The device also comes with a headphone jack, a feature most high-end Android phones lack these days.

Alcatel Go Flip V specs:

Displays: 2.8- and 1.44-inch

2.8- and 1.44-inch SoC: Snapdragon 210

Snapdragon 210 Storage: 8GB

8GB RAM: 1GB Camera: 2MP

2MP Front camera: /

/ Battery: 1,350mAh

1,350mAh Software: AOSP-based OS

11. Kazuna eTalk — Basic Verizon phone

Kazuna

If you’re looking for a flip phone on Verizon for as little money as possible, the Kazuna eTalk is for you. It’s very similar to the Alcatel Go Flip V mentioned above, sporting the same display sizes and chipset. The resolution of the camera is also the same at 2MP.

However, the phone comes with less RAM and storage, which is why it’s more affordable. But on the other hand, it does pack a slightly larger battery at 1,500mAh.

Like most flip phones, the Kazuna eTalk has large physical keys that make using it a breeze. Because of the phone’s design, the chance of butt-dialing someone is also more or less eliminated.

Kazuna eTalk specs:

Displays: 2.8- and 1.44-inch

2.8- and 1.44-inch SoC: Snapdragon 210

Snapdragon 210 Storage: 4GB

4GB RAM: 512MB Camera: 2MP

2MP Front camera: /

/ Battery: 1,500mAh

1,500mAh Software: AOSP-based OS

Verizon prepaid phones

Prepaid phones are usually bought off-contract, which means you can’t get them on an installment plan and have to pay for them up-front. Verizon has plenty of them available, although their selection doesn’t include the latest and greatest flagships like the Note 20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Verizon phones vs. unlocked phones

When deciding whether to go for a Verizon or an unlocked phone, you have to keep a few things in mind.

A phone bought directly from Verizon has its advantages, with the biggest one being that you don’t have to pay for it up-front. You only pay a portion of the cost right away and then pay off the rest over a period of time. This up-front cost could be anywhere from zero dollars to hundreds of dollars, depending on the phone’s price and popularity. With unlocked phones, you usually have to pay for them in full at the time of purchase.

Verizon's deals can save you a lot of money.

Verizon also offers great deals on select devices, so you can save a lot of money compared to getting them unlocked from Amazon or any other retailer. BOGO deals are top-rated, which get you two handsets for the price of one. Deals like these usually aren’t available for unlocked phones.

Support is another advantage of getting a phone from Verizon. Whenever you need help with anything, visit your local carrier shop, and the staff will gladly help you with it. If your phone has some physical defect, Verizon can help you get it fixed.

Another thing worth mentioning is that if you buy a carrier device, you can be sure that that device is specifically configured to work well on the carrier's network. In other words, if you buy a Verizon phone, you can be sure that it will work well on Verizon's network and that you'll be able to take advantage of all the features you would expect.

When it comes to disadvantages, the biggest one is that a phone bought from Verizon is locked to the carrier’s network for a certain amount of time. That means you can’t use it on a different carrier before the phone gets unlocked, which is 60 days in Verizon’s case.

If you buy an unlocked phone, you can usually take it to just about any carrier and switch between them as you please. You have much more freedom this way.

Verizon phones may also come with a lot of bloatware you don’t get on unlocked phones. The selection is limited, and you won’t find every popular model in the carrier’s lineup. For example, while Verizon sells the OnePlus 8, it does not offer the Pro model. So if you want a specific phone that’s not available at Verizon, you’ll have to get it unlocked.

Don’t forget to pick a plan

After you select the phone you want to get, it’s time to choose a Verizon plan. There are many options available, so regardless of what you’re looking for, Verizon likely has you covered. You can check out and compare the carrier’s post-paid plans in the table below. Still, if you want to learn more about the other plans Verizon has to offer and how they compare with the competition, check out our dedicated best Verizon plans and best Verizon prepaid plans posts at the links.

Welcome Unlimited 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More One Unlimited for iPhone Cost

Welcome Unlimited $65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

5G Start $70 for one line

$60 for two lines

$45 for three lines

$35 for four lines

5G Play More $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

5G Do More $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

5G Get More $90 for one line

$80 for two lines

$65 for three lines

$55 for four lines

One Unlimited for iPhone $90 for one line

$75 for two lines

$60 for three lines

$50 for four lines

Talk & Text

Welcome Unlimited Unlimited

5G Start Unlimited

5G Play More Unlimited

5G Do More Unlimited

5G Get More Unlimited

One Unlimited for iPhone Unlimited

Data

Welcome Unlimited Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

5G Start Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

5G Play More 50GB Premium data

5G Ultrawide access with compatible phone

5G Do More 50GB Premium data

5G Ultrawide access with compatible phone

5G Get More Unlimited premium data

5G Ultrawide access with compatible phone

One Unlimited for iPhone Unlimited premium data

5G Ultrawide access with compatible phone

Hotspot

Welcome Unlimited Not included

5G Start 5GB 4G LTE or 5G

5G Play More 25GB 4G LTE or 5G

Unlimited 3G

5G Do More 25GB 4G LTE or 5G

Unlimited 3G

5G Get More 50GB 4G LTE or 5G

Unlimited 3G

One Unlimited for iPhone 25GB 4G LTE or 5G

Unlimited 3G

International Service

Welcome Unlimited Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Start Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Play More Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Do More Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Get More Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

One Unlimited for iPhone Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

Extra Perks

Welcome Unlimited 480p streaming

5G Start 480p streaming

Apple Music for 6 months

Disney Plus for six months

Discovery Plus for 12 months

5G Play More 720p streaming

Apple Music for six months

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus included

Discovery Plus for 12 months

5G Do More 480p streaming

Apple Music for 6 months

Disney Plus for six months

Discovery Plus for 12 months

500GB cloud storage

5G Get More 480p streaming

Apple Music included

Disney Plus, Hulu, and EPSN Plus included

Discovery Plus for 12 months

500GB cloud storage

One Unlimited for iPhone Apple One Plus subscription (Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iCloud Plus)



Frequently asked questions

Is my Verizon phone unlocked? No, it’s not. The phone you bought from Verizon is locked to the carrier’s network

How to unlock a Verizon phone? All Verizon phones are locked for 60 days after purchase and activation. Once you hit 60 days, Verizon unlocks the phone automatically.

How to activate a new Verizon phone? Setting up and activating a new Verizon phone is a breeze. All you have to do is charge it, turn it on, and then follow the on-screen instructions. Once the setup is complete, Verizon will activate your phone and have it ready for use.

How to switch phones on Verizon? If you want to switch devices with someone else on your account, all you have to do is visit the Swap Devices page in My Verizon and follow the on-screen instructions. The process only takes a few minutes to complete.

Can I use a Sprint phone on Verizon? Generally yes, since both carriers use CDMA technology. So if you have an unlocked Sprint phone, you should be able to use it on Verizon. However, you should check with Verizon before signing up for a plan to make sure since some specific devices may not be compatible. Verizon is also shifting away from its CDMA technology beginning in 2023.

