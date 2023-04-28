Is T-Mobile Go5G really better than Magenta, or just more expensive?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Recently I redid our T-Mobile guide to reflect the new plans introduced by T-Mobile. I have to admit I was a bit confused by just how little the new plans seemed to offer. One of the things we previously loved about T-Mobile was the simplicity of its plans. It was easy to pick the right plan as the differences between Essentials, Magenta, and Magenta Max were fairly noticeable. That all changed with the introduction of Go5G.

Although Essentials is clearly the most basic tier, it’s less clear if Go5G sits above Magenta or not. The answer really depends on what you’re looking for. Let’s take a closer look in this quick Go5G vs Magenta comparison.

T-Mobile Go5G vs Magenta

Magenta Go5G Magenta Max Go5G Plus Cost

Magenta Prices per line:



$70 for one line

$60 for two lines

$47 for three lines

$40 for four lines

Go5G Prices per line:



$75 for one line

$65 for two lines

$43 for three lines

$39 for four lines

Magenta Max Prices per line:



$85 for one line

$70 for two lines

$57 for three lines

$50 for four lines

Go5G Plus Prices per line:



$90 for one line

$75 for two lines

$50 for three lines

$46 for four lines

Unlimited Talk & Text

Magenta Yes

Go5G Yes

Magenta Max Yes

Go5G Plus Yes

Unlimited 4G Data

Magenta Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data

Go5G Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data

Magenta Max Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with Unlimited Premium Data

Go5G Plus Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with Unlimited Premium Data

5G data included

Magenta Yes

Go5G Yes

Magenta Max Yes

Go5G Plus Yes

Mobile Hotspot

Magenta 5GB of 4G LTE, then unlimited 3G

Go5G 15GB of high-speed hotspot data, then unlimited 3G

Magenta Max 40GB of 4G, then unlimited 3G

Go5G Plus 50GB of hotspot data

Netflix perk?

Magenta Netflix Basic, one SD screen for two or more accounts

Go5G Netflix Basic, one SD screen

Magenta Max Netflix Basic, one SD screen for one accounts.

Netflix Standard, two HD screens for two or more acccounts

Go5G Plus Netflix Basic, one SD screen for one accounts.

Netflix Standard, two HD screens for two or more acccounts

Apple TV perk?

Magenta Apple TV+ free for 6 months

Go5G Apple TV+ free for 6 months

Magenta Max Included

Go5G Plus Included

Unlimited video streaming

Magenta SD streaming

Go5G SD Streaming

Magenta Max Up to 4K UHD streaming

Go5G Plus SD Streaming



Looking at the table, you’ll notice Magenta and Go5G have much in common. They both have unlimited talk, text, and 100GB of premium data. Extras like Netflix Basic and a 6-month Apple TV+ trial remain the same. Really the only thing noticeably different is the amount of hotspot data you get. Instead of just 15GB of hotspot data, Go5G gives you 40GB. If you’re visiting Canada or Mexico, you’ll also see your allotment jump from 5GB to 10GB.

The same story applies when comparing Go5G Plus vs Magneta Max. You’ll get all the same perks and services, but you’ll get a whopping 50GB of hotspot data versus 40GB on Max. Those visiting Canada and Mexico will also see a jump from 5GB of data to 15GB.

Are there any other differences between the two? Actually, there is a little bit.

New in Two: is it more than just a marketing gimmick?

Marketing materials would have you believe that one advantage to Go5G is that you only have to spread device payments over two years if you decide to go with user financing in what it is calling the New in Two offer. That’s better than the three-year installment plans now offered by AT&T and Verizon. The thing is, Magenta already offers this, and so does the Essentials plan! Even T-Mobile Prepaid plans offer two-year financing with approved credit.

At first blush, this seems mostly like a marketing gimmick aimed at new customers considering switching from another carrier. And it mostly is. That said, their press release also says this: “New and existing customers get the same great deals now … and always in the future — so you never have to worry about missing out. It’s the fair treatment you can always count on from the Un-carrier.” You might think, “I can already trade in my phone in two years and get a good deal with a trade-in since I have the Forever Upgrade.” The thing is, unless you’re grandfathered in, T-Mobile actually has stopped offering this feature with its plans. That means after two years, you can still finance a new phone, but you might not be guaranteed a promotional rate on your next upgrade. At least from the wording here, those with Go5G Plus won’t have to worry about promotional rates that only apply to new customers or for those adding a new line.

Of course, you could always upgrade to Go5G Plus later when you run into that issue. As for three-year contracts? At least for now, it seems T-Mobile won’t be introducing such a change. Could they ever? Typically T-mobile likes to set itself apart from the competition by doing the opposite, so we don’t think so. But you never know.

So who wins the Go5G vs Magenta battle? At least for now, we’d recommend sticking to Magenta or Magenta Max unless you really care about the extra hotspot data. It’s just not worth the extra cost for very little tangible differences. Still, we’d also keep our ear to the ground as changes could be not too far off in the future.

Do you think T-Mobile will axe two year installment plans on its lesser plans? 9 votes Yes, I wouldn't be surprised. 33 % No, that's a move we can't see the Uncarrier doing. 44 % Not sure. Could go either way. 22 %

