The Google Pixel 10 jut dropped to its best price in months at only $649

The Google Pixel 10 is now available for $649, which is $250 off its retail price. It’s also the lowest price of the year and matches its all-time low price, making this an appealing option for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone.

This smartphone comes packed with impressive features. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip, making it one of the most powerful devices on the market. The upgraded triple rear camera system includes a new 5x telephoto lens, which allows for stunning detail, along with other features like Night Sight for low-light photography. The 6.3-inch Actua display offers 3,000-nit peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight, adding to its usability.