Spigen Liquid Air review: Protect your Pixel 8 Pro in style

The Spigen Liquid Air case for the Pixel 8 Pro is a testament to the beauty of simplicity and flexibility in phone case design. This one-piece case is crafted from flexible TPU material, making it easy to fit onto and remove from your Pixel 8 Pro.

Despite its minimalist design, the Spigen Liquid Air is packed with features designed to enhance the safety of your Pixel 8 Pro. Spigen’s classic Air Cushion Technology integrated into the case design is a standout feature. This technology employs slightly enlarged pockets at all four corners and along the back edges of the phone. These pockets function like miniature airbags, providing extra protection if your Pixel 8 Pro takes a tumble. Whether it slips from your pocket or collides with a hard surface, these air cushions are designed to absorb the impact.

The Spigen Liquid Air case also addresses the common issue of phones slipping from hands. The case’s back is adorned with an all-over triangle pattern, enhancing grip. Additionally, both side rails feature small ridges, making the case easy to hold on to.

While the Spigen Liquid Air may be one of the simpler cases for the Pixel 8 Pro, it doesn’t limit you to a single color choice. Contrary to what you might expect, the Spigen Liquid Air is not only available in black. You can add a dash of color to your phone with a navy or forest green version.

Regardless of your chosen color, the Spigen Liquid Air for the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at an affordable $29. This places it on the more economical end of the Pixel 8 Pro case spectrum.

