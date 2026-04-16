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The Google Pixel 10 jut dropped to its best price in months at only $649
1 hour ago
This smartphone comes packed with impressive features. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip, making it one of the most powerful devices on the market. The upgraded triple rear camera system includes a new 5x telephoto lens, which allows for stunning detail, along with other features like Night Sight for low-light photography. The 6.3-inch Actua display offers 3,000-nit peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight, adding to its usability.
From camera capabilities to performance, the Google Pixel 10 offers a versatile smartphone experience built for everyday use. According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this smartphone scores an impressive 98 out of 100 due to its competitive pricing and features. The current price of $649 is significantly lower than the 90-day average of $806.48.
With a considerable price drop that happened just 11 hours ago, this deal offers not only a great price but also ensures you will receive a device that’s packed with features that elevate your smartphone experience.
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