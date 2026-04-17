OPPO Find X10 leak hints at familiar screen but game-changing battery

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak may have revealed details on the OPPO Find X10.

The next-gen base model is said to have a 6.59-inch display with a 1.5K resolution.

OPPO could upgrade the battery to 8,000mAh.

One of the new phones OPPO will release later this year is the Find X10. The company is expected to release base, Pro, and Pro Max models. While there have been a few leaks here and there, the latest leak offers some details on the display and a battery upgrade.

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This new leak focuses on the base model Find X10 and comes from reliable leaker Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, the handset will have a 6.59-inch display. This 6.59-inch screen is said to support a 1.5K resolution. This would mean that the Find X10 has a similar display to the Find X9.

While it appears there won’t be any big changes to the panel, there may be a big change for the battery. The leak suggests that the Find X10 will have an impressive 8,000mAh battery. For comparison, the Find X9 features a 7025mAh battery, an almost 1,000mAh difference.

Along with this information, Digital Chat Station says that the phone will have dual 200MP cameras. This appears to match up with earlier rumors.

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