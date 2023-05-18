Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Should you make the switch to a Verizon MyPlan or stick with your existing plan?
Verizon recently announced a big change to its plans with the new MyPlan strategy, replacing its previous Get/Play/Do More plans. While its previous plans were a bit confusing, the new Verizon MyPlan Unlimited and Unlimited Plus are very straightforward. Are the new plans worth upgrading to? Let’s take a look at MyPlan vs Verizon’s Get/Do/Play More plans and see what’s new.
Verizon MyPlan vs More plans
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
|5G Get More
|5G Play More
|5G Do More
|5G Start
|Welcome Unlimited
Cost
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
$65 for one line
$55 for two lines
$40 for three lines
$30 for four lines
$27 for five lines
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
$80 for one line
$70 for two lines
$55 for three lines
$45 for four lines
$42 for five lines
|5G Get More
$90 for one line
$80 for two lines
$65 for three lines
$55 for four lines
$50 for five lines
|5G Play More
$80 for one line
$70 for two lines
$55 for three lines
$45 for four lines
$40 for five lines
|5G Do More
$80 for one line
$70 for two lines
$55 for three lines
$45 for four lines
$40 for five lines
|5G Start
$70 for one line
$60 for two lines
$45 for three lines
$35 for four lines
$30 for five lines
|Welcome Unlimited
$60 for one line
$55 for two lines
$40 for three lines
$30 for four lines
$25 for five lines
Talk & Text
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Unlimited
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
|5G Get More
Unlimited
|5G Play More
Unlimited
|5G Do More
Unlimited
|5G Start
Unlimited
|Welcome Unlimited
Unlimited
Data
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Unlimited 4G LTE
5G Nationwide
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
Unlimited 4G LTE
5G Nationwide
|5G Get More
Unlimited 5G Ultra Wide band
Unlimited premium network access
|5G Play More
Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband
50GB premium network access
|5G Do More
Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband
50GB premium network access
|5G Start
Unlmited 4G LTE and 5G (no ultrawide)
|Welcome Unlimited
Unlmited 4G LTE and 5G (no ultrawide)
Hotspot
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Not included
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
30GB 4G LTE or 5G
|5G Get More
50 GB premium hotspot data
|5G Play More
25GB premium hotspot data
|5G Do More
25GB premium hotspot data
|5G Start
No hotspot
|Welcome Unlimited
No hotspot
International Service
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Texting in over 200 countries
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Texting in over 200 countries
|5G Get More
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Texting in over 200 countries
|5G Play More
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Texting in over 200 countries
|5G Do More
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Texting in over 200 countries
|5G Start
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
|Welcome Unlimited
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Extra Perks
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
480p streaming
Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
480p streaming
Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more
Up to 50% off a watch, tablet, or hotspot plan
|5G Get More
Disney Plus Bundle
Apple Arcade OR Google Play Pass
Apple Music
Up to 50% off a watch, tablet or hotspot plan
1 Travel Pass day per month
Verizon Cloud 600GB
|5G Play More
Hulu Bundle
Apple Arcade OR Google Play Passs
|5G Do More
Up to 50% off a watch, tablet, or hotspot plan
1 Travel Plass day per month
Verizon Cloud 600GB
|5G Start
Try Disney Plus, Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and Apple Music for 6 months
|Welcome Unlimited
No perks
As you can see, Verizon’s plans had gotten pretty messy in the More era. That’s not even including specialty plans like the One Unlimited Plan for iPhone users, which included a bunch of Apple-specific perks. Really though, many of these plans were pretty much the same with extremely tiny differences.
Play More and Do More had the same pricing, just the former focused on streaming perks while the latter focused on cloud data and discounts for tablet/watch/hotspot plans. 5G Start and the old Welcome Unlimited plan had a small price difference, but the former axed all perks and hotspot access.
The new plans basically remove all that overlap and simplify things. Unlimited Welcome focuses on access to the less powerful nationwide 5G and LTE networks, while the latter Unlimited Plus plan gives you 5G ultrawide alongside LTE and adds 30GB of hotspot access. Instead of a bunch of perk plans, Verizon keeps it simple. Neither plan comes with perks, but you can add a perk for $10 each. You can also mix and match the plans if you have more than one line on your account.
The total list of optional perks at launch are:
- Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus)
- 2TB Cloud Storage
- 100GB Mobile hotspot
- Walmart+ Membership
- Apple One
- Apple Music Family
- Smartwatch Data
- 3 TravelPass Days
Unlike the old plans, Verizon makes it easy to switch perks in the app and promises new ones will debut in the future. Maybe you only need that TravelPass plan for one month out of the year? Or maybe you only use a hotspot while traveling and decide to stick to Verizon’s Welcome tier and just add hotspot access when you need it. Verizon’s pitch here is all about giving you full control over the extras that are included.
Will Verizon MyPlan cost you more or less than the old plans?
Verizon says its new plans are about making it easier to get just the perks you need and nothing extra. But are the new plans actually a better or worse value? Honestly, the answer really depends.
The current Welcome plan doesn’t allow you to mix and match. Every line needs to be on it to qualify. The new Unlimited plan is $5 more and has similar features, but you can mix it up with Unlimited Plus and add perks for $10 each. That’s maybe worth the $5 to you. Again, it’s really subjective. Where things get more complicated is when it comes to perks.
First, ask yourself, do you use all the perks on your existing Verizon plan?
Let’s say you get the Do or Play More plan right now. That’s $80 a month, but maybe you don’t really use the perks all that much; you simply wanted ultrawideband and hotspot access. You could get the Unlimited Welcome plan for just $65 and add hotspot access for $10 a month, still saving $5. Same situation if you just need one perk like the Disney Bundle. Since Verizon lets you turn perks on and off with ease, you could even add hotspot access only on months you know you’re going to use it and shut off the perk during times when you’re less likely to need it.
MyPlan has its pros and cons. It's simpler, but it also could prove more expensive if you want a lot of perks.
On the flip side, let’s say you have the 5G Get More plan on one line. That’s currently $90 a month versus $80 for the myPlan Unlimited Plus. These plans are very similar, minus the perks. Okay, but what if you used Get More’s Hulu Bundle, Google Play Pass, Apple Music, one Travel Pass each month, and 600GB of Verizon Cloud data regularly? To add all that back, you’d be paying $50 a month extra. Granted, you’d get more cloud data and more travel passes, but still, that’s now $130 a month!
Those are just two examples. Generally speaking, if you don’t need perks or only need one perk, you may possibly save a little bit by going for a MyPlan. If you love perks and use them to their full extent, the new plans might prove to be more expensive.
It really feels like Verizon made this change for two reasons. Reason one, the old plans were too complicated with too much overlap. Two, we imagine partnerships for perks get expensive. This new method helps them make up those costs and only offers perks to those who really need them.
Do you have to switch to a Verizon MyPlan, or can you stick with your legacy plan?
The good news is you don’t have to make a switch if you don’t want to, at least not right away. Carriers like Verizon tend to grandfather old plans, though they may eventually force you to make a move down the road. We can’t say for sure you shouldn’t switch. Personally, for my family’s Verizon plan, it might actually make sense to do so (I’m still deciding).
We just caution you to do your homework before making the jump. Once you switch, you can’t go back.