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The Google Pixel 10 jut dropped to its best price in months at only $649

Discover this Google Pixel 10 smartphone deal with a $250 price drop, featuring advanced capabilities and a high deal score!
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1 hour ago

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Robert Triggs / Android Authority
The Google Pixel 10 is now available for $649, which is $250 off its retail price. It’s also the lowest price of the year and matches its all-time low price, making this an appealing option for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone.

This smartphone comes packed with impressive features. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip, making it one of the most powerful devices on the market. The upgraded triple rear camera system includes a new 5x telephoto lens, which allows for stunning detail, along with other features like Night Sight for low-light photography. The 6.3-inch Actua display offers 3,000-nit peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight, adding to its usability.

From camera capabilities to performance, the Google Pixel 10 offers a versatile smartphone experience built for everyday use. According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this smartphone scores an impressive 98 out of 100 due to its competitive pricing and features. The current price of $649 is significantly lower than the 90-day average of $806.48.

Check out the deal on Amazon

With a considerable price drop that happened just 11 hours ago, this deal offers not only a great price but also ensures you will receive a device that’s packed with features that elevate your smartphone experience.

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