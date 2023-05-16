The best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases you can buy

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be the cheapest out of the three 2023 Samsung flagships, but if you’re going to buy one you’ll want to keep it protected. With that in mind, we tested and selected the best Galaxy S23 cases you can buy, from thin to rugged and everything in between.

The best standard Galaxy S23 cases

Caseology Parallax

Interesting design

Good protection Very affordable

Nice grippy backing

The Caseology Parallax is a perennial favorite of ours at Android Authority, and the version for the Galaxy S23 is no different. It features the same stylish 3D hexacore backing, which not only looks great but also adds a bit of texture and grip to prevent slipping. It’s not the thinnest or lightest case around, but the added weight does mean it meets military-grade standards for protection. Considering this is one of the cheapest Galaxy S23 cases you can buy, it’s an easy recommendation from us.

Spigen Liquid Air

Excellent grip

Good protection Relatively slim

Affordable

Spigen is one of the most trusted brands in phone cases, and its Liquid Air case for the Galaxy S23 is the one we think is best for most people. The rubberized texture on the back feels great in the hand, affording a level of grip that few other cases this light can match. The streamlined design is also easy to like, although we would have liked to have seen more color options. Still, for the price, it’s hard to beat.

Incipio Duo

Great grip

Good protection Three color options

Not the thinnest

If you don’t mind a little extra bulk, the Incipio Duo is a great Galaxy S23 case. In many ways, it’s a very standard case, but it nails the basics. It offers 12 feet of drop protection with a grippy soft touch backing. Sure, it might not win any design awards, but it does come in a few nice colors.

UAG Metropolis LT Pro

Cool design

Relatively lightweight

Great drop protection Integrated magnets

Pricey

UAG is mostly known for its ultra-rugged cases, but the Metropolis LT Pro really won us over. It still has a distinctly rugged look, with a kevlar finish, but it gets rid of most of the bulk associated with more protective cases. Granted, it’s still rated for 18 feet of drop protection. But the real star here is the integrated magnet array, which enables the use of a host of MagSafe accessories. It is quite pricey though, so you are paying for the privilege.

Ringke Onyx

Textured finish

Anti-fingerprint

Easy to hold Supports wireless charging

Available in three colors

The Ringke Onyx is for those who want their smartphone to have the texture of a boulder. It features a textured exterior that makes one-hand use easier and improves the phone’s feel in the hand. Overall, the fit and finish is impressive. The case has sharp edges and precision-cut button covers that don’t ruin the buttons’ clicky feel. It’s available in three colors, but the Purple option is our favorite.

Peak Design Everyday

Nylon finish

Compatible with Magsafe accessories Thin and lightweight

SlimLink mounting system

You’ll want to consider grabbing this case if you own plenty of Peak Design accessories. The Everyday isn’t the most exciting case you can slap on your Galaxy S23, but it comes packing a few tricks. For one, it’s compatible with select Magsafe products. It also features a unique SlimLink magnetic mounting system that plays well with other Peak Design accessories.

TISOOG case

Silicone exterior

Compatible with wireless charging Highly-saturated and bright

20 colors available

Aesthetically, most cases on this list err on the side of conservative. However, if you want a real pop of color for your Galaxy S23, consider the TISOOG range. These cases feature microfibre lining to ensure your phone sits snugly. It also supports wireless charging. But its big drawcard is the array of highly-saturated “macaron” colorways. Hot Pink, Fluorescent Green, Neon Purple, and Wine Red are just some of our favorites from the 20 options.

The best thin Galaxy S23 cases

Samsung Silicone case

Slim and stylish

Great colors Soft touch finish

Not the cheapest

Samsung has really been on top of its game when it comes to first-party cases, and even the most basic Silicone case is worth checking out. It’s made of a soft touch silicone that adds a nice grip and feels good in the hand. It also comes in a variety of very nice colors to suit all styles and preferences. As an official Samsung case, it is a bit pricier than third-party alternatives, but in this case it’s worth the premium. If you want an even better grip, check out the Silicone Grip case, which features a fabric strap on the back.

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin and light

Decent protection Affordable

Limited color options

When it comes to thin Galaxy S23 cases, the Spigen Thin Fit keeps things nice and simple. There’s nothing special or surprising about the case’s aesthetic design, but it does somehow manage to achieve military-grade protection while remaining ultra-thin and light. It’s also very cheap, although the color options are extremely limited.

The best clear Galaxy S23 cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Crystal clear

Good drop protection Relatively light

Affordable

Of all the clear Galaxy S23 cases out there, the one we think is best for most people is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. It’s a fairly standard clear case, but the price and value are hard to beat. It’s not the thinnest clear case, but it’s strong enough to meet MIL-STD 810G standards for drop protection, so you can rest a little easier. Like all Spigen cases, it’s also very affordable and the build quality is hard to beat. There are three designs to choose from, as well as a fourth with a metal kickstand.

Otterbox Symmetry

Great protection

Several design options Bulky

Pricey

Otterbox‘s take on a clear Galaxy S23 case is unsurprisingly bulky, but it is more protective than some alternatives. It comes in a variety of different designs, although all of them tend to run a little on the expensive side.

Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell

Attractive patterns

Good protection Nice fit

Pricey

Kate Spade New York’s continued partnership with Incipio means another round of attractive floral patterned cases for the Galaxy S23 lineup. Like previous editions, it’s a fairly standard clear case with decent drop protection. The real selling point (apart from brand appeal), is the floral pattern on the back. They look even better in person, and there are three options to choose from. Check them all out below.

SPIDERCASE for Galaxy S23

Includes lens protectors and screen protectors

Good drop protection TPU construction

The SPIDERCASE for the Galaxy S23 comes in many colors, but the Clear option is the best. It includes two glass screen and lens protectors, making this a good all-round value option. The case also includes good drop protection. It strikes a good balance between aesthetics and ruggedness.

The best rugged Galaxy S23 cases

Otterbox Defender Pro

Great protection

Dust ports Great color options

Pricey

Otterbox is one of the most prominent brands for rugged cases, and the Defender Pro is as rugged as it gets. In addition to excellent drop protection, it also features port covers to keep dust and debris from messing up your Galaxy S23’s internals. All this extra protection does make the case quite bulky, but the Galaxy S23 is fairly small, so it’s still usable with one hand. It also comes with a handy belt holster that doubles as a kickstand. There are a variety of colors to choose from, although it is a bit pricey.

UAG Monarch

Great drop protection

Rugged design Several versions available

Pricey

Urban Armor Gear’s Monarch is one of the most durable Galaxy S23 cases around, with an impressive 20 feet of drop resistance. The Kevlar finish on the back looks great, too, and adds a nice premium feel. It’s also remarkably light and works great with wireless chargers. If you can afford to spend a bit more, there’s even a version with MagSafe magnets in the back for added useability. These are both pretty pricey, so if you’re looking for something more affordable the UAG Plasma is worth a look.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Not too bulky

Good protection Affordable

Other Spigen designs available

The Spigen Rugged Armor hits a nice middle ground between added bulk and protection. It still meets military-grade standards for durability, but it won’t make your nice, small Galaxy S23 feel two sizes bigger. It’s also very affordable, although there’s only one color available. If you want more variety, the Spigen Tough Armor is a bit bulkier but comes in more colorways.

Incipio Grip

Rubberized texture

Exceptional grip Great drop protection

A bit pricey

While perhaps not as rugged-looking as some of the Galaxy S23 cases above, the Incipio Grip does exactly what it sets out to do. The thick bumper has a ridged texture that adds a lot of grip and heft to the device. As far as protection goes, the Incipio Grip doesn’t disappoint, with up to 14 feet of drop protection. Most of this is due to the sheer thickness of the sides, so be prepared for some added weight. It comes in a simple black and Midnight Navy/Inkwell Blue.

Simtect Galaxy S23 case

Amazon

Relatively slim design

Camera lens protection Great drop protection

A bit pricey

The Simtect Galaxy S23 case is another rugged option that doesn’t come with the usual bulk. It packs a TPU design complete with bumpers and a 12-foot drop rating. Its camera protection is its marquee feature, though. There’s a 2.5mm lip running the rim of the camera cutout. If that’s not enough, a protective cover can also slide out of the way when you’re in photography mode. The case is available in three shades: Black, Green, and a clear option.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Bulky design

Excellent drop protection Kickstand and belt clip

Four color variants

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a regular feature on our best cases lists. The case packs a rugged construction with a built-in kickstand and a rotatable belt clip. Despite its bulk, the Unicorn Beetle Pro still supports wireless charging. Buyers can choose between four colorways: Black, Green, Red, and Blue.

The best Galaxy S23 wallet cases

Samsung Frame Case

Interchangeable backing

Light cardholder design Versatile

Design options still limited

This year Samsung put out a new type of cardholder case for the Galaxy S23 lineup, but with a twist. In addition to the simple cardholder backing, you can swap in a plain backing material for the days when you don’t need the space. In the future, there’s also the possibility that more designers create backings to supplement what it comes with (or you can make your own if you’re into DIY), which makes this a very interesting case for anyone who likes to keep things fresh.

TUCCH Wallet Case

Folio-style case

Nice faux leather finish Many color options

Great value

As time goes on, there will be a plethora of Galaxy S23 wallet cases released, but our early favorite is the TUCCH wallet case. It comes in a whole host of color options (the company has really leaned into two-tone designs this year), and the PU leather feels great in hand. The folio design also helps protect that beautiful AMOLED screen, and it’s held closed by a simple magnetic clasp.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol 1

Stylish designs

Space for three cards Affordable

Will not work with wireless chargers

The Wallet Slayer is another staple card-holder case with space for up to three cards. It does not use a clasp or enclosure to keep the cards in place, but we’ve found they stay pretty snug, even if you only have one card in there. They’re relatively affordable, but the big draw is the wide variety of customization options available. You can get it in a hard or soft finish, with tons of premade designs and the ability to upload your own images. They are a bit bulky though, and like most cardholder cases you won’t be able to use it with a wireless charger.

Snakehive Leather Case

Genuine leather

Space for three cards Pricey

Available in six colors

The Snakehive Leather case combines the aesthetics and benefits of leather with the utility of a wallet case. This naturally makes this one of the pricier cases on this list, but it’s well worth it. The case is made of genuine Nubuck leather layered over a tough TPU shell. It includes a triple card holder with a built-in stand. If you aren’t sold on brown leather, the Snakehive is available in five additional colors: Black, Green, Navy, Plum, and Teal.

The best leather Galaxy S23 cases

Samsung Leather Case

Soft leather finish

Great colorways Slim and light

Pricey

Leather cases are still a bit rare for the Galaxy S23, but thankfully Samsung’s first-party case is a winner. It’s a fairly simple design, with a nice, soft genuine leather finish on the exterior. It comes in three attractive colors, although it does run a bit more expensive than typical cases. Also, you should be aware that leather cases are more prone to tearing, and likely won’t last as long as traditional cases.

Top Samsung Galaxy S23 questions and answers

How big is the Samsung Galaxy S23? The Galaxy S23 is the smallest of the three new Samsung flagships. It features a 6.1-inch display with dimensions of 146.3 x 70.3 x 7.6mm.

Is the Galaxy S23 better than the Galaxy S22? The Galaxy S23 doesn’t boast any major upgrades over the S22. It has a faster, newer chipset from Qualcomm, an upgraded selfie camera, and a larger battery than the S22.

Which Galaxy S23 case should I buy? The case you purchase for your Galaxy S23 should reflect your lifestyle. If you put style and tactility first, consider getting a leather-backed case. If you prefer a more active, adventurous weekend, consider buying a rugged case. Clear cases will let your Galaxy S23’s styling shine through.

