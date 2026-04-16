Pixel Glow 'visual feedback' tool might just hint at big Pixel 11 hardware changes

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 4 makes internal reference to an in-development notification tool called Pixel Glow.

Pixel Glow uses “subtle light and color” when your phone is face-down to let you know when things happen.

Requirements for hardware lights might mean that Google’s adding RGB LEDs to upcoming Pixel devices.

Android 17 Beta 4 just landed, bringing us closer than ever to Google’s upcoming stable release. At this late stage, we’re not seeing Google make a ton of user-facing changes — but that doesn’t mean that progress hasn’t been moving swiftly along under the hood. As we dive deeper into the new build, we’ve managed to surface a small mystery that might just hint at a big hardware change for the Pixel 11 series.

Back in Android 17 Beta 2, we first identified development efforts towards a feature for “Light animations.” At the time we weren’t very sure what Google was doing here, and didn’t have many details outside a reference to something called “Orbit,” which felt like a possible codename. But now in Beta 4, the picture is finally starting to come together.

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For starters, we’re finding a new name attached to it. Instead of “Light animations,” Google now calls this Pixel Glow. But much more than just getting that new name, we’re also seeing some text that starts illuminating (no pun intended) exactly what this feature does. First up, we’ve got this screen:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Let that sink in for a second: We’re talking about something that uses colored lights on the back of your phone AND it has Pixel branding.

Google gave us Flash Notifications back in Android 14, using light from your screen or your camera’s LED to let you know about incoming calls. As you can see here, Pixel Glow would exist as some kind of alternative version of that — thought not able to be fully used at the same time.

Code Copy Text <string name="light_animations_favorite_calls_purpose">Whether subtle lights should be shown when the user's favourite contracts call them (when the Pixel Glow feature is enabled)</string> <string name="light_animations_favorite_calls_summary">Subtle lights when your favorite contacts call you</string> <string name="light_animations_favorite_calls_title">Calls from favorites</string> <string name="light_animations_feedback_summary">Hands-free interactions using visual feedback</string> <string name="light_animations_feedback_switch_purpose">Whether subtle lights should be shown when interacting with Gemini (when the Pixel Glow feature is enabled)</string> <string name="light_animations_feedback_title">Speaking with Gemini</string> <string name="light_animations_purpose">Allows the user to configure the Pixel Glow feature which uses subtle light and color to inform the user while the device is face down</string> <string name="light_animations_summary">Use subtle light and color to stay informed when your device is face down</string> <string name="light_animations_switch_purpose">Whether the Pixel Glow feature is enabled. This feature uses subtle light and color to inform the user while the device is face down</string> <string name="light_animations_switch_title">Use Pixel Glow</string> <string name="keywords_light_animations_favorite_calls">Pixel Glow, lights, effects, glow, notifications, calls, alerts, favorite contacts</string>

These strings establish that Gemini will play an important role in Pixel Glow, which would certainly fit with the rainbow glow that Google’s been emphasizing when we interact with Gemini.

But how exactly is this going to work? Sure, Google keeps hammering on “subtle” over and over in this text, but will the Pixel 11 really feature some kind of gaming-phone-style RGB lights? Well, here’s one more text string for you:

Code Copy Text "The device must have hardware lights."

We sure haven’t seen any obvious rear lights (beyond the camera flash) in the Pixel 11 renders that have been published, but it’s entirely possible that those CAD-based renders wouldn’t reveal a new component like this — especially if it were hiding somewhere within the camera bar.

That’s about where we are for now — we got some answers, sure, but those have only spawned a bunch of new, much more interesting questions. That doesn’t leave us with much of an option other than to just keep on looking. Thankfully, that’s what we do best, so we’ll keep right at it and share any future updates with you.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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