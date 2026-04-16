Even Samsung's 2023 best-seller is getting One UI 8.5 beta

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is bringing the One UI 8.5 beta to its three-year-old budget phone.

After Galaxy A55, the beta is now open to Galaxy A54.

Currently, we’re seeing reports for the rollout only in India.

Samsung is set to extend its new One UI 8.5 interface to millions of users, starting with the Galaxy S25 in the coming weeks. With an eye on the stable release, Samsung is steadily expanding the pool of devices eligible for the beta, and one of its best-sellers from three years ago is now being initiated into the club.

After expanding One UI 8.5 beta to Galaxy A55 earlier this week, Samsung is also including its predecessor in the program. Tipster Tarun Vats recently noted in a post on X that the One UI 8.5 beta build is now rolling out to the Galaxy A54 in India. Notably, the rollout for Galaxy A56 and A55 has so far been limited to Korea and India, and we’re still hoping for Samsung to also include other regions, including the US, UK, and Germany, where One UI 8.5 beta has been rolled out to premium devices.

X / Tarun Vats

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There’s no update on the beta’s availability for its companion, the Galaxy A34. However, we expect it to follow soon, since Samsung has already brought the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A35 under the umbrella.

Among other devices, the beta is already available for most of the eligible flagships, including the three-year Galaxy S23 series. At this point, it seems like Samsung is just flexing its muscles.

If you have a Galaxy A54, you can request to join the One UI 8.5 beta. Head to the Samsung Members app on your phone and look for a banner at the top. In case of no banner at the top, scroll to the bottom of the app where you’ll find a section dedicated to beta updates. Tap that and then register with your Samsung account.

Once your request is approved, you will receive the beta just like a regular update on your Galaxy smartphone. Since Samsung offers a limited number of spots for beta trials, act swiftly to secure yours.

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