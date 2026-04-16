The OnePlus saga continues, and there might be bad news for another big market

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A OnePlus employee has claimed in a LinkedIn post that OnePlus Europe is ‘currently reviewing its regional roadmap and product strategy.’

The post suggests that many employees in the region are looking for new jobs.

This is just the latest headline amid a flurry of rumors and leaks regarding the company’s fate.

There have been rumors regarding the fate of OnePlus for months now. We heard claims earlier this year that the company could scale back or shut down global operations altogether. More recently, it emerged that OnePlus India is apparently undergoing major changes. It now sounds like Europe is next in line.

A senior OnePlus employee published a since-deleted LinkedIn post (h/t: r/oneplus) claiming that OnePlus Europe was “currently reviewing its regional roadmap and product strategy.” The employee also said that many colleagues were looking for new jobs. Check out the screenshot below.

LinkedIn

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This doesn’t mean that drastic changes are afoot for OnePlus in Europe. But it’s not usually a good thing when a company communicates a strategic review on this scale (even if it’s for internal eyes only). Furthermore, the fact that people are looking for employment suggests that a decision has already been made or that morale has been seriously affected by the review.

If OnePlus leaves your market, which brand will you buy next? 16 votes Apple 13 % Google Pixel 25 % HONOR 0 % HUAWEI 0 % OPPO 50 % Samsung 13 % Vivo 0 % Xiaomi 0 % Other (leave a comment) 0 %

This news also comes after OnePlus India reportedly saw seismic changes. The division has reportedly ditched offline sales for the most part in favor of an online-focused approach. This came hours after OnePlus India announced that device owners could now use OPPO service centers.

We’ve asked OnePlus representatives for comment regarding this latest claim and what this means for consumers and employees. The company didn’t respond to our query before publication, but we’ll update our article as soon as they get back to us.

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