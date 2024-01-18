Older Verizon unlimited plans are getting a $4 per line, per month price hike

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is increasing the price of select older unlimited plans by $4 per line, per month.

The price hike will happen on March 1, 2024.

The goal is to get customers to switch to one of the newer myPlan unlimited plans.

In 2023, Verizon introduced Unlimited Ultimate to its myPlan lineup, along with Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome. In a push to get its customers to switch to the newer unlimited plans, the carrier is raising the price of select older unlimited plans.

Verizon plans on increasing the monthly rate of its 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, and 5G Start unlimited plans by $4 per line, according to CNET. The rate change is scheduled to start only a few months from now on March 1, 2024.

A spokesperson for Verizon told the outlet: Starting March 1, Verizon customers on select older Unlimited mobile plans will see a monthly plan increase of $4 per line, effective their next billing cycle. It appears Verizon’s intention with the price hike is to nudge its customers toward its Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome plans. The spokesperson added that users on older plans “can easily move to myPlan and take advantage of the network option that works best for them, plus exclusive savings on the entertainment, shopping and experiences that matter to them, including Disney Plus, Apple One, Netflix, Max, Walmart and many others.”

Verizon’s latest price bump appears to only affect the 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, and 5G Start plans. The spokesperson says that the newer plans are staying at the same price.

Earlier this month, Verizon started sending out payout emails to customers as part of a $100 million class action settlement for deceptively charging and increasing an administrative fee for postpaid wireless plans. Despite the settlement, the carrier said it would continue charging a monthly “Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge.”

Comments