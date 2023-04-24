The best Samsung Galaxy A73 cases you can buy

The all-new Samsung Galaxy A73 might feature Gorilla Glass 5 and an IP67 rating for water resistance, but if you really want the phone to last you’ll need to slap a case on it. Thankfully, there are a few excellent options, although you won’t find the same level of choice as you would with a flagship Galaxy S23 device. Here are our picks for the best Galaxy A73 cases you can buy.

Spigen Liquid Air

Military-grade protection

Rubberized finish

Excellent build quality Affordable

Only comes in black

Spigen is a long-time favorite of ours and our readers here at Android Authority, and the Liquid Air case is a great option for just about anyone with a Galaxy A73. It’s slim and form-fitting but still manages to meet military-grade protection. The textured rubber exterior also adds significant grip and an attractive design. The only real downside is that it only comes in black.

Ringke Fusion

Three designs

Good protection Affordable

Lanyard straps

Ringke has been in the case game for decades now, and the Fusion case is its flagship offering. Coming in patterned, clear, and matte clear materials, the slim case provides style and protection on a budget. Plus, all models feature lanyard holes on the sides of the case for straps and other accessories to prevent unwanted drops.

Encased Falcon Armor

Great protection

Soft but grippy texture Affordable

Only comes in black

If you want a rugged case, the Encased Falcon Armor is your best option for the Galaxy A73. It’s not as protective as cases from the likes of Otterbox or Supcase, but it gets the job done at a fraction of the price. The thick bumpers offer great drop protection, and the rubberized finish provides better grip than the naked phone. We were a bit disappointed that it only comes in black, which completely covers the great colorways of the Galaxy A73.

Foluu Silicone Case

Thin and light

Fully covers camera module

Soft-touch finish Very affordable

Three colors available

This simple silicone case from Foluu is one of the best Galaxy A73 cases you can buy on a budget. Coming in at less than $10, the form-fitting case provides adequate protection and comes in a variety of attractive colors. It also fully covers the camera module (with holes for the lenses) to prevent any snags while slipping the phone into your pocket.

Ringke Onyx

Flexible, but durable

Above-average protection

Several colors available Affordable

Lanyard holes included

Rounding out our list of the best Samsung Galaxy A73 cases is yet another option from Ringke. The Onyx is a more rugged option that the company’s signature Fusion case, with a durable but flexible TPU construction. Like most Ringke cases, it also features lanyard holes for straps and other accessories on the sides.

How we test phone cases We rigorously test smartphones, accessories, and other products in our reviews here at Android Authority, and we consider many attributes before recommending a phone case. This is also true for the best Galaxy A73 cases. Here’s a quick rundown of what we consider: Protection : There’s an obvious difference between thin and rugged cases, but there’s a lot of variation between options within each category. Where possible, we simulate real-world drops from different heights to see how they’ll hold up. We also consider design elements like corner protection, raised lips around the display and camera module, and covered buttons or ports.

: There’s an obvious difference between thin and rugged cases, but there’s a lot of variation between options within each category. Where possible, we simulate real-world drops from different heights to see how they’ll hold up. We also consider design elements like corner protection, raised lips around the display and camera module, and covered buttons or ports. Build materials and quality : Cheap materials are prone to breaking or snapping during installation. Poor-quality molds can also lead to loose or tight-fitting cases that also are not ideal. We closely inspect how well a case fits, as well as how easy or difficult it is to install and remove.

: Cheap materials are prone to breaking or snapping during installation. Poor-quality molds can also lead to loose or tight-fitting cases that also are not ideal. We closely inspect how well a case fits, as well as how easy or difficult it is to install and remove. Grip : Not everyone wants a grippy case, but those who do have high expectations. Apart from hands-on testing, we also test phone cases on different surfaces like wood or marble to see how prone they are to slipping. Typically, cases with ridges or bumps along the back or sides are the clear winners in this regard.

: Not everyone wants a grippy case, but those who do have high expectations. Apart from hands-on testing, we also test phone cases on different surfaces like wood or marble to see how prone they are to slipping. Typically, cases with ridges or bumps along the back or sides are the clear winners in this regard. Design and colorways : There isn’t much variety when it comes to Galaxy A73 cases, but we’ve done our best to offer the best of each design. Color and design preferences are exceptionally personal, which is why we strive to include a wide variety of designs and colors to choose from. Where possible, we also include customizable cases that can be further tweaked to suit your personal style.

: There isn’t much variety when it comes to Galaxy A73 cases, but we’ve done our best to offer the best of each design. Color and design preferences are exceptionally personal, which is why we strive to include a wide variety of designs and colors to choose from. Where possible, we also include customizable cases that can be further tweaked to suit your personal style. Price: You don’t always get what you pay for. Often affordable cases have better build qualities and offer more protection than expensive cases. Brand plays a big role here, which is why we’re always on the lookout for new models and price variations.

