First Samsung Galaxy A27 renders hint at a long-overdue design refresh

TL;DR New details show the first CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy A27.

The biggest visual change is a centered punch-hole display.

These renders reflect dimensions and overall form.

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series has a reputation for being a step or two behind the rest of the lineup in terms of design, and nowhere has that been more obvious than the waterdrop notch that’s followed the A2x line for years. That era appears to finally be over, according to the first CAD renders of the upcoming Galaxy A27 from HotEUDeals that were created with the assistance of Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks).

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The renders show that the Galaxy A27 replaces the previous waterdrop notch with a centered punch-hole selfie camera, bringing its front design in line with Samsung’s newer mid-range and flagship models. While this change might seem minor, it makes the phone look more premium. The A27 also features thinner bezels around a flat 6.7-inch panel, further enhancing its updated front appearance and distancing it from the “budget” look of its predecessors.

The rear design stays closer to its predecessor, with a triple-camera arrangement and LED flash, though the camera rings have shed the concentric circles of the A26 for a cleaner, more refined appearance.

According to leaked CAD data, the Galaxy A27 measures approximately 162.3 x 78.6 x 7.9mm. Other hardware details visible in the renders include Samsung’s Key Island button layout, which combines the power button (with its fingerprint scanner) and a volume key. There’s also a noticeable USB-C port and a bottom-mounted speaker grille. Alleged color options include black and lavender.

That said, it’s important to understand what these renders actually tell us — and what they don’t. OnLeaks uses factory CAD files, which means dimensions and the overall form factor tend to be accurate. Finer details, such as the final bezel width, materials, and color availability, can change before a phone ships.

For a spec preview, the earlier leak is worth a look. A previous report pointed to a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and an upgraded 12MP selfie camera said to deliver better low-light performance and 4K video recording. These improvements, if accurate, would pair well with the cleaner new display design.

No launch date for the Galaxy A27 has been announced, but history suggests it may not be far off. Last year, Samsung launched the A36, A56, and A26 simultaneously — and with the A37 and A57 already out, the missing third of the trio could arrive soon.

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