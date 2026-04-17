Lenovo’s new teaser gives the best look yet at the next Legion gaming phone

TL;DR Lenovo has officially revealed the design of the refreshed Legion Y70.

The teaser reveals the gaming phone will be available in black and white color options.

Lenovo has a launch event scheduled for May 19, 2026.

Lenovo has been teasing that it’s ready to get back into the gaming phone market. Earlier this week, the brand shared a social post where it revealed that the Legion Y70 is making a comeback. Leaving nothing to the imagination, the company has now revealed the design.

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Just like the teaser from earlier this week, this teaser was posted on the company’s Weibo account. The post includes a hype reel, providing an official look at the refreshed Legion Y70. While the video avoids diving into specifications, there are a few details we can glean from the 21-second clip.

First, it appears that Lenovo’s new gaming phone will be available in two color options: black and white. The back of the phone also appears to have a textured finish, similar to the Legion Tab Gen 5. And we can see that the handset will have a three-camera setup in the back, housed in a square-shaped camera island.

Lenovo has mentioned AI pretty heavily in these teasers. The post also mentions Tianxi, Lenovo’s personal AI assistant. It’s possible that one of the buttons on the side may be a dedicated button to access Tianxi.

In the teaser from earlier this week, the brand said, “See you in May,” suggesting that a launch would happen sometime next month. This latest teaser reveals that the launch event is scheduled for May 19, 2026.

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