Should you make the switch to a Verizon MyPlan or stick with your existing plan?

Verizon recently announced a big change to its plans with the new MyPlan strategy, replacing its previous Get/Play/Do More plans. While its previous plans were a bit confusing, the new Verizon MyPlan Unlimited and Unlimited Plus are very straightforward. Are the new plans worth upgrading to? Let’s take a look at MyPlan vs Verizon’s Get/Do/Play More plans and see what’s new.

Verizon MyPlan vs More plans

myPlan Unlimited Welcome myPlan Unlimited Plus 5G Get More 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Start Welcome Unlimited Cost

myPlan Unlimited Welcome $65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

$27 for five lines

myPlan Unlimited Plus $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$42 for five lines

5G Get More $90 for one line

$80 for two lines

$65 for three lines

$55 for four lines

$50 for five lines

5G Play More $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$40 for five lines

5G Do More $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$40 for five lines

5G Start $70 for one line

$60 for two lines

$45 for three lines

$35 for four lines

$30 for five lines

Welcome Unlimited $60 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

$25 for five lines

Talk & Text

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited

myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited

5G Get More Unlimited

5G Play More Unlimited

5G Do More Unlimited

5G Start Unlimited

Welcome Unlimited Unlimited

Data

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

5G Get More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wide band

Unlimited premium network access



5G Play More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband

50GB premium network access

5G Do More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband

50GB premium network access



5G Start Unlmited 4G LTE and 5G (no ultrawide)

Welcome Unlimited Unlmited 4G LTE and 5G (no ultrawide)

Hotspot

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Not included

myPlan Unlimited Plus 30GB 4G LTE or 5G

5G Get More 50 GB premium hotspot data

5G Play More 25GB premium hotspot data

5G Do More 25GB premium hotspot data

5G Start No hotspot

Welcome Unlimited No hotspot

International Service

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

myPlan Unlimited Plus Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Get More Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Play More Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Do More Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

5G Start Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Welcome Unlimited Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Extra Perks

myPlan Unlimited Welcome 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

myPlan Unlimited Plus 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

Up to 50% off a watch, tablet, or hotspot plan

5G Get More Disney Plus Bundle

Apple Arcade OR Google Play Pass

Apple Music

Up to 50% off a watch, tablet or hotspot plan

1 Travel Pass day per month

Verizon Cloud 600GB

5G Play More Hulu Bundle

Apple Arcade OR Google Play Passs

5G Do More Up to 50% off a watch, tablet, or hotspot plan

1 Travel Plass day per month

Verizon Cloud 600GB

5G Start Try Disney Plus, Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and Apple Music for 6 months

Welcome Unlimited No perks



As you can see, Verizon’s plans had gotten pretty messy in the More era. That’s not even including specialty plans like the One Unlimited Plan for iPhone users, which included a bunch of Apple-specific perks. Really though, many of these plans were pretty much the same with extremely tiny differences.

Play More and Do More had the same pricing, just the former focused on streaming perks while the latter focused on cloud data and discounts for tablet/watch/hotspot plans. 5G Start and the old Welcome Unlimited plan had a small price difference, but the former axed all perks and hotspot access.

The new plans basically remove all that overlap and simplify things. Unlimited Welcome focuses on access to the less powerful nationwide 5G and LTE networks, while the latter Unlimited Plus plan gives you 5G ultrawide alongside LTE and adds 30GB of hotspot access. Instead of a bunch of perk plans, Verizon keeps it simple. Neither plan comes with perks, but you can add a perk for $10 each. You can also mix and match the plans if you have more than one line on your account.

The total list of optional perks at launch are: Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus)

2TB Cloud Storage

100GB Mobile hotspot

Walmart+ Membership

Apple One

Apple Music Family

Smartwatch Data

3 TravelPass Days Unlike the old plans, Verizon makes it easy to switch perks in the app and promises new ones will debut in the future. Maybe you only need that TravelPass plan for one month out of the year? Or maybe you only use a hotspot while traveling and decide to stick to Verizon’s Welcome tier and just add hotspot access when you need it. Verizon’s pitch here is all about giving you full control over the extras that are included.

Will Verizon MyPlan cost you more or less than the old plans?

Verizon says its new plans are about making it easier to get just the perks you need and nothing extra. But are the new plans actually a better or worse value? Honestly, the answer really depends.

The current Welcome plan doesn’t allow you to mix and match. Every line needs to be on it to qualify. The new Unlimited plan is $5 more and has similar features, but you can mix it up with Unlimited Plus and add perks for $10 each. That’s maybe worth the $5 to you. Again, it’s really subjective. Where things get more complicated is when it comes to perks.

First, ask yourself, do you use all the perks on your existing Verizon plan?

Let’s say you get the Do or Play More plan right now. That’s $80 a month, but maybe you don’t really use the perks all that much; you simply wanted ultrawideband and hotspot access. You could get the Unlimited Welcome plan for just $65 and add hotspot access for $10 a month, still saving $5. Same situation if you just need one perk like the Disney Bundle. Since Verizon lets you turn perks on and off with ease, you could even add hotspot access only on months you know you’re going to use it and shut off the perk during times when you’re less likely to need it.

MyPlan has its pros and cons. It's simpler, but it also could prove more expensive if you want a lot of perks.

On the flip side, let’s say you have the 5G Get More plan on one line. That’s currently $90 a month versus $80 for the myPlan Unlimited Plus. These plans are very similar, minus the perks. Okay, but what if you used Get More’s Hulu Bundle, Google Play Pass, Apple Music, one Travel Pass each month, and 600GB of Verizon Cloud data regularly? To add all that back, you’d be paying $50 a month extra. Granted, you’d get more cloud data and more travel passes, but still, that’s now $130 a month!

Those are just two examples. Generally speaking, if you don’t need perks or only need one perk, you may possibly save a little bit by going for a MyPlan. If you love perks and use them to their full extent, the new plans might prove to be more expensive.

It really feels like Verizon made this change for two reasons. Reason one, the old plans were too complicated with too much overlap. Two, we imagine partnerships for perks get expensive. This new method helps them make up those costs and only offers perks to those who really need them.

Do you have to switch to a Verizon MyPlan, or can you stick with your legacy plan? The good news is you don’t have to make a switch if you don’t want to, at least not right away. Carriers like Verizon tend to grandfather old plans, though they may eventually force you to make a move down the road. We can’t say for sure you shouldn’t switch. Personally, for my family’s Verizon plan, it might actually make sense to do so (I’m still deciding).

We just caution you to do your homework before making the jump. Once you switch, you can’t go back.

Are Verizon's new MyPlan options worth the switch for you? 79 votes Yes, definitely. 49 % No, I don't think so. 38 % I'm on the fence. 13 %

