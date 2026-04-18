Missed your shot at a Galaxy Z TriFold? A successor could be in the works with a new hinge

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung didn’t make many Galaxy Z TriFold units, and following a last-call sale, the innovative foldable is officially sold out.

Rumors hint at a Galaxy Z TriFold successor in the works with a redesigned hinge that could shave thickness and weight off the device.

While the new hinge design is rumored to hit the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 first, a less advanced version could appear on Flip and Fold models.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is a captivating and expensive foldable that quickly turned into a limited-run product for Samsung. The company had a last-call sale for the Galaxy Z TriFold earlier this month, and as of today, April 17, the foldable is officially sold out. Samsung’s official Galaxy Z TriFold landing page confirms “the limited-run Galaxy Z TriFold is now completely sold out,” directing buyers to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy S26 Ultra instead. Although the short-lived foldable with a 10-inch inner screen is now unavailable, rumors are already swirling about a successor.

Early signs pointed to the Galaxy Z TriFold being a one-and-done product for Samsung, but now, rumors are hinting at a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 being in the works. Specifically, leaker Lanzuk (yeux1122) claims that a second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold model is in development with a redesigned hinge. While we don’t know exactly what Samsung could be working on for the new Galaxy Z TriFold hinge, we do know the goal is to make the follow-up model thinner and lighter.

Samsung broke major foldable thickness and weight barriers with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measured 8.9mm thick when folded and weighed just 215 grams. The Galaxy Z TriFold was gargantuan by comparison, measuring 12.9mm thick and weighing 309 grams. Of course, this is easily explained by the Galaxy Z TriFold’s dual-hinge design and larger 10-inch primary display. However, it’s clear that if “TriFold” phones ever go mainstream, they’ll need to get slimmer and lighter — and that starts with the hinge design.

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The rumor claims Samsung is aiming to ship this updated hinge design on the Galaxy Z TriFold 2, which is still unconfirmed. It also predicts that Samsung will apply a slightly improved hinge with “some technical adjustments” to regular Galaxy Z Fold models. This could make upcoming Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip models thinner than their predecessors, even without the fully overhauled Galaxy Z TriFold 2 hinge.

Since the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 is still firmly in the rumor phase, it’s unclear if it will ever release. Or, if it will sport the “entirely new hinge solution” supposedly in development. There was buzz around the Galaxy Z TriFold despite its high price, hefty build, and limited production run, so it’d be nice to see Samsung address those aspects of a potential successor.

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